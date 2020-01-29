Sports
‘NFF Has Overcome Olympic Disappointment’
The 1st Vice President, Nigeria Football Federation, Seyi Akinwunmi, says he is at a loss over the failure of the U-23 men’s national team and the Super Falcons to qualify for this year’s Olympics in Japan, admitting his disappointment, while also adding that the NFF had moved on from the disappointment.
It will be an awkward situation for Nigerian football when the Olympics kick off in the far-east in July as the country’s U-23 male and female football teams failed to qualify for the football event of the quadrennial games.
Imama Amakpabo led the country’s U-23 team to an ill-fated AFCON campaign in Egypt, where they didn’t only fail to qualify for the last four after coming third behind South Africa and Ivory Coast in Group B, but also failed as reigning champions to successfully defend their title.
For the Falcons, a two-legged clash against the Ivorians saw them lost out on away goals after a goalless draw in the first leg in Abidjan was followed by a 1-1 draw in the return leg at the Agege Stadium, Lagos.
But, Akinwunmi is unfazed, insisting the federation is looking towards the future.
“I can’t tell you why we got it wrong. I can’t, I don’t know why, but I admit we had lots of factors that contributed to it. The issue is that it is a culmination of many things. It was tough administratively for us and economically too,’’ he said.
Sports
NFF To Announce New National Team Coaches
Coaches for the various national teams, will be announced in February, this is according to the General Secretary of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Dr Mohammed Sanusi.
The scribe of the Nigerian football governing body also made it, that the appointments of coaching crew will be done on merit and the new coaches must possess the qualifications for the positions.
Dr. Sanusi also stated that only the Super Eagles job is not open as the current coach Gernot Rohr moves closer to agreeing on a new term with the Federation.
“The consultants saddled with the responsibility of recruiting and recommending are expected to turn in the chosen coaches for the Super Falcons, U-23 Eagles, Flying Eagles, Falconets, Flamingos, Golden Eaglets and Future Eagles for the NFF executive to approve and announce the appointments,” Sanusi said.
“We expect them to do a thorough job and recruit the best coaches among those who applied. I can assure Nigerians that the NFF will employ the best coaches for our national teams soon.” he said.
It would be recalled that the Federation decided not to renew the contract of the previous coaches following their dismal performances at the major competition last year.
Sports
‘Super Eagles’ Door Open For New Goalkeepers’
Nigeria’s goalkeepers’ trainer, Alloy Agu insists the door for new goalkeepers into the Super Eagles is still wide open ahead of the 2022 world cup qualifying campaign.
Nigeria was drawn in Group C of Qatar 2022 world cup African zone qualifiers alongside the Central African Republic, Liberia, and Cape Verde, and there have are calls to improve the team’s goalkeeping department before the commencement of the campaign.
However, Agu posited the technical crew are still hunting for good goalkeepers that can prove stiff competition for the present goalkeepers and also improved.
“Everything is possible, we are looking around and the more we see, the more we invite into the team and we also making sure that the ones we have are in good shape,” he told brila.net.
“That’s what football is all about, the competition will surely make the team better and Nigeria deserved to have the best legs and best hands.
Meanwhile, former Switzerland junior international Sebastian Osigwe has revealed his intentions to switch allegiance to Nigeria, but it is unclear if he will be handed an invitation into the team.
Sports
Osimhen, Others To Watch In Coupe de France
Top African players will be in action in the 2019/20 Coupe de France Round of 16 in midweek.
African Football.com takes a look at players, who could decide the matches:
The Algerian hitman has rediscovered his form during his spell with AS Monaco having netted seven goals in the Ligue 1 this season.
Slimani will be looking to play an instrumental role in helping Monaco overcome Saint Etienne at the Stade Louis II on Tuesday.
The Senegalese forward remains Rennes’ best attacker having hit the back of the net eight times in the current Ligue 1 campaign.
Niang could be key to a victory over a stubborn Angers side at the Stade Raymond Kopa on Tuesday.
The Gabonese striker has been an influential player in the Saint Etienne team this season having netted seven Ligue 1 goals.
Bouanga will be hoping to inspire Etienne to a victory over a much-fancied Monaco side.
The Nigerian frontman has arguably been the best African player in France this season having scored 10 times in the Ligue 1.
Lille OSC will look to Osimhen when they lock horns with a lower division side SAS Épinal at the Stade de la Colombière.
