Wike Recommits To PH Airport Access Road Dualisation
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has reiterated that his administration would dualise the access road to the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa in Ikwerre Local Government Area, in line with his pledge to aviation workers.
Speaking during the 2019 End of Year Party of Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), in Port Harcourt, last Saturday, Wike said that he was committed to ensuring better access to the airport.
Represented by his Chief of Staff, Engr Chukwuemeka Woke, the governor reminded the workers that the process started with the completion of the iconic Obiri-Ikwerre Airport Road.
He said: “On the road infrastructure towards the airport, Governor Wike will fulfill his promise. He keeps all his promises to the people.
“Knowing that it is important to provide the enabling environment for people to do business in Rivers State, Governor Wike completed the Obiri-Ikwerre Road to the airport.
“The promise to dualise the airport road with streetlights will be fulfilled and the project completed before the end of our second term.”
Wike added that the Rivers State Government was already expanding the Ikwerre Road up to the airport junction, to resolve the issue of traffic congestion along that route.
He added that all across Port Harcourt, several important infrastructural interventions were taking place to develop a beautiful modern city.
Wike said: “As you drive around town, you will notice a major expansion of different road infrastructure. The expansion of road infrastructure will lead to the improvement of traffic flow.
“By the time road infrastructure expansion is completed and the three flyover bridges are ready, the traffic congestion would ease off”, he added.
He charged the FAAN workers to remain committed to quality service delivery in order to promote safety and comfort for customers at the airport.
“This opportunity will provide a very wonderful platform for the workforce to interact and evaluate their work performance for greater productivity.
“I charge other state and federal agencies to create time for regular interaction among workers.
“For the workers, in your core area of delivery of service, of relating with airlines and customers, I urge you to continue to serve our country, Nigeria,” he said.
He commended the management of FAAN for the annual get-together.
The governor said: “This meeting is a proof of the wonderful relationship that exists between the Rivers State Government and federal agencies in the state.
“Let me thank you for finding time to unwind and relax with your workforce. This is a very special gesture that will motivate the productivity of your workforce.”
In his response, the Managing Director of FAAN, who was represented the Director of Human Resources and Administration, Mr Anozie Norris, commended the staff for working hard all through 2019 to ensure the safety of passengers with no major accident all through the year.
He said: “We recorded many successes and achievements in 2019. We must work to consolidate on the gains of 2020.
Norris said airports and airport managers around the world were working to take advantage of the huge African market.
“We must strive to ensure that we make our airports aviation hubs that will be achieved through hardwork”, he said.
Also speaking, the Manager of Port Harcourt International Airport, Felix Akinbinu reminded the Rivers State governor of the pledge to dualise the airport access road.
He also called on all stakeholders to work towards ensuring that the Port Harcourt International Airport gets the desired international certification.
Highlight of the event was the presentation of a plaque of honour by FAAN to the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike with an Award of Excellence for his contributions to the aviation sector.
Terrorism Rating: Bomb Bandits Now, Buhari Orders Air Force …Summon Buhari On National Security, PDP Charges NASS …As Suicide Bomber Attacks Mosque, Kills Four, Injures Scores
President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the repeated attacks by bandits on communities in Niger State and its environs, directing the Nigerian Air Force to deploy its fighter aircraft in checking the menace.
The president gave the directive in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja, yesterday.
Buhari described the repeated attacks which led to the loss of several lives in the affected communities “as a disaster for the nation”.
He, therefore, authorised the deployment of air power to support troops and policemen deployed to the “difficult terrain,” to counter the menace of the attackers operating in the forest area bordering Kaduna, Niger and Zamfara states.
In line with this directive, according to the presidential aide, the Nigerian Air Force is setting up refuelling facilities at Minna, Niger State, to support the air operations.
Shehu revealed that relevant military authorities had assured the president that given the improved weather conditions, a major exercise to “visually acquire targets” and launch attacks would soon follow.
He said: “President Buhari has received assurances that with the harmattan dust gradually easing its hold on the skies, fighter aircraft would this week join the efforts to provide effective air attacks against bandits, kidnappers and cattle rustlers that have been attacking remote communities around Dogon Gona forest in Niger State.”
He added that the Police Command in Niger had equally given assurances that “the planned dedicated air raids to complement the police helicopter gunship operations remain the best approach given the lack of motorized roads in the areas constantly under attack”.
Buhari commiserated with the government and people of Niger State over the attacks and loss of lives, and assured that affected communities would not be abandoned by the rest of the country.
Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has urged federal lawmakers to upon resumption, tomorrow, use its legislative instruments to invite President Muhammadu Buhari to address it on the worsening security situation across the country.
The party, in a statement, yesterday, premised its call on what it called “the alarming Global Terrorism Index report by the Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP), which ranked Nigeria as the third country with the highest level of terrorism in 2019, after Iran and Afghanistan.”
Signed by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP described the report as “distressing particularly as its indices show that insecurity and deaths from acts of terrorism increased in Nigeria in spite of promises by the current administration.”
The statement further continued: “The party notes that the IEP rating has further confirmed its position that the security of lives and property in our nation has gone beyond what the Buhari administration’s security architecture, as presently composed, can guarantee.
“Our party posits that the issue of security has gone beyond partisan and sectional sentiments as well as propaganda and now requires a concerted effort by all stakeholders to compel a review of security structure and method by Mr President.
“The PDP, as a pan-Nigerian platform, urges the National Assembly to step in by persuading President Buhari to heed wise counsel and rejig his security high command so as to inject new blood to tackle our security challenges.
“The party also urges the National Assembly to compel President Buhari to take a decisive step in ordering the apprehension and prosecution of perpetrators of acts of terrorism including the mass killing in Benue, Nasarawa, Bauchi, Taraba, Kogi, Adamawa, Borno, Yobe, Zamfara, Kaduna, Ekiti and other parts of the country under the current administration.
“The failure to track down and prosecute the perpetrators of heinous crimes had continued to embolden marauders, insurgents, bandits and kidnappers to further ravage communities and major highways, beheading compatriots, killing, maiming and taking innocent citizens captives in droves, to the extent that our nation has become the third with the highest level of terrorism in the world.
“Indeed, this is not the way to go. Our party restates that such situation should not have been allowed to fester and degenerate to this abyss.
“While the PDP salutes the gallantry and patriotism of our troops fighting and daily risking their lives in the fronts, our party charges the National Assembly to use its legislative instruments to invite Mr President Buhari for an appropriate briefing as a prelude to decisive step towards ensuring adequate security in our country”, the PDP argued.
Similarly, no fewer than four persons were said to have died during a suicide attack on a mosque in Gwoza, in Borno State, yesterday.
Gwoza was at the peak of the ongoing Boko Haram insurgency, the administrative capital and caliphate of the terrorist group.
It was reported that the suicide bomber ran into a group of worshippers during early morning prayer.
As at the time of filing this report, yesterday, no official confirmation has been received from the government or the military authorities.
However, the Nigerian Army troops of ‘Operation Lafiya Dole’ have foiled efforts by the Boko Haram insurgents to attack some soft targets in Borno State.
The Nigerian Army Operations Media Coordinator, Col. Aminu Iliyasu, who disclosed this in a statement, yesterday, said the troops also continued to decimate the insurgents from different encounters across the North-East.
Iliyasu disclosed that the troops of 3 Battalion deployed in Gamborou-Ngala Local Government Area of Borno had on January 18 repelled a Boko Haram attack on the Ngala community.
According to him, the insurgents sneaked into the peaceful community in five gun trucks, motorcycles and a number of foot soldiers through the rear of a humanitarian hub.
“They used a farm as cover with the heinous intent to unleash one of the most devastating terror attacks in recent times.
“Fortunately for the residents, the vigilant troops responded swiftly, engaging the criminals with overwhelming superior firepower, thereby forcing them to beat a hasty retreat in complete disarray.
“During the ensuing pursuit and exploitation embarked upon by the troops, one Boko Haram criminal suicide truck driver strapped with a suicide vest was neutralised.
“Items captured during the encounter include one AK-47 rifle, one FN rifle, one motorcycle and one heavily-laden vehicle borne Improvised Explosive Device (IED) with deadly explosive materials,” he said.
Iliyasu added that preliminary investigations revealed that vehicles laden with IEDs and suicide bombers were heading to the IDP Camp in Gamborou-Ngala before the troops foiled the attack.
He added that five humanitarian workers who took refuge in a bunker during the attack were successfully rescued by the troops.
According to him, on January 24, troops of the same 3 Battalion deployed at Ngala bridge repelled another Boko Haram attack on their location.
He disclosed that the insurgents, who came in three gun trucks and a number of foot soldiers late afternoon, were engaged by the troops and inflicted heavy casualty on both their men and equipment.
The spokesperson disclosed that two of the three gun trucks belonging to the terrorists were captured at the end of the encounter.
