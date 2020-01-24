Entertainment
Check Out 2019 Sexiest Nollywood Actresses
Nollywood is undoubtedly the home of some of the most attractive female actresses. These damsels aren’t just good role interpreters, they are also beautiful and don’t hesitate to flaunt their sex appeal on social media.
In no particular order, take a look at the sexiest Nollywood acts with the ‘hottest’ pictures on social media in 2019
Mercy Aigbe
This fashionable role interpreter is one of the sexiest actresses in the industry. Even at almost 42 years old with two children, her numerous male fans still ogle her pictures whenever she posts them online, especially on Instagram. Months back, Aigbe shared a racy bikini picture of herself on Instagram and her 6.7 million followers couldn’t get enough of the sexiness of the photo. Amazingly, the picture had over 200,000 likes on Instagram
Anita Joseph
Anita Joseph is one damsel who knows she is hot and doesn’t hesitate to flaunt it. Back in 2018, she had said, “I am not only a snack; I am (a) full bakery.” Back in January, Joseph had got many talking when she uploaded a raunchy video of herself in a bathtub. The video attracted more than 18,000 likes on her Instagram page.
Moyo Lawal
Curvy screen diva, Moyo Lawal, is never out of circulation when it comes to entertaining her 973,000 followers on Instagram with her racy pictures . The actress has on several occasions slammed fans who perceive her as flirty because of her social media behaviour.
Her male fans will not forget in a hurry how she serenaded them with her raunchy pictures during her summer vacation in Dubai in July.
Daniella Okeke
If you are looking for the most endowed women in Nollywood, Daniella Okeke has to be on the list. Though the trendy role interpreter doesn’t appear in every movie, however she makes up for it with her attention-grabbing pictures on social media. An average Daniella Okeke picture on Instagram gets more than 5,000 likes.
Destiny Etiko
Back in September, the talented actress told Sunday PUNCH that she loves to wear clothes that accentuate her ‘killer’ curves. The Enugu State University of Science and Technology graduate is fond of posting captivating pictures of herself on Instagram.
Etiko also occasionally shares videos of herself dancing seductively for her 1.1million followers on Instagram.
Tonto Dikeh
Self-acclaimed ‘King Tonto’ is definitely not a rookie when it comes to grabbing her attention. As a matter of fact, the (former?) actress can be said to have perfected the art. Though Tonto has slowed down on her daring looks since she became a mother, she sure gave a number of people cause to salivate in the course of the year. Ever ready to flaunt her body, Dikeh who has been open about undergoing cosmetic surgery, