Akinwunmi Heads NFF’s Team To Discuss Rohr’s Stay

The Nigerian Football Federation first Vice President, Seyi Akinwunmi, will head a committee of five members to discuss Gernot Rohr’s new deal as Super Eagles coach.

Rohr’s current deal with the NFF expires in June 2020 and talks over a new contract have been scheduled for February.

According to NFF President, Amaju Pinnick, Rohr will be offered a new deal considering the federation’s current situation.

“We don’t want to put our team in jeopardy,” Amaju Pinnick said.

“So in the next few weeks, the first Vice President (Seyi Akinwunmi) who is on the legal team, will lead a committee with chairmen of Technical, Establishment, Marketing, Secretary-General and Head of Legal to sit down with him (Rohr) physically and look at the nitty-gritty and tell him, ‘Look at our situation. Can you do this and that?’ If he says yes, why not? Whether we like it or not, he has done quite a lot. But like I always say to him, he cannot take this credit alone.

“If we did not provide an enabling environment for him, he will not find it easy. Also, we have made sure that we do not miss any FIFA window and we don’t just play what my friend Kojo Williams calls ‘Alamala’ matches.

Asked if Rohr would be offered a pay cut to keep his job, Pinnick replied, “No discussion on that yet.”

“Why I have the loyalty of the NFF committees is that they take decisions that are strategic and they bring it to me. This is a very sensitive question.

“But beyond that, we must respect what’s in a contract. We have a contract with him till June and you will recall that we did not even wait till the (2018) World Cup before we signed an extension with him. Now, I have a very cordial relationship with him, very cordial,” Pinnick added.