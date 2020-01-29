Law/Judiciary
Court Reduces Maina’s Bail Conditions, Admits Him To N500m Bail
The Federal High Court, Abuja, yesterday, varied the bail conditions of Abdulrasheed Maina, ex-chairman, defunct Pension Reformed Task Team (PRTT).
Justice Okon Abang, who gave the ruling, admitted Maina to bail condition in the sum of N500 million with a surety in the like sum who must be a serving senator.
The judge ruled that the surety, who should not have a criminal case pending in any court, must have a landed property fully developed in either Maitama, Asokoro, Katampe or Central Business Districts of Abuja with certificate of occupancy attached as evidence.
Justice Abang also ruled that the senator though would always come to the court at every adjourned date, the lawmaker only needed to come and sign a court register that would be opened at the registry.
“And the registrar must sight the surety before going back to attend his legislative proceedings,” he ruled.
Earlier, Justice Abang had noted that with the facts placed before the court, the application of the defendant ought not to have been granted.
“But in the past few adjournments, I watched the conduct of the defendant.
“He is calm and has not interrupted the proceedings of the court. Maybe he has realised that the court is bound to do justice in the case.
“I am inclined, though, reluctantly to vary the bail conditions in this matter,” he said.
The Tide reports that Justice Abang had, on Nov. 26, admitted Abdulrasheed Maina to a bail in the sum of N1 billion.
Law/Judiciary
NDBDA Crisis: Staff Present Evidence Of Management’s Victimisation
Following the recent labour crisis rocking the Niger Delta Basin Development Authority (NDBDA), Port Harcourt, about 70 staff of the company have presented evidence in proof of their earlier claim of the highhandedness and victimisation of the Engr Tonye David -West led management.
The staff made this known in a chat with The Tide yesterday after the conclusion of the 10-man Administrative Panel of Inquiry setup to investigate the labour unrest of the company last week in Port Harcourt.
Such evidence ranged from sack of staff with due process, bartering and stoppage of staff salaries.
The affected staff who chose to be anonymous, said the issue of bartering became a sort of practice in the establishment as most staff receive their portion almost on daily basis.
They recalled how a Director in the company slapped a staff at a Workshop in Warri, Delta State, that led to shutdown of operations in the establishment upon their return to Port Harcourt.
Melted on them by the me ranging from sack of victims without due process, bartering and stoppage of salaries, According to them, the panel also proceeded to kpong and Egberu farms in the state which ought to have hosted Songhai Model farms, but failed due to poor management.
“The farms at Egberu in Oyigbo Local Government Area, was supposed to be a Model Shanghai farm with the aim of taking care of staff welfare and other projects, but management killed it”, they said.
Another point of worry by the staff, was the inability of the management to manage the Youth Empowerment programme constituted by President Muhammad Buhari to eradicate youth unrest at Egberu and its environs.
It was further learnt that N10.000 allowance ear-marked by the Federal Government for the Youth farm programme was also not judiciously utilized by the management.
”Some of them (youth) were on ground to attest to it’s abandonment by David West and also their supposed Ten Thousand naira allowance which was also embezzled”, they added.
The Tide gathered that the chairman of the committee, Gboye Onyekanmi (Esq), returned with some of the evidence presented by the staff to its Headquarters in Abuja, and are expected to come up with recommendations in the next one month.
All efforts to get the other side of the report by the management proved abortive as the Managing Director could not pick or return all calls placed on his personal cell phone line.
Law/Judiciary
Ikoku Four: nuj Warns Against Romance With Police
The Nigeria Union of Journalists ( NUJ), Rivers State council, has warned journalists in the state against any form of romance with the police over the killing of an automobile mechanic, Chima Ikwunado and his colleagues who are currently in detention.
This was contained in a statement signed by the council’s Secretary, Mr Ike Wigodo and made available to the press in Port Harcourt recently.
The statement noted that journalists in the state should shun any form of invitation by the E.Crack Police unit, but should concern themselves more on unraveling the circumstances behind the act.
It also advised on what it described as a team work in order to resist any sort of temptation that may arise in the process therein.
“It has come to the notice of NUJ, Rivers State Council that, E-Crack unit of the police is inviting some journalists including some national dailies to come and see a video,” it warned.
