Politics
2023: PDP Takes Final Decision On Name Change
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has ruled out the possibility of changing its name, ahead of the 2023 general election.
Recall that Doyin Okupe, a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan had started a campaign on social media calling for the change of name for the PDP.
Other supporters of the party had also made a similar call, arguing that such move would help the main opposition party return to its dominant position.
However, the spokesman for PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the decision not to alter the party’s current name was part of the discussion at the party’s 88th National Executive Committee ( NEC) in Abuja.
“The party insists that the PDP brand is still the best in the political firmament of our nation and as such, those canvassing for a change of name should forget it because we remain the Peoples Democratic Party,” he told reporters.
The party’s mouthpiece added that the PDP has constituted a committee to review the conduct of the 2019 general elections. This is to unravel what transpired during the polls.
According to Ologbondiyan, this will guide the PDP in pushing for electoral reforms ahead of the 2023 general elections.
Politics
Wike Is God-Sent To Rivers People – Council Boss
Chairman, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, Hon. Solomon Eke has said that the administration of Governor Nyesom Wike is God-sent to Rivers people..
Eke stated this during an exclusive interview with The Tide in his office at the council secretariat in Rumuodomaya.
He said prior to Wike’s assumption of office, the State was in turmoil, noting that the courts were closed and people were travelling to neighbouring states to do things like affidavit, marriage registry and all that.
The council boss said, “Illegality was the order of the day. I was a victim of the illegal actions. I was the deputy chairman of this local government from 2007-2014. That is when our tenure was supposed to have expired because it was a two-term position that was given to us by the people of Obio/Akpor.
“Around 2012, Rotimi Amaechi, then Governor of Rivers State used his stooges that were called members of the House of Assembly to remove us from office by suspending us illegally. No petition, no investigation was made, just somebody moving a motion on the floor of the hallowed chamber and we were suspended just like that.
“We were never called that somebody wrote us petition to query or give us fair hearing, there was nothing like that.
“We even found out that even the committee that are supposed to be in charge of public petition and complaints never sat any day over a matter concerning Obio/Akpor Local Government for any reason, but we were suspended. It continued like that every day until 2015, God brought Nyesom Wike”, he said.
He also said as a politician, a keen observer of events and an interested party, he knew everything that happened then, saying “I know the potentials that Rivers State has, and some individuals from outside want to enter into Rivers State to destroy what this State, has possibly siphon her resources.
“But all these things changed when Nyesom Wike came and volunteered himself that he is going to redeem Rivers State and he has really redeemed Rivers State. Rivers State was the pride of the nation right now,” Eke said.
By: Azenye Nworgu
Politics
Obaseki Threatens To Expel Oshiomhole From APC
Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, has threatened to expel National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC Adams Oshiomhole, from the party.
Obaseki warned that Oshiomhole would be expelled if he continued to “disrupt activities” in the state and the state arm of the party.
The governor issued the threat during a meeting with the APC local government chairmen in the state in Benin, where he also directed the party chairmen to seriously deal with any persons or group carrying out activities outside what the party hierarchy states.
According to Obaseki: “All this nonsense they are doing, if anybody in the name of our party tries to do anything contrary to what we have agreed as a party, we will deal with that person ruthlessly, no matter who he is.
“If you are elected a chairman, your attitude should show if you believe in the party. Party supremacy means the leadership of the party must respect the membership. It is the members that make the party supreme because the members subscribed to a constitution which governs the conduct of the party. One man cannot be the party.
“We are warning the suspended national chairman. If he continues his activities in Edo State, I will show him that I am the governor of Edo State. While he was governor, he will not tolerate a fraction of the misdemeanor and misbehaviour he is undertaking today”.
“I have declared that if Oshiomhole comes here to Edo to say he wants to disrupt the activities of the state and the party, we will deal with him the way we know how best to do it. Comrade Oshiomhole stands suspended from the party. In due course, we will expel him if he does not behave. The party does not belong to him, it belongs to all of us”.
Politics
Assembly Approves Ganduje’s N15bn Loan Request
Kano State House of Assembly has approved Governor Abdullahi Ganduje’s request for Local Government Councils in the state to access N15 billion loan for funding the state’s free and compulsory education programme.
This followed the adoption of the report of the House committee on local government presented at yesterday’s plenary presided over by Speaker, Alhaji Abdulazeez Garba-Gafasa.
Presenting the report, the Chairman Alhaji Kabiru Hassan-Dashi, said that the committee recommended approval of the request, adding that the fund would be used to construct more classes and rehabilitate old ones to reduce congestion.
Hassan-Dashi explained that the loan would also support provision of free uniforms to students and enhance the school feeding programme of the state government.
After a series of deliberations, the house adopted the motion and approved the request.
The speaker had on Tuesday read a letter by the governor seeking for permission to allow the 44 local government councils in the state to access the loan from a new generation bank.
According to the letter, the decision to access the loan was to enable the local governments to ensure the success of the state government’s initiative of free and compulsory education.
The governor said that if the loan was approved, each of the 44 local government councils would receive N340 million to ensure sustainability of the free and compulsory education programme across the state.
He explained that the loan would be paid in 30 months with only 15 per cent interest as it would be deducted from the local governments’ monthly federal allocations.
