Politics
‘Edo APC Crisis Will Not End Until…’
Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday said the crisis rocking the party in Edo will end when the nomination for the governorship candidate is done.
Ize-Iyamu told newsmen in Benin that whoever would emerge as a party’s candidate for the forthcoming governorship election would be given the necessary support.
He said: “I see the crisis in Edo APC as a small problem and every problem has expiration date.
“The expiration date for this crisis is when the nomination for the governorship ticket is done.
“You stop crisis by sitting down to discuss it. We have seen wars, major world wars and eventually you sit on the conference table and find what led to the war and agree on how to settle it.
“Several committees have been set up for the purpose of reconciliation and some persons have rejected it. So as it stands now it is only governorship nomination that can end the crisis.
“The party will not postpone nomination process because people are quarreling so when tickets are being sold and bought people will recognise authority.
“And if you think there is a faction and you boycott that will be your problem. Of course, it is only one name that will go to INEC.
“So the problem in APC will soon expire when the nomination is done,” he assured.
Ize-Iyamu noted that if he did not get the party’s ticket, he would support any aspirant that would eventually emerge as the party’s candidate in the forthcoming governorship elections in the state.
Politics
Ondo 2020: ‘Fielding Akeredolu’ll Be APC’s Greatest Calamity’
Stakeholders in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State under the aegis of Unity Forum(UF) otherwise called ‘Estranged/Aggrieved’ members have faulted the statement credited to Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu that the party would lose the coming governorship election if he was not picked as candidate.
The governor, while speaking with reporters last weekend in Abuja, was quoted as saying he is the only person who could win election in the state based on pedigree, popularity, achievements and general acceptability by majority.
However, the group through a statement signed by the leader and former Deputy Governor, Ali Olanusi said the statement smacks of arrogance.
It said; “The greatest calamity that can befall the APC in Ondo State is to give the gubernatorial ticket of APC to the incumbent governor in the coming election.
“It is public knowledge that the governor mismanaged the Congress of APC in the state, sponsored and campaigned for the candidates of Action Alliance in the February 16, 2019 elections.
“For a governor that engaged openly in anti-party activities and thereby made President Muhammmadu Buhari and other candidates of APC to fail in Ondo State during February 2019 election; for a governor that his actions have divided his party and created crisis of confidence among members;
“For a governor that disrespects traditional rulers and prominent citizens of the state; for a governor that encouraged capital flight thereby created hunger and promotes poverty, his statement is an empty boast.
“Akeredolu has suddenly realised the strength of the party and the futility of his attempts to render the party impotent. He neither accommodates the party leaders in the state nor respects the party leaders at the national.
“The party will not miss if he so decides to port into the zenith of his political alliance that he thought will save him from the crisis he created for himself in APC. In reality, his exit will constitute a reprieve to the party in Ondo state should he find it necessary to go to another party.
“The day of reckoning is just around the corner as the party he struggled to kill is hale and hearty through the efforts of other credible leaders of the party who toil day and night to minimize the negative effects of his actions on the party”.
Politics
INEC Alone Can’t Guarantee Free, Fair Elections – REC
In view of the appeal by stakeholders to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to up its game and midwife a process for the conduct of more credible elections, the acting Resident Electoral Commissioner in Ekiti State, Dr Muslim Omoleke, has maintained that INEC alone cannot guarantee error-free polls in the country.
Omoleke said all the stakeholders — INEC, police, political parties, politicians and voters — must be ready to play by the rules and contribute their quotas to rejig and solidify the country’s electoral system.
The acting REC spoke in Ado Ekiti during a courtesy visit to the state Secretariat of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Ekiti Council yesterday.
The INEC boss, who came in company of heads of departments of the commission’s office in Ekiti, said the visit was to thank the NUJ for its support leading to the successful conduct of the 2919 general election.
Omoleke said the much mouthed request by interested Nigerians that there must be improvement in the electoral system was not misplaced, adding that this could only be realised if stakeholders strictly adhere to the rules guiding the game.
“Conduct of successful and credible elections is not the sole responsibility of INEC. INEC is just a principal stakeholder and participant. Others too have a lot to do.
“If an election is being conducted under a crisis free and secure atmosphere, it means the security agencies have done well. If the campaigns before elections have not been violent, it means the politicians and political parties have played their own part well.
“Also, if election is conducted without interference and the results are announced accurately and in line with the wishes of the people, it means INEC has done well. Even the reportage of events by the media goes a long way to make or mar electioneering process”, he said.
“I want to say that journalists in Ekiti showcased professionalism before and during the 2019 elections. The success of the last general election cannot be ascribed to INEC alone.
“Here in Ekiti, we did not record any casualty, which showed that the election had been peacefully conducted and all stakeholders had done their best in the most patriotic way.
“We are here to show appreciation to journalists for accurate reports and display of patriotism as critical stakeholders in the electioneering process,” he said.
The NUJ Chairman, Ekiti Council, Rotimi Ojomoyela, assured INEC that journalists will continue to partner with it to rejig the country’s electioneering process in line with the developmental journalism now in vogue globally.
Ojomoyela advised the commission to strive hard to put Nigeria on the world map of countries that are recognised for the conduct of credible elections to rebuild the country’s image.
“We recognised the fact that whatever we put out to the public could make or mar the conduct of any election, that was why the leadership of NUJ put mechanism in place to ensure that no journalist published fake results. We relied heavily on results from INEC, rather than politicians.
“For you to improve, there must be training for all stakeholders before major elections, this is very necessary. Since we are partners and critical to the success of any election, joint training will be very essential,” he advised.
Politics
Wike Is God-Sent To Rivers People – Council Boss
Chairman, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, Hon. Solomon Eke has said that the administration of Governor Nyesom Wike is God-sent to Rivers people..
Eke stated this during an exclusive interview with The Tide in his office at the council secretariat in Rumuodomaya.
He said prior to Wike’s assumption of office, the State was in turmoil, noting that the courts were closed and people were travelling to neighbouring states to do things like affidavit, marriage registry and all that.
The council boss said, “Illegality was the order of the day. I was a victim of the illegal actions. I was the deputy chairman of this local government from 2007-2014. That is when our tenure was supposed to have expired because it was a two-term position that was given to us by the people of Obio/Akpor.
“Around 2012, Rotimi Amaechi, then Governor of Rivers State used his stooges that were called members of the House of Assembly to remove us from office by suspending us illegally. No petition, no investigation was made, just somebody moving a motion on the floor of the hallowed chamber and we were suspended just like that.
“We were never called that somebody wrote us petition to query or give us fair hearing, there was nothing like that.
“We even found out that even the committee that are supposed to be in charge of public petition and complaints never sat any day over a matter concerning Obio/Akpor Local Government for any reason, but we were suspended. It continued like that every day until 2015, God brought Nyesom Wike”, he said.
He also said as a politician, a keen observer of events and an interested party, he knew everything that happened then, saying “I know the potentials that Rivers State has, and some individuals from outside want to enter into Rivers State to destroy what this State, has possibly siphon her resources.
“But all these things changed when Nyesom Wike came and volunteered himself that he is going to redeem Rivers State and he has really redeemed Rivers State. Rivers State was the pride of the nation right now,” Eke said.
By: Azenye Nworgu
