C’River Rerun Poll: Imoke Congratulates Egbona, Etta

The Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike, has assured the family of Late Dr Ferry Gberegbe of continued support of the State government.

Governor Wike gave the assurance, Saturday, during the funeral service in honour of Late Gberegbe at Botem Town in Khana Local Government Area of the State.

Recall that the Late Ferry Gberegbe was the PDP governorship election Agent for Khana Local Government Area who was allegedly murdered during the 2019 governorship Election by operatives of the F-SARS.

The Governor charged Nigerians not to allow anti- democratic forces hijack the democratic process and stressed that the spirit of Late Gberegbe has laid the foundation for the defence of democracy.

He said: “This young man died for our own sake. For the wife and the family, while I remain the Governor, I will continue to support you and the children.

“Even though we have taken care of the education of the children by what we have done, we will provide employment for the wife to sustain the family”.

The weekly State Executive Council meeting held last Wednesday and it was presided over by the State Governor. At the meeting, some crucial decisions were taken.

Honourable Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim who briefed Government House Correspondents after the meeting, said the state government took concrete steps to check illegal proliferation of sub-standard private schools in the state with the consolidation of two extant laws.

The Commissioner said , at the meeting, the council approved the amendment of the Education Law Cap 47, laws of Rivers State of Nigeria (1999) and the Rivers State Education Private Schools law Cap 48 laws of Rivers State of Nigeria (1999) under one legislation.

He explained that council took the decision to check the present situation of in discriminate proliferation of private schools in the state without compliance with basic requirements with respect to standard, curriculum, content and facilities.

Other decisions taken at the meeting included the official dissolution of the Petroleum Monitoring Taskforce in the state, and to warn motorists against indiscriminate parking of vehicles in front of Port Harcourt Mall.

Also last week, Governor Wike joined other prominent Nigerians to celebrate the former Executive Secretary of Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission, Dr John Kennedy Opara as he celebrated his 50th birthday

The Governor was represented by his Chief of Staff, Engr Emeka Woke at the event which took place at St Mary’s Catholic Parish, Umuopara Obetiti Nguru, Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State.

Wike described the celebrant as a dependable person and a man of character.

Impact of last week Supreme Court victory of the Sokoto State Governor, Rt Hon Aminu Tambuwal was felt in Brick House . The Rivers State Chief Executive, described the victory as a confirmation of the overwhelming support given to Governor Tambuwal by the people of Sokoto State.

Wike commended the Supreme Court for allowing the will of the people to prevail.

He congratulated the Sokoto State Governor and enjoined him to work for the unity and growth of the state.

Within the week under review, Governor Wike inspected the ongoing construction of hostels and additional classrooms at the Real Madrid Academy and expressed satisfaction with the quality of work.

He disclosed that his administration has put in place an organisation that would independently run the institution to achieve targeted result.

Also last week, Governor Wike, his wife, Justice Eberechi Suzzette Nyesom-Wike, and other top Government officials attended the ‘ Five Nights of Glory’ of Salvation Ministries in Port Harcourt from the opening ceremony last Monday to the closing ceremony on Friday.

Chris Oluoh