Lassa Fever: No Cause For Alarm In Rivers – Perm Sec
The Acting Permanent
Secretary of the Rivers State Ministry of Health, Dr Chinwe Atata, has assured that the ministry has taken all precautionary measures to ensure that the State does not witness lassa fever outbreak.
In a release made available to The Tide, Dr Atata stated that towards this end rumours of four persons who were said to have contacted the virus was promptly addressed and further measures taken to prevent lassa fever in the State.
“In the last few days we’ve received four reports of suspected cases of lassa fever in Rivers State. All these cases have received prompt and adequate attention.
“Two rumours have been investigated and discarded. Two samples have been collected and sent to the national reference laboratories for virology. All two cases are still suspected, unconfirmed and results are being awaited.
“However, the state was notified of a resident of Rivers State who was diagnosed in Edo State as a case of lassa fever last Wednesday. Incidentally, the patient passed on at Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital the same day.
“Investigations are ongoing at Edo State. Together with the management of the hospital, the family and NCDC are working assiduously to ensure public health safety in the exposed clusters, especially among health care personnel and the first responders”, the release stated.
It further stated that presently, fifty seven persons have so far been placed under surveillance.
“We are working in partnership with state, federal agencies and all stakeholders in the interest of public health security. There is therefore no cause for alarm as the situation as recorded is firmly under control”, the statement continued.
While assuring that the ministry has in stock necessary health commodities to contain the virus, the statement called on the public to continue all necessary preventive measures in the circumstance, noting that prevention is better than cure.
World Leprosy Day: Over 200 Samples Ready For Diagnosis
As part of events marking this year’s World Leprosy Day (WLD), which was commemorated last Sunday across the globe, the Rivers State Tuberculosis, Buruli Ulcer, and Leprosy (TBL) Control Programme has taken samples of over 200 suspected cases of leprosy in the State.
Making this known in an exclusive interview, the TBL Control Programme Manager, Dr Victor Oris-Onyiri, said the samples were got from Elelenwo, where sensitisation on leprosy was carried out as part of events marking the 2020 WLD.
According to him, all the samples will be diagnosed and those found positive will be placed on treatment immediately.
Dr Oris-Onyiri explained that the sensitisation activity carried out in Elelenwo last Monday, tagged “Community Skin Camp”, was an “opportunity for us to invite members of the community to assemble at the Town Hall, where we carried out massive sensitisation exercise”.
According to him, “so many people were excited about the programme and so the turnout was huge”, adding that “the samples taken are presumptive cases that we think are leprosy. We will examine them, and diagnosis will be made by experts”.
He stated further that the exercise was in accordance with the policy of the TBL control programme early case finding/detection.
“It is important that we find these cases early. If we find them early, they are not going to develop the features that are commonly seen, such as upper amputation of digits”, he said.
The TBL program Manager continued that signs of Leprosy infection include hypo-pigmented skin patch, or lighter skin patch, which often looks like eczema.
Nigeria: Global Fund Increases Allocation To Tackle Malaria, Others
The First Vice Chairperson Country Coordinating Mechanism (CCM), Global Fund (GF), Mrs Maureen Onyia-Ekwuazi, says the fund has increased allocation coming to Nigeria to tackle Malaria, HIV and Malaria by 30 per cent in the next three years (2021-2021)
Onyia-Ekwuazi told newsmen in Abuja that Global Fund increased the allocation due to safeguard policy introduced by CCM to ensure transparency in the implementation of the grant.
According to her, the policy would ensure accountability and transparency in the implementation of programmes and projects toward reducing the burden of the three diseases in the country.
She said that Nigeria was applying for 890 million dollars grant from Global Fund to reduce the burden of HIV, Tuberculosis and Malaria from 2021 to 2023.
She added that Nigeria was implementing programmes worth 620 million dollars grant from 2018 to 2020 for Malaria, TB and HIV and it would end in December.
“We are in the process of renewing the grant, which will run from 2021 to 2023; we are trying to see if we can apply at the end of March”, he stated.
“Global Fund takes a lot of process, if we apply in March and we are favoured, will not have funding gap.
“There are three windows to apply for the grant; first widow is in March, second is middle of the year and the last is end of the year.
“If we delay in processing it, we will have funding gap and we are trying our best not to experience that.”
According to her, not all current allocation (620 million dollars) for 2018 to 2020 has been released and whatever is left will be transferred to make up for the current grant.
