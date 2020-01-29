Niger Delta
Don Hails Unbundling Of Mass Communication
A University teacher, Professor Godwin Okon of Rivers State University says the recent policy of the National University Commission (NUC) to unbundled Mass Communication in Nigerian’s universities is a welcome development.
Okon said this in an interview with The Tide in Port Harcourt.
Professor Okon, a former Head of Mass Communication Department in Rivers State University, described the federal government’s decision as a good policy that would enshrine professionalism and specialisation in the discipline.
He said the policy is a global standard that would prepare students for a particular area of discipline that made up of Mass Communication upon graduation from institutions of higher learning in the country.
“The policy of NUC in unbundling Mass Communication in Nigeria is commendable.
“Actually, the policy is trying to place us in line with international best practices, because the discipline call Mass Communication in question is what l term as a capitorial line of discipline, meaning that there are many areas of specialisation in the discipline, and we should begin to look at the openings as areas of specialisation rather than seeing the entire Mass Communication”.
The don, however said that those who already graduated with Mass communication certificate have nothing to lose, but that with unbundling, there is compartmentalisation which he said is in line with the international best practices, especially universities in developed countries.
According to him, Mass Communication is now a faculty like other faculties with various departments as areas of specialisation.
The Nigeria University Commission NUC recently unbundled Mass Communication as a faculty instead of department in Nigerian universities.
The new policy enshrined various disciplines like journalism among others to be special departments for specialisation.
Enoch Epelle
Niger Delta
NFVCB Destroys N100m Unapproved Films, Videos
The National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB), has in Benin, Edo, destroyed illicit, unwholesome, unapproved films and videos worth more than N100 million.
The Executive Director of the board, Alhaji Adedayo Thomas before the destruction said the action was necessary to effectively sensitise the film market for security of investments and protection of the nation’s moral value.
Thomas said it was also for the sustenance of national peace, security and harmony.
He said that one of the key facilitators of the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) of President Muhammadu Buhari administration was the continuous improvement on respect for and enforcement of intellectual property in the film industry.
He said that this will discourage distribution of unapproved, unclassified, and unwholesome films and tackling other illicit activities in the film market.
Thomas said that to achieve the desired result, the board went into collaborations with stakeholders across board, especially security agencies.
“Our collaborations across board have led to massive confiscation of pornographic films and other unwholesome video works by our Lagos zonal office. And that is why we are here today to carry out the symbolic burning of the confiscated items worth over N100 million.
“We have done in Abuja, been to Kaduna, and was at Kano yesterday, while southeast and south south states will follow.
“We are strongly determined to stamp out the distribution of these items to safeguard our future as a nation.
“The board is in the process of taking this collaboration to the next levels in the year 2020 for continued capacity building and operational trainings to further tackle the issues of piracy and distribution of unwholesome films, musical and video works.
“The Federal Government, led by President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR, has been promoting avenues to continually diversify the nation’s economic base to increase the resilience of the trade balance, promote economic sustainability and pursue the strategic objectives of job creation, youths empowerment, improved human capital, improving business environment and promoting digital-led growth.
“The National Film and Video Censors Board’s strategic approach to improving industry growth and accruals, and combating counterfeiting and unapproved movies through approvals and support for cinemas have led to huge economic impact and increase in revenue.
Niger Delta
NDDC Donates Lassa Fever Kits To Delta
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has donated Lassa fever protective kits and drugs to support the Delta State Government in its efforts to check the menace of disease in the state.
Presenting the medical kits and drugs to the state government at the Ministry of Health in Asaba, the NDDC Acting Managing Director, Gbene (Dr) Joy Nunieh, in a statement signed and made available to The Tide by the Director, Corporate Affairs, Charles Obi Odili, recently stated that the Commission was concerned about the outbreak of Lassa fever in the region.
Dr Nunieh, who was represented by the NDDC Director, Health, Education and Social Services, Mr. Peter Edieya said the commission was concerned about the well-being and healthcare of the people of the Niger Delta.
According to her, “The recent outbreak of Lassa fever compels our intervention because our people must be healthy to enjoy the development we bring. We must therefore, continue to promote good community hygiene, discourage invasion of rodents into our homes and introduce effective measures, which include storing grains and other foodstuffs in covered containers.”
The NDDC boss emphasized the need for public enlightenment campaigns to sensitize people about the Lassa fever scourge and educate them on how to check its spread, stressing: “We must begin to enlighten our people now,” she added.
Receiving the medical kits and drugs on behalf of the Delta State Government, the Commissioner for Health, Dr Mordi Ononye, thanked NDDC for the intervention, which he said came at the right time
Dr Ononye confirmed the detection of two cases of the Lassa fever in the state recently and regretted that one of the victims died, while the other patient, a Youth Corps member was responding to treatment.
The commissioner affirmed that the Delta State Government had opened an isolation ward at the Federal Medical Centre in Asaba, where the residents of the state would be attended to instead of going to Irrua in Edo State.
Dr Ononye declared the willingness of the state government to collaborate with NDDC and other agencies to check the spread of the disease, adding: “We are hopeful that the health sector in the state will benefit a lot from NDDC in the near future.”
Susan Serekara-Nwikhana
Niger Delta
Prioritise Dev In Environment Sector, Expert Urges RSG
Foremost Environmentalist and Technocrat, Engr Wai-Ogosu has called for a new environmental awareness in Rivers State and the Niger Delta to set the pace for a new era of environmental development in the region.
The renowned Environmentalist who spoke with The Tide in an exclusive interview in Port Harcourt said the consequences of glossing over the development of the environment sector were grave, and as such needed to be averted through, “stringent and proactive measures.”
Wai- Ogosu who is a former President of the Nigeria Environmental Society (NES) said Rivers State as the hub of Oil and Gas was inundated with, “myriad of municipal and industrial activities resulting in indiscriminate solid wastes management, depletion of natural resources and ecological disaster in the state and the entire Niger Delta.”
He pointed out that: “Rivers State is under severe threat of environmental pollution of the beehive of oil exploratory activities from many multinationals that prospect for the fortunes of the state.
He said: “ it is imperative for the government to prioritise the development of the environment sector by putting unwinking eyes and attention on the activities of these prospecting companies and the general abuses on the environment. “
The expert raised concern of the, “despoliation of the air quality, degeneration of the land with devastating consequences on food production, health conditions and displacement of natural sense of livelihoods.”
The expert urged the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike to appoint a professional with verifiable experience as commissioner for environment in the state, to expand the frontiers of partnership and development of the environment.
He emphasised on the need for experts in the environmental sector to make inputs in policy formulations and implementations .
Wai-Ogosu who is also a lecturer at the Institute of Geo Sciences and Space Technology called for introduction of environmental studies in Primary and Secondary Schools.
Taneh Beemene
