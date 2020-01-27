Sports
Golf: Rahm Shoots Seven To Take Lead
Spaniard Jon Rahm shot a seven-under 65 to take lead going into the final round in the Farmers Insurance Open.
The 25-year-old world number three holed for an eagle from 111 yards at the second and finished on 12 under.
Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy, needing a win to return to world number one, is nine under after a fine 67, with Tiger Woods two further back.
Ryan Palmer, two ahead overnight after a 62 on the North course, was 10 under with a handful of holes to complete.
The final two rounds are played at the more challenging South course at Torrey Pines but round three was delayed by two hours on Saturday because of dense sea fog along the Californian coastline.
Rahm quickly made up for lost time and played the first nine in five under, adding another birdie at the 13th after playing from the bunker to within inches of the cup.
A sparkling tee shot to inside three feet at the 16th gave him a fifth birdie.
McIlroy began the round six shots off the lead but compiled six birdies with some typically spectacular shots, to match his opening day score.
He pitched onto the 607-yard 13th with his second shot, although three putts from there only gave him a par.
However his birdie putt at the 470-yard 15th was a lot easier as his magnificent approach from 155 yards finished a foot from the pin, while two more majestic hits at the closing par five saw him pick up another shot.
Woods, winner of eight titles at Torrey Pines, made a superb start, playing the first nine in four under, which included a chip-in from off the green to par the fourth.
He three-putted to bogey the 11th but then holed from 15 feet to par the last and ensure only one dropped shot in his round of 69.
“It was important because I felt like I was going to get left behind if I’d dropped another shot,” said the world number six, seeking to move ahead of Sam Snead as the PGA Tour’s outright leading title winner.
“It was a positive move today, I got off to a nice start early but I am still going to have to post a low one tomorrow – a lot of guys are ahead of me.”
Sports
Coach Henry Converts Nigerian Winger To Striker
Following Nigerian winger, Orji Okwonkwo’s move from Bologna back to Montreal Impact, Coach Thierry Henry has plans to convert the player into a striker.
The Nigerian U-23 international has returned to the Major League Soccer (MLS) club on loan from Italian side Bologna, with an option for a permanent deal from next January.
Okwonkwo has mostly been deployed as a wide attacker during his career, but he could be in for a different role in the future – in much the same way that Henry himself was converted to a prolific striker by former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger.
“Henry was the main reason Orji returned to Montreal Impact, Henry wants him to play as a top striker in the new season,” Okwonkwo’s agent Femi Olaniran of Quintessence Sports Management told Tidesports source.
“Henry is going to teach him how to play as a striker, he told me he sees himself as a young Orji. Orji has the pace too.
“Henry wants to train Orji exactly how Wenger trained him to become a deadly striker. This is a good move for Orji and he’s going to learn at Montreal Impact.
“In his playing days Henry was one of the best strikers in the world and it will help Orji in his future career.”
Sports
We Were Better Than TP Mazembe – Zamalek’s Coach
Zamalek coach Patrice Carteron insists his side was “better” than TP Mazembe in their CAF Champions League clash at the weekend and they were disappointed to be held to a goalless draw.
Zamalek and Mazembe played out a 0-0 in their Group A clash at the Al Salaam Stadium in Cairo on Friday night, with the White Knights unable to avenge the 3-0 loss they suffered at the hands of the Ravens when the teams first met in Lubumbashi back in late November.
The result means the DR Congo side will advance as group winners, while Carteron was left to rue a major disruption right before the match which saw Achraf Bencharki injured during the warm-up and replaced by Ahmed Sayed ‘Zizo’.
“I’m very disappointed with the draw, we were better and reached their goal on several occasions but we were unable to score,” Carteron said during the post match press conference, as quoted by Tidesports source.
“Bencharki is a great player and is very influential as he’s the team’s top goalscorer but Zizo performed really well throughout the whole game.
“The team is in very good physical condition and we were able to achieve great results lately. If we would’ve scored in the first-half no one would’ve talked about the players’ physical condition or the absence of a fitness coach,” he added.
The Frenchman praised his side for their recent performances, especially goalkeeper Mohamed Abo Gabal.
“Abo Gabal was slightly injured lately and he appeared today after fully recovering,” explained the coach. “Our players’ ability allows to play with just one striker instead of two, I rely mostly on the crosses.”
Zamalek will wrap up their Group A campaign with a clash away to Primeiro de Agosto in Luanda next Saturday, 1 February.
Sports
Australian Open: Federer Reaches Quarter-Finals
Six-time Australian Open champion Roger Federer came from behind to reach the quarter-finals in Melbourne with victory over Marton Fucsovics.
The Swiss, 38, beat the Hungarian 4-6 6-1 6-2 6-2 and will play American Tennys Sandgren in the last eight.
After losing the first set, Federer breezed through the second and third, winning seven successive games.
He twice broke Fucsovics in the fourth set before serving out the win on his third match point.
Federer battled for more than four hours to see off John Millman in the third round and he looked unsure of the wind conditions on Rod Laver Arena.
However, the 20-time Grand Slam champion found his footing and showed some fine touches at the net in the final two sets to reach the quarters.