It further charged members of the council to ensure fairness in their reportage, rather than taking sides.
According to the statement, any invitation from the police should be via the NUJ leadership in the State to ensure proper and thorough work and as well as to promote team work.
“Please, disregard such invitations as such invitations should come through the NUJ. Members of NUJ should beware of any invitations from E,- Crack on this matter outside NUJ leadership.We should fight together as a family”, it appealed.
Some journalists who reacted to the alleged police invitation, condemned it in its entirety, and said it must stop forth with.
Law/Judiciary
Defence Of Insanity
The defence for insanity comes to play when an individual is unable to detect the wrongfulness or rightness of his action. This defence is an affirmative defence alleging that a mental disorder caused the accused to commit the crime. A successful in sanity defence results not in acquittal, but in a special verdict “not guilty by reason of insanity”, see state V. Adams (1966) I All Nyene. This defence reflects Law reports Vol. 3 the society’s belief that the law should not punish defendants who are mentally incapable of controlling their conduct. That is to say that if a person was not at the time of his unlawful act, mentally so disordered, that it will be unreasonable to impute the guilt on him, he ought not to be held liable for conviction and punishment.
To succeed on the defence of insanity in Nigeria, three requisite capacities must be considered,
1. The capacity to understand what he is doing
2. Capacity to control his actions
3. Capacity to know that he should not do the act or make the omission. (See section 28 of the criminal code).
Also in Foluso Oladele V. State (1993) 1 SCNJ 60. It was stated that to establish the defence of insanity, the following facts must be considered,
I Evidence as to the past history of the accused person.
Ii Evidence as to the conduct of the accused immediately preceding the commission or omission of the offence.
Iii Evidence of prison officials who have custody of the accused person before and during his trial.
Iv Evidence of medical officials who examined the accused.
V Evidence of relatives about the general behavior of the accused and such other facts which will help the trial court come to conclusion that the burden of proof placed by law on the defence has been discharged.
To prove a defence of insanity, the defendant who claims that he was insane at the time of the crime must show that he was either suffering from a disease which damaged the functioning of the mind and led to defect of reasoning that prevented him from understanding what he was doing. This was the plea of one Edet Okon, who was found guilty of murder of a Lagos State High Court and was sentenced to death by hanging after stabbing his wife to death. Edet appealed his sentence. The Court of Appeal in a unanimous judgement held that the Appeal No. CALL/553/10 lacked merit and dismissed it. The court held that the burden of proving insanity rested on the appellant. The appellant the court added failed to discharge the burden on him to prove that he was insane at the time of committing the offence.
The court held that, medical evidence is sine qua non for proof of insanity, the justices of the court of appeal said there was no medical evidence to prove the state of the mind of the appellant at the point of the offence. Okon’s evidence that he suffered typhoid and suddenly woke up at night and engaged in a struggle with his wife, the court held was rightly rejected by the lawer court. The Court of Appeal upheld the judgement of the lower court.
In most cases when the defence of insanity succeeds, the prosecution and the defence agree to the plea of “not guilty by reason of insanity”. And in this circumstance the proper order to be made is remand in safe custody (in most cases psychiatric institution), pending the pleasure of the president or governor. The essence of this committal order is that the accused person do not go scot free. The law requires that he should be kept away to prevent further danger to the society.
Nkechi Bright-Ewere
Trending
-
News3 days ago
CSO, NDDC MD Spa Over Alleged ‘Fake’ NYSC Certificate
-
Featured3 days ago
Terrorism Rating: Bomb Bandits Now, Buhari Orders Air Force …Summon Buhari On National Security, PDP Charges NASS …As Suicide Bomber Attacks Mosque, Kills Four, Injures Scores
-
News3 days ago
Rivers, Peaceful State Because Of God’s Blessing -Wike
-
Politics3 days ago
Wike Assures Late Gberegbe’s Family Of Continued Support
-
Featured3 days ago
Wike Recommits To PH Airport Access Road Dualisation
-
News3 days ago
Death In Cell: Force Hqtrs Orders Fresh Autopsy On Late Mechanic
-
Politics3 days ago
C’River Rerun Poll: Imoke Congratulates Egbona, Etta
-
Niger Delta3 days ago
NAFDAC Sanctions 200 Sachet Water Producers In Rivers