Onyia-Ekwuazi, who is a representative of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) at CCM Nigeria, said CCM had been working with Global Fund to ensure smooth implementation of the grant in the country.
CCM Nigeria, the custodian of Global Fund (GF) grant, is a body of representatives of government, bilateral and multilateral organisations, civil society organisations, patients, communities, private sector and academia.
The mandate of CCM is to oversee the delivery of Global Fund for HIV, Tuberculosis, Malaria and Resilient Sustainable Systems for Health (RSSH) grant.
Malaria has the highest allocation of 417. 8 million dollars, followed by HIV with 329.1 million dollars and Tuberculosis (TB) 143.5 million dollars, while RSSH will take 10 per cent from each allocation from the 890 million dollars.
On donor fatigue, the official said the volume of grant coming from donor partners had declined because Nigeria had moved from low income country to middle income country.
Eat These 10 Foods For A Healthy Immune System
Your immune system helps protect you from various infections and conditions, such as colds and cough including other minor ailments, and is an important part of preventing allergies and cancers. In order to function properly, your immune system requires several nutrients that you can get from your diet every day. These nutrients include protein, vitamins A, C, and E, plus the minerals zinc and iron.
Probiotics are friendly bacteria found in some foods and can help balance the flora in your digestive system. They’re not nutrients, but they are also helpful.
A balanced diet should provide all the nutrients and probiotics you need, but to be on the safe side, you can add these ten foods to your weekly meal plan. Each one is high in two or more of the nutrients needed to keep your immune system healthy.
Almonds: Almonds are easy to find in any grocery store. They’re perfect as a healthy snack and can be added to salads and yogurt. Almonds are high in vitamin E that acts as an antioxidant in your body and helps immune system function.
Almonds are also high in iron and protein that are also essential for your immune system.
Avocado: Avocado is best known for being a rich source of monounsaturated fatty acids, similar to olive oil, but it’s also a good source of vitamin E, vitamin C, iron, and zinc. Add avocado slices to a sandwich, make guacamole, or top a healthy salad with cubes of avocado.
Broccoli: One cup raw chopped broccoli almost a full day’s worth of vitamin C, which is essential for immune system function because it helps stimulate the formation of antibodies. Broccoli is also an excellent source of vitamin A and is a good source of plant-based iron, which is also good for your immune system.
Kale: Kale is a cruciferous vegetable that’s related to cauliflower, arugula, and broccoli. It’s rich in so many nutrients including vitamin A, which is important for healthy skin and mucous membranes.
Kale also has plenty of vitamins C and E, iron, and zinc.
Mango: Mangoes used to be a bit on the exotic side and weren’t always easy to find in grocery stores. But, that’s changed and today they’re available in both the produce and freezer sections of most grocery stores. That’s good because mangoes are loaded with both vitamins A and C, plus they offer vitamin E.
Oysters: Oysters are good for your immune system because they’re very high in zinc and an excellent source of protein and iron. Oysters also have a bit of vitamin A. Try oyster stew for dinner or have raw oysters as an appetizer. You’ll find canned or fresh raw oysters in most grocery stores.
Red Sweet Peppers: Red sweet peppers are good for your immune system because they’re high in both vitamins C and A. They also offer vitamin E.
Red sweet peppers are also low in calories, so they make a great addition to any meal – add them to omelets or saute them as a side dish.
Sweet Potatoes: Sweet potatoes are rich in vitamin A, and they also offer quite a bit of vitamin C, vitamin E, and a bit of plant-based iron. Sweet potatoes can be baked in the microwave or conventional oven and served with a bit of butter or maple syrup.
Tuna:Tuna is best known as a good source of omega-3 fatty acids, but it’s also high in zinc, selenium, and protein that are all essential for immune system function. Tuna is quite a versatile fish. It can be eaten raw, seared, or grilled, or you can keep a few cans of tuna on hand for sandwiches and salads.
Yogurt: Yogurt is probably the best-known dietary source of probiotics that can give your immune system a boost, but it’s also high in protein. You’ll also get a bit of vitamin A and zinc.
Keep your yogurt nutritious by choosing plain yogurt and adding nuts, berries, and just a little honey.
On a final word, eating a healthy balanced diet is a great way to ensure you get all the nutrients you need for good general health, but it also helps to boost your intake of these nutritious foods to make sure your immune system has the nutrients it needs to work properly.
Adapted from very well. com
