Check Out 2019 Sexiest Nollywood Actresses

Nollywood is undoubtedly the home of some of the most attractive female actresses. These damsels aren’t just good role interpreters, they are also beautiful and don’t hesitate to flaunt their sex appeal on social media.

In no particular order, take a look at the sexiest Nollywood acts with the ‘hottest’ pictures on social media in 2019

Mercy Aigbe

This fashionable role interpreter is one of the sexiest actresses in the industry. Even at almost 42 years old with two children, her numerous male fans still ogle her pictures whenever she posts them online, especially on Instagram. Months back, Aigbe shared a racy bikini picture of herself on Instagram and her 6.7 million followers couldn’t get enough of the sexiness of the photo. Amazingly, the picture had over 200,000 likes on Instagram

Anita Joseph

Anita Joseph is one damsel who knows she is hot and doesn’t hesitate to flaunt it. Back in 2018, she had said, “I am not only a snack; I am (a) full bakery.” Back in January, Joseph had got many talking when she uploaded a raunchy video of herself in a bathtub. The video attracted more than 18,000 likes on her Instagram page.

Moyo Lawal

Curvy screen diva, Moyo Lawal, is never out of circulation when it comes to entertaining her 973,000 followers on Instagram with her racy pictures . The actress has on several occasions slammed fans who perceive her as flirty because of her social media behaviour.

Her male fans will not forget in a hurry how she serenaded them with her raunchy pictures during her summer vacation in Dubai in July.

Daniella Okeke

If you are looking for the most endowed women in Nollywood, Daniella Okeke has to be on the list. Though the trendy role interpreter doesn’t appear in every movie, however she makes up for it with her attention-grabbing pictures on social media. An average Daniella Okeke picture on Instagram gets more than 5,000 likes.

Destiny Etiko

Back in September, the talented actress told Sunday PUNCH that she loves to wear clothes that accentuate her ‘killer’ curves. The Enugu State University of Science and Technology graduate is fond of posting captivating pictures of herself on Instagram.

Etiko also occasionally shares videos of herself dancing seductively for her 1.1million followers on Instagram.

Tonto Dikeh

Self-acclaimed ‘King Tonto’ is definitely not a rookie when it comes to grabbing her attention. As a matter of fact, the (former?) actress can be said to have perfected the art. Though Tonto has slowed down on her daring looks since she became a mother, she sure gave a number of people cause to salivate in the course of the year. Ever ready to flaunt her body, Dikeh who has been open about undergoing cosmetic surgery, still gets fans drooling at every turn.

Often accompanying her pictures with inspirational/scriptural quotes, they attract thousands of likes.

Biodun Okeowo

Biodun Okeowo, aka Omoborty, celebrated her birthdays ago and her colleagues and fans literally ‘shut down’ Instagram with different sexy pictures of the actress. With a body that has been qualified with many sensational adjectives, the Lagos State University graduate says God is responsible for her sexy shape. Though Okeowo doesn’t share sensual pictures so often, the ones shared on her Instagram page in 2019 garnered many comments from her male fans.

Nkechi Blessing Sunday

Call her one of the most talked about actresses of 2019 and you wouldn’t be wrong. NBS, as she favours to be called, doesn’t fail to flaunt her ‘gift of nature’ at every given opportunity.

Her Instagram page is littered with stimulating pictures. One of her most liked picture shared on Instagram earlier this month, had more than 19,000 likes.

Tayo Sobola

Fondly called Sotayo Gaga, this actress seems to have adopted ‘sexy’ as a second name. Fair-skinned and fashionable, Sobola knows the right outfits to accentuate her modest and well-positioned curves.

Her numerous fans constantly hail her as a ‘fashionista’ and she rarely disappoints. Her social media pictures consistently garner thousands of likes.

Ini Edo

Call her an ageless beauty and you may not be far off the mark. Ini Edo is as ‘hot’ as they come and she knows it. But she is very ‘systematic’ in ‘dishing’ out her sexiness to fans.

Very fashion conscious, Edo posts pictures of herself in several alluring poses and they get a lot of engagement on social media. With eight million followers on Instagram, her sexy pictures are often guzzled down like a plate of hot soup on a cold night.