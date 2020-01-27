NIM Vows To Promote Good Governance

An elder statesman and one of the founding fathers of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Chief Jasper Jumbo, has called on the management of the commission to use the period of forensic auditing to pay genuine contractors who are being owed a backlog of money.

The elder statesman also called on the NDDC to ensure that forensic auditors engaged to audit the accounts of the commission are paid at the end of the exercise without delay.

Chief Jumbo, who is the head of the Jumbo major house in Grand Bonny, made the call while speaking to aviation correspondents last Friday, in Port Harcourt.

He noted that a lot of genuine contractors who did good jobs for the commission were suffering because they are not yet paid.

According to him, paying them would help reduce their suffering.

He said that the forensic auditing is one of the steps being taken to put the NDDC back on track, and as well restore accountability in the commission.

“I am one of the protagonists asking for the setting up of forensic audit because the place was stinking. NDDC is no longer the commission we set up.

“I wrote the blueprint for NDDC and the then OMPADEC. What we as founding fathers saw was no longer what we originated.

“So I went to the National Assembly, and I called on Mr President to set up an investigation into the activities of the commission, which he commendably did, and God will bless him because we do not have another major source that touches the lives of our people.

“A lot of money have come into the commission without much being seen. No legacy project is seen, but trillions of naira have gone down the drain.

“ By the time they finish the forensic auditing, there will be a lot of sanity because people will know that government can bite”, Jumbo said.

The elder statesman, however, expressed reservation on the payment of those that will be engaged in the forensic auditing, pointing out that it is not just to engage the forensic auditors, but that they should be paid at the end of the exercise.

He also urged the commission to look for a way to engage the youths, so as to engender peace in the region.

Corlins Walter