Politics
Wike Assures Late Gberegbe’s Family Of Continued Support
The Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike, has assured the family of Late Dr Ferry Gberegbe of continued support of the State government.
Governor Wike gave the assurance, Saturday, during the funeral service in honour of Late Gberegbe at Botem Town in Khana Local Government Area of the State.
Recall that the Late Ferry Gberegbe was the PDP governorship election Agent for Khana Local Government Area who was allegedly murdered during the 2019 governorship Election by operatives of the F-SARS.
The Governor charged Nigerians not to allow anti- democratic forces hijack the democratic process and stressed that the spirit of Late Gberegbe has laid the foundation for the defence of democracy.
He said: “This young man died for our own sake. For the wife and the family, while I remain the Governor, I will continue to support you and the children.
“Even though we have taken care of the education of the children by what we have done, we will provide employment for the wife to sustain the family”.
The weekly State Executive Council meeting held last Wednesday and it was presided over by the State Governor. At the meeting, some crucial decisions were taken.
Honourable Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim who briefed Government House Correspondents after the meeting, said the state government took concrete steps to check illegal proliferation of sub-standard private schools in the state with the consolidation of two extant laws.
The Commissioner said , at the meeting, the council approved the amendment of the Education Law Cap 47, laws of Rivers State of Nigeria (1999) and the Rivers State Education Private Schools law Cap 48 laws of Rivers State of Nigeria (1999) under one legislation.
He explained that council took the decision to check the present situation of in discriminate proliferation of private schools in the state without compliance with basic requirements with respect to standard, curriculum, content and facilities.
Other decisions taken at the meeting included the official dissolution of the Petroleum Monitoring Taskforce in the state, and to warn motorists against indiscriminate parking of vehicles in front of Port Harcourt Mall.
Also last week, Governor Wike joined other prominent Nigerians to celebrate the former Executive Secretary of Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission, Dr John Kennedy Opara as he celebrated his 50th birthday
The Governor was represented by his Chief of Staff, Engr Emeka Woke at the event which took place at St Mary’s Catholic Parish, Umuopara Obetiti Nguru, Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State.
Wike described the celebrant as a dependable person and a man of character.
Impact of last week Supreme Court victory of the Sokoto State Governor, Rt Hon Aminu Tambuwal was felt in Brick House . The Rivers State Chief Executive, described the victory as a confirmation of the overwhelming support given to Governor Tambuwal by the people of Sokoto State.
Wike commended the Supreme Court for allowing the will of the people to prevail.
He congratulated the Sokoto State Governor and enjoined him to work for the unity and growth of the state.
Within the week under review, Governor Wike inspected the ongoing construction of hostels and additional classrooms at the Real Madrid Academy and expressed satisfaction with the quality of work.
He disclosed that his administration has put in place an organisation that would independently run the institution to achieve targeted result.
Also last week, Governor Wike, his wife, Justice Eberechi Suzzette Nyesom-Wike, and other top Government officials attended the ‘ Five Nights of Glory’ of Salvation Ministries in Port Harcourt from the opening ceremony last Monday to the closing ceremony on Friday.
Chris Oluoh
Politics
Nyako Blames Politicians For Nation’s Security Challenges
A retired Naval Officer and former senator representing Adamawa Central, Sen. Abdul-Azeez Nyako, says politicians should largely be blamed for the current security challenge in the country rather than the military.
Speaking to newsmen yesterday in Yola, Nyako said the Nigerian military which is currently overstretched is doing its best on the situation and deserved commendation.
He said politicians needed to do more in their expected role of providing good governance, particularly in addressing conflicts in their areas and in tackling key issues like extreme poverty that led to insecurity.
“The bulk of us (politicians) are providing bad leadership; we are only concerned about distribution of resources instead of good leadership or how to resolve issues and get our people out of mess,” Nyako said.
He said if politicians could address the socio-economic challenges that led to Boko Haram insurgency, kidnapping and other violent crimes, over 80 per cent of security challenge in the country would be contained.