He added that two anti-aircraft guns, one GPMG gun, two AK-47 rifles, one GPMG barrel, 688 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition, 20 rounds of PKT ammunition and 63 rounds of 50 ammunition were also captured.
“One neutralised body of the criminal insurgents was recovered during exploitation while several other bodies and the wounded were believed to be carted away as evident by the trails of blood found along their withdrawal route.
“Similarly, on January 24, troops of 7 Division decisively cleared a Boko Haram ambush while on clearance operations between Firgi and Banki Junction in Bama Local Government Area of Borno.
“In the aftermath of the encounter, two Boko Haram criminals were neutralised while others are believed to have escaped with varying degrees of gunshot wounds”, he was quoted as saying.
However, the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 2 Division, Ibadan, Maj-Gen Anthony Omozoje, has advised officers and men of the Nigerian Army to remain disciplined and continue to abide by existing regulations.
Omozoje made the call during the Fire Night organised as part of activities marking the West African Social Activity (WASA) for 2019 in Okitipupa.
Represented by the Chief of Staff of 4 Brigade, Benin, Col. Auwal Haruna, Omozoje said: “To the officers and soldiers of this battalion, I hereby congratulate you for seeing the end of another demanding year.
“I want to use this opportunity to implore you all to remain disciplined and continue to abide by all existing regulations as well as instructions that will be passed to you from time to time.
“We must also be focused and stand firm in order to checkmate militancy, bunkering, vandalism of oil and gas infrastructure, piracy and kidnapping, among other criminal activities in the state and Nigeria at large,” Omozoje said.
The GOC further charged the officers and soldiers to discharge their lawful duties without intimidating citizens.
He called on members of the public to cooperate with the Nigerian Army and other security agencies to ensure that crimes were reduced in the country.
The Nigerian Army has been at the forefront of battle against insurgency in Nigeria.
Recently, troops of Operation Lafiya Dole prevented efforts by the Boko Haram insurgents to attack some soft targets in Borno State.
Bestiality Of Power: Whiteman’s Burden (4)
Management experts would tell us that power is the ability to do something, while authority is the right to do so. Therefore, use of power without authority is an abuse of power. Sources of authority include constitutional, legal or bureaucratic one, while others are traditional or monarchical, charismatic, paternalistic and sapiental authorities. There are situations where individuals and groups, using the advantage of brute force and superior armament, impose themselves upon other weaker groups of people.
Slavery and colonialism remain classical examples of foreign forces imposing themselves upon weaker groups and causing irreparable damages both physically and psychologically to peaceful local communities. With an overwhelming technological superiority, the colonial powers embarked upon military invasion and occupation of West African territories between 1885 and 1906. They subjected the people to an administration which they did not bargain for, but resisted fiercely, resulting in the death of many local heroes and the invading intruders. Things began to fall apart.
The invasion and occupation of African communities by military conquest depict how the might of power can claim unmerited right and how power can become a bestial instrument. One success emboldens a conquering tyrant, and subsequent acts of brigandage became forms of missionary exploits. The invasion of communities in West Africa by European powers from 1885 was not the first time of such ruthless exploits. For about two centuries, West Africa had been the theatre of Trans-Atlantic slave trade, and after its abolition, another phase of the bestiality of power began. It was called colonialism.
Christian Europe which did not see anything bestial in slave trade, assumed a superior moral ground to convert heathen, inferior Africans to embrace the Christian faith. European scholars had propounded theories of racial classification which placed the Whiteman at the top and the Blackman at the bottom. Thus, what became known as the “Whiteman’s burden” was a mission statement of fulfilling a “sacred trust” of saving inferior human stock from state of depravity.
The scramble for Africa became the focus of European powers after the abolition of slave trade, with a sacred duty of executing the Whiteman’s burden of saving the race of inferior people. Such mission of forceful entry and occupation of other people’s territories and ruling over the people became a “sacred trust” for the benefit of the Africans. Pure hypocrisy!
European colonial powers would hardly admit that they knew little about Africa and its communities. The assertion that Africa had no history spoke eloquently about the Whiteman’s ignorance about Africa. Professor Hugh Trevor-Roper gave the following verdict: “Perhaps, in the future, there will be some African history to teach. But at the present, there is none; there is only the history of the Europeans in Africa. The rest is darkness… and darkness is not the subject of history”.
Among some African elite who felt bitter about the marauding activities of European powers in Africa and their misrepresentation of the reality of Africa, was Late MKO Abiola. He initiated the pursuit of reparation by African nations, requiring European powers to make some payment to African nations for the damage, loss and injuries which colonialism had inflicted on African communities. Being a rich and powerful business man, Abiola’s project made European powers jittery. Expectedly, they kept quiet.
