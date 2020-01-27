Task Before Ease Of Doing Business Council

Cognizant of the fact that businesses the world over can only thrive and flourish in an atmosphere devoid of man-made obstacles and encumbrances, and in keeping with the zeal and commitment of his administration to drive and push businesses across the State to a faster lane, Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, recently, inaugurated the Ease of Doing Business Council (EoDBC), with the Deputy Governor, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo as Chairman; and the representative of the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning as the Secretary/Coordinator of the council.

While inaugurating the council at the Government House, Port Harcourt, Governor Wike disclosed that members of the council were drawn from both the public and private sectors, with a charge to the council to improve the investment environment of the State, stressing that the council was critical to the economic development of the State.

Said Wike, “It is important that we have this council to improve the investment climate of the State; and to create the environment for investors to come to the State. The council will draw up programmes and policies to create the platform for the ease of doing business in Rivers State.”

The Governor further indicated that the membership of the council was drawn from the public and private sectors to ensure that all sectors were accommodated in the drive to enhance business opportunities in the State, pointing out that the state deputy governor was chairing the council because of the importance his administration attaches to the ease of doing business, and expressed optimism that those appointed into the council would live up to the expectations of Rivers people.

Apart from the Deputy Governor and the representative of the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, the council also has as members, representatives of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN); the Rivers State Chamber of Commerce; the Rivers State House of Assembly Committee on Commerce; the Rivers State Board of Internal Revenue Service; among others.

Undoubtedly, the task before the council is not only onerous but also daunting, as it is expected to do everything humanly possible to shore up the revenue profile of the state; boost the image of the state and retrieve it from the throes of negative perception, which some individuals and groups, described as the vocal majority, must have consigned it to in the recent past, with a view to taking the economic development of the state to the next level.

Thus, one of the assignments of the council is to put strategies in place to vigorously market the state and sell it to the outside world in such a way that investors would be more favourably disposed to doing business in the state. In doing this, the members of the council must convince the investors that the state is not only safe but conducive enough for them to do business and invest their monies.

We are quite convinced that the Wike administration, for close to five years now, has taken practical steps to make the State conducive for businesses to thrive, particularly in the area of infrastructural development. Virtually all parts of Port Harcourt, the State capital, have been opened up through the massive construction of road networks for businesses to thrive and flourish.

There is no debating the point that without good roads, little or nothing can be done or achieved in terms of people engaging in businesses.

Right now, the Wike administration has embarked on the construction of three flyover projects which are simultaneously going on in Port Harcourt to further boost business activities and mobility in the State. And the inauguration of the Ease of Doing Business Council by the Governor is to further assist the government to create the right investment climate for the people of the state and investors.

Against this backdrop, therefore, it is the duty of the council to ensure that all bureaucratic bottlenecks impeding the ease of doing business in the State are dismantled. For example, the collection of matching ground fees in Port Harcourt and other communities by some faceless individuals and groups from property developers must be tackled head on.

It is heart-warming that the state government has already put in place measures to check multiple taxation in the state.

The Tide agrees no less with Governor Wike that the council is critical to the economic development of the State; and therefore, for it to effectively function and achieve its objectives, we advise that it must like Julius Caesar’s wife, be above-board.

While we commend Governor Wike for constituting the council at this critical time of his administration, we are elated that in spite of the negative perception about the state and the smear campaign launched against it by some individuals, the security situation in the state has tremendously improved, as it is not as bad as some persons paint it before the world.

This is due mainly to the proactive steps taken by the state government. We, therefore, make bold to state that Rivers State is safe. It is safe enough for businesses and other activities to flourish.

Thus, the council must leverage on all that the Governor has put on ground to make its assignments less cumbersome. It must go beyond dismantling of all bureaucratic bottlenecks for which government business is notorious and take pragmatic actions to create a more conductive environment for businesses to thrive in the state.

Besides, it should organiise regular seminars and workshops to actually sensitise stakeholders on government policies and programmes as they relate to ease of doing business in the state. This, we believe will go a long way in changing the mindset of the people. This way, investors and other Rivers people would better appreciate what the government is actually doing on a daily basis.

We strongly believe that it is always a good thing for the government and the governed to be on the same page on critical issues that affect the collective interest of the state. The council must make its work open and transparent for the people to have trust and confidence in it.

Most importantly, the council must let the world know that great potentials actually exist in the state, which investors must harness to actually move the state to the next level politically, economically and otherwise.

The onus is truly on the council to market the state like never before, and by so doing, contribute in making the state a destination of choice in the country for all and sundry.