He observed that the military had actually degraded Boko Haram insurgents in North East forcing them to resort to guerilla tactics unlike before when they operated in formations.
“What I mean by operating in formation is that they used to muster platoon strength, company strength, battalion strength and probably brigade strength to face our armed forces at the peak of the insurgency.
“They are now degraded and cannot fight in formation; they resorted to guerilla tactics which make things difficult as they are mixed with civilian populace. It’s like fish inside water.
“With this development, the military, government and civilian population have to evolve new tactics to deal with the matter.
“This kind of operation has to be intelligence heavy; there must be communication between civilian population and security agencies. It needs big transfer of information, quick reaction and protection of informants,” he said.
Politics
Igbos Must Work Hard To Get Power In 2023 – Tanko Yakasai
The South-East must work hard and convince other parts of the country to accept its candidate for the presidency come 2023, Elder Statesman, Alhaji Tanko Yakasai, has said.
Yakasai, a former Presidential Liaison Officer and founding member of Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), spoke with newsmen after a closed door peace initiative by some eminent Nigerians at the Sheraton Hotel, Lagos.
He said: “There is no reason to deny the South-East the opportunity to produce the presidential slot in 2023.
“The North, West have had it. It will not make sense to deny the South-East. But then, the Igbos have to work hard for power and convince people because it is a matter of numbers.
“They have to convince the rest of the country to accept whoever they put forward to be accepted”, he said.
He said there was need for mass-based political parties that would be controlled by the masses and not by a few individuals.
“In our days, nobody ever claimed to be the owner of NPN, NCNC, NPP among others. The people must make sure they take ownership of the party.
“I hope the people will try to turn the parties to the masses. The mistake former President Olusegun Obasanjo made to say he was the national leader of a party killed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP),” he said.
Yakasai said that when ownership of power is controlled by entire members, the internal electoral process would become better.
“In our days, we paid to be members of our party. That way, no one or few persons can control the party. The beginning has a bearing on the process.
“Political parties must find a solution to do away with issues that will make the people sceptical”, he said
On the “Amotekun” security outfit floated by governors of the South-West, Yakasai said arming the outfit was his major concern.
“If Amotekun is allowed, soon it may spill over to other regions and may become out of control when other regions come up with armed security outfits that may lead to uncontrollable situation in the country.
“Every Nigerian is interested in Nigerian project. Every Nigerian is benefitting from Nigeria as a nation,” Yakasai said.
Politics
C’River Rerun Poll: Imoke Congratulates Egbona, Etta
Former Governor of Cross River State, Senator Liyel Imoke, has congratulated Dr Alex Egbonna and Dr Davis Etta for emerging winners of the re-run elections for Abi/Yakurr Federal Constituency and Abi State Constituency respectively.
Egbonna is of the All Progressives Congress (APC) while Etta is of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).
Imoke in a statement personally signed by him and issued yesterday, said with the elections over, it was time for all to unite for the common good of the people of the federal constituency where he comes from.
While acknowledging that depsite the tension during the preparation for the polls, he was happy that the election was conducted under a peaceful atmosphere.
He commended both the politicians and electorate “for the maturity exhibited through this election season.
“Now that elections are over and I believe the better politicians won, we must all sheath our swords and unite for our common good.
“We must condemn and abhor the denegration and abuse of leaders and the perpetuation of divisive tendencies. Abi/Yakurr and indeed Cross River State, can only grow if we give our representatives the requisite support.
“I also expect that Alex (Egbonna) and Davis (Etta) will provide qualitative representation for the Federal Constituency and the State Constituency, respectively.
“Finally, while acknowledging everyone’s constitutional right to seek redress, I advise that this matter not be pursued any further in the courts. For John Gaul and Iwara, I believe you did your best and I wish you well in your future endeavours,” the statement said.
Friday Nwagbara, Calabar