Without going into a security report that enjoys the protection of the statute of limitation, the Abiola reparation project became an issue which brought about a gang-up to deny him the chance of becoming a president. There may be more to the factors which brought about the annulment of the “freest and fairest election in Nigeria” than Abiola’s dream of reparation. But obviously, such prospect would have jolted our colonial masters into some underground actions to nip a possible danger on the bud. So, let it be with MKO Abiola and reparation!
A statement by a postgraduate student from Papua New Guinea in a conference hall in a British University long ago, brought an ominous silence. That statement was that “the coming of the Whiteman to Africa was not because of love or concern for the Africans, but because of selfish economic interests”. Such a statement coming from a Blackman in a predominantly white environment obviously caused some embarrassment to some people, even though it was true.
When some international authority considered fit and right that the Bakasi Penisula be ceded to the Cameroon, with Nigeria having no option for an appeal, some issues came to light. It is to be expected that the glory and reputation of past heroes and macho-men are not meant to be tarnished, even when evidence of some atrocities come to light. Human vanity and ego can cause wars.
Highly placed individuals and great nations that had abused power and treated human beings as animals in the past have a way of asking for the sympathy of history. Atrocities that the Whiteman had committed in Africa can be presented as “sacred trust” of having to bear the burden of saving Africans from their state of depravity. Same culture or mindset prevails currently in various guises whereby winning emboldens tyranny and turns injustice into justice. Humanity has much to atone for, individually and collectively!
Bright Amirize
Nigeria, 2nd Most Corrupt In W’Africa Under Buhari -TI … We Are Vindicated, Says PDP As FG Faults Rating
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, said the damning 2019 corruption index report on Nigeria by Transparency International (TI), is a vindication of its stand that corruption has worsened under President Muhammadu Buhari and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).
The party said it is a national embarrassment “that under an administration by the same leader who wears the medal as ‘African Union (AU), Anti-Corruption Champion,’ and whose government boasts of zero-tolerance for corruption, our nation now ranks as fourth most corrupt country in West African and one of the leading most corrupt countries of the world.”
In a statement issued by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP chided President’s Buhari’s handling of the economy since he came to power in 2015.
The statement read: “The TI report, which shows our country dropping to a malodorous 26, from the already disapproving 27 points it maintained since 2017, has further exposed the Buhari administration and the APC as merely posturing as saints and hounding innocent Nigerians with fake anti-corruption war, while engaged in unprecedented looting of our national resources.
“It indeed speaks volume that the Buhari administration and the APC that came into power in 2015 on an anti-corruption mantra, has ended up becoming the most corrupt in the history of our dear nation. Moreover, the fact that the APC and its government, with their numerous megaphones, have remained silent over the report is also very revealing.
“By this TI report, Nigerians are no longer in doubt as to why our nation has been plagued with worsening economic hardship, poverty and hunger, dilapidated infrastructure and devastating retrogression in critical sectors such as health, power, education, transport, agriculture among others in the last four years while APC leaders, their families and cronies, gloat in affluence to the chagrin of Nigerians.
“Nigerians can recall that our party has since been challenging Buhari Presidency and the APC to come clean, account for the over N14trillion allegedly stolen by APC leaders from government coffers in the last four years.
“This includes the stolen N9trillion detailed in the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) leaked memo; the N1.1trillion worth of crude allegedly stolen by certain APC leaders using 18 unregistered vessels; the over N1.4trillion stolen from shady oil subsidy deals as well as monies stolen from sensitive government agencies, including the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), among others.
“It is now clear that the Buhari administration and the APC have not only failed in their boasts to tackle corruption and insecurity but have ended up economically despoiling our nation and worsening our security challenges.
“The fact remains that the Buhari Presidency and the APC cannot controvert these damning facts. The only thing left for them is to apologize to Nigerians and get ready for their place in the dustbin of history as the worst government and political party ever in the history of our nation,” the PDP spokesperson said.
Meanwhile, the Federal Government has berated Transparency International (TI) for naming Nigeria as the second most corrupt country in West Africa in the 2019 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) released, yesterday.
The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), said there was no evidence to back the report by TI, which placed Nigeria at 146 out of the 180 countries on the 2019 Corruption Perception Index (CPI).
In an interview on Channels Television’s LunchTime Politics, yesterday, Malami said TI’s report had no bearing on reality.
He said, “In terms of the fight against corruption, we have been doing more, we have done more and we will continue to do more out of inherent conviction and desire on our part to fight against corruption devoid of any extraneous considerations relating to the rating by Transparency International.
