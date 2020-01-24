Rivers Partners Int’l Experts On Emergency, Disaster Management

In a bid to achieve the Better Education Service Delivery for All (BESDA) policy, the Rivers State Universal Basic Education Board (RSUBEB) has begun the monitoring and supervision of the implementation of the programme across the 1,400 learning centres across the 23 local government areas of the state.

The BESDA programme is an initiative of the World Bank in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Education, Rivers State Ministry of Education, the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) and Rivers State Universal Basic Education Board (RSUBEB) to eradicate the challenges of out-of-school children in the selected 17 states of the country with a view to providing basic education to the affected children.

Addressing journalists in his office at the RSUBEB headquarters in Port harcourt, yesterday, after an inspection visit to over 50 BESDA centres domiciled within Obio/Akpor and Port Harcourt City local government areas of the state, the Executive Chairman of Rivers State Universal Basic Education Board (RSUBEB),Ven Fyneface Akah, said the essence of the monitoring was to assess the effectiveness of the programme as well as the impact of the advocacy and sensitisation with regard to public acceptance of the programme.

According to him, the programme was targeted at 110,654 out-of-school children of ages 6 to 11 years in the state who have no opportunity to access formal education, adding that 300,000 facilitators and 300,000 food vendors have been engaged across the centres in the 23 local government areas of the state.

“The purpose is operation follow your money and we have set out today to assess the level of our advocacy across the BESDA centres. Today, we have visited over 50 centres in these two local government areas.

“This inspection will run throughout the month, and we will all be in the field.

“We pay all the facilitators and food vendors engaged in this programme and every child is entitled to N150 valued meal per day.

“The focus has been more on the rural communities, and the focus has been to pursue-learning in those rural communities”, he stated.

The state SUBEB boss opined that the BESDA scheme would afford the children the opportunity to learn basic literacy and numerical skills within the nine months’ duration of the programme, and added that at the end of the programme, the children would be enrolled into any UBE school within their communities, and where there is none, a permanent structure would be established.