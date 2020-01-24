Economy
Why the UK’s Exit from the EU could Represent a Golden Opportunity for Nigeria
Following Boris Johnson’s dominant election victory in December, it appears the UK is edging ever closer to Brexit. One of Johnson’s key campaign promises was to deliver on the results of the referendum in 2016 and allow the nation to “move on” from the chaos that has dominated British politics for more than three years.
Following his election victory, Johnson promised: “We can start a new chapter in the history of our country, in which we come together and move forward united, unleashing the enormous potential of the British people.”
He added that he wanted to make the 2020s a decade of prosperity and opportunity, but where does that leave the UK’s relationship with its other trade partners, and is there an opportunity for Britain to strengthen its ties with Nigeria?
The two nations have a long trade history and the latest data places Nigeria among the largest markets for UK exports. Although, at this moment, there is no existing trade deal between the UK and Nigeria, aside from World Trade Organisation ties and the UK’s status as a ‘most favoured nation’.
Their most favoured nation status means the UK enjoys the lowest tariffs, the fewest trade barriers and the highest import quotas, but could the ties to Nigeria become stronger in the fall-out of Brexit, and against the backdrop of the US-China trade war?
This economic conflict between the world’s biggest markets poses a threat to Nigeria, as Africa’s top oil producer, due to the tariffs being levelled by the two countries on the other’s imports.
Speaking in 2019, Muda Yusuf of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce explained: “The US and China are the two biggest economies in the world, so if they are having issues with respect to trade, it will affect the global economy, it will slow down growth and when we have a slowdown in growth, it will invariably affect commodity prices.
“So, we are likely to see a drop in crude oil price and it will affect Nigeria because we are heavily dependent on oil.”
The recent easing of the trade war between the nations could offer some respite, but could the UK’s severing of trade ties with EU member states offers an opportunity for stronger trading connections with Nigeria?
In May of last year, the UK’s then-Foreign Secretary, Jeremy Hunt, confirmed that Britain would aim to deepen its insurance sector ties to Nigeria through the introduction of Naira-dominated instruments in London’s financial markets.
This is great news for the global strength of the Naira, which has dropped in value against the British Pound by around half since the turn of the century. And the explosion in popularity of forex trading online means that these markets are now being evaluated and discussed more than ever.
The list of forex brokers operating online is growing globally, and Nigeria is no exception to that trend. As a result, more and more citizens are paying attention to the nation’s trade links – and paying closer attention to the Brexit picture unfolding thousands of miles away.
The two countries’ commercial relationship is already underpinned by more than £6.1bn worth of annual trade. UK brands remain in very high demand throughout Nigeria, especially luxury items, while Nigeria’s low-income tax rates make the nation an exciting prospect for British investors.
And as the nation edges ever closer to finally leaving the EU, we could see those ambitions of greater investment finally realized, but the UK isn’t the only country paying closer attention to Nigeria and recognizing its trade potential.
If their trade war with China continues to cool, the USA could further develop its presence in Nigeria beyond its present investment, which was placed at $5.6bn in 2018, and increase its activities to support SMEs in the country.
President Donald Trump emphasised America’s friendship with Nigeria on the occasion of the 59th independence anniversary last year, describing the nation as “our strongest partners in Africa”.
He also affirmed that Vice President Mike Pence and Nigerian Vice President Yemi Osinbajo were working together to build on the two countries’ “long-standing history of co-operation”. Indeed, the pair came together last June to discuss trade reforms, among other topics.
But the slowdown caused by the tensions with China is bad news for countries that are trade partners of the two economic superpowers, and Nigeria’s hopes of capitalizing on additional investment from America, and potentially reducing its debt profile of N26trn, could be dashed.
This perhaps makes the UK a much safer bet for future growth, and Prime Minister Johnson will undoubtedly be eager to promote trade discussions with new partners following his nation’s exit from the EU.
But it falls on Nigeria to make the most of this opportunity, as there will be many other nations seeking to make inroads, and capitalize on the UK’s desire to strengthen its international trade links outside of Europe.
Economy
Jobs on Jiji: Great Opportunities and No Scammers
Some people still keep wondering: are Jiji jobs real? On the one hand, it is not surprising, for the wide variety of opportunities and offers often make job seekers question whether an attractive description is true or another ad among scam jobs posted by some frauds. On the other hand, it is not how Jiji works.
Jiji’s customer support is available 24/7. All this time, we are communicating with our users, monitoring website activity, detecting suspicious processes, and controlling automatic mechanisms for employment scams detection.
For your safety and security (find the safety tips here https://jiji.ng/safety-tips.html) , we check user’s personal data, including email, phone etc., so everybody has to pass verification process to use all benefits of the website. Also, we keep track on browsing activity, monitor users’ behavior, typical patterns, proxy, access IP and location in case of need, check history, apply velocity etc.
Altogether, it helps to protect every employer and employee from job scams in Nigeria.
After we detect scammers, we put them in the general list, which is left in the open access on the website and goes to the police department, so criminals will not avoid the punishment.
Every user can join preventive actions for reducing job scams on Jiji and Nigeria in general. In case you notice scam job offers or resume scams, feel free to leave a comment about an employer or illegal actions on the website at support@jiji.ng. All your complaints are forwarded to managers and subject to verifications. In case everything is confirmed, an employer will be blocked. support@jiji.ng
You don’t have to be afraid to look for a job online. You just need to be careful and remember several simple rules.
- Always double check company’s background.
- Look through their website before going for an interview – it will be helpful both for your conversation with an employer and inner peace.
- Never submit any upfront fees for a job application.
- Avoid going to remote, unfamiliar or suspicious places for an interview.
- Do not disclose any personal information, like bank account number, financial data, ID photo copy etc.