“Our resolve to fight corruption is inherent, and indeed, devoid of any extraneous considerations, we will continue to do more and we will double efforts.”
Speaking from the perspective of performance, Malami said there was nothing that has not been done as a nation in the fight against corruption.
Nigeria has slipped on Transparency International’s Corruption Perception Index 2019, scoring 26 per cent.
Nigeria scored 27 out of 100 in TI’s 2018 report but dropped by a point in 2019, making Africa’s most populous country take the 146th position.
Malami complained that the Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government has done more in the fight against corruption.
He also said there are no proofs by Transparency International to rank Nigeria 146 out of 180 countries on the 2019 CPI.
Malami, however, urged Transparency International to provide indices and statistics, from which it got its facts and figures.
The justice minister said the facts on the ground did not correlate with the information dished out by Transparency International, adding that that there was nothing that has not been done as a nation in the fight against corruption.
“In terms of legislation, we have done more, in terms of enforcement we have done more, in terms of recovery of looted assets we have done more, and in terms of political goodwill, we have demonstrated extra-ordinary political goodwill,” Malami stated.
Malami challenged Transparency International to provide indices and statistics from which the organisation adjudged that Nigeria is not doing enough in its fight against corruption, adding that for a conclusion to be legitimate, then there has to be specific facts and figures to establish a position.
However, the TI’s latest report states that Africa’s most populous country, like most other countries in Sub-Saharan nations, has continued to witness a high rate of corruption which has now worsened due to vote-buying.
After more than four years of anti-corruption campaign by the Buhari administration, Nigeria was ranked 146th out of the 180 countries surveyed by the group, one of the worst ranking in the last few years.
Nigeria was 144th in 2018.
Nigeria’s score of 26 out of 100 points in 2019 is below the global average of 43.
In Africa, countries such as Botswana (61), Cape Verde (60), Rwanda (53), Namibia (52), Senegal (45), South Africa (44) and Tunisia (43) met the average.
Also, Benin (41) Ghana (41), Morocco (41), Burkina Faso (40), Lesotho (40), Ethiopia (37), Tanzania (37), Algeria and Egypt (35), Zambia (34), Sierra Leone (33), Niger (32), Malawi (31), Djibouti (30) and Guinea (29) are ranked higher than Nigeria.
Nigeria is ranked higher than Cameroon (25), CAR (25), Comoros (25), Zimbabwe (24), Madagascar (24), Eritrea (23), Chad (20), Equatorial Guinea (16), Guinea Bissau (18) and Somalia, the worst country in the world, with a score of 8 and ranking at 180th.
The CPI ranks 180 countries and territories by their perceived levels of public sector corruption, drawing on 13 expert assessments and surveys of business executives.
It uses a scale of zero (highly corrupt) to 100 (very clean).
Nigeria scored 28 out of 100 in 2016 and 2017 but fell in 2018 to 27 and fell further to 26 in 2019.
In the latest report, Nigeria scored the same as Iran, Honduras, Guatemala, Bangladesh, Mozambique and Angola.
Out of 180 countries surveyed, Nigeria scored better than only 28.
They include – Comoros, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Madagascar, Zimbabwe, Eritrea, Nicaragua, Cambodia, Chad, Iraq, Burundi, Congo, Turkmenistan, Haiti, Democratic Republic of Congo, Libya, Guinea-Bissau, North Korea, Venezuela, Equatorial Guinea, Sudan, Afghanistan, Yemen, Syria, South Sudan and Somalia.
The TI survey measures public sector corruption in 180 countries.
The countries with the highest score were Denmark and New Zealand which both scored 87 out of 100.
Others that were highly placed include, Finland (86), Switzerland (85), Singapore (85), Sweden (85), Norway (84), Netherlands (82), Luxembourg (80) and Germany (80).
The United States and France ranked 23, United Kingdom and Canada 12, Japan 20, and Italy 51, respectively.
At 12, Canada and UK scored 83 and 81 in 2015, 82 and 81 in 2016, 82 and 82 in 2017, 81 and 80 in 2018 and 77 apiece in 2019, respectively.
Japan ranked 20, scored 75 in 2015, 72 in 2016, 73 in 2017, 73 in 2018 and 73 in 2019.
Tying at a rank of 23 in 2019, US and France scored 76 and 70 in 2015, 74 and 69 in 2016, 75 and 70 in 2017, 71 and 72 in 2018, and 69 and 69 in 2019, respectively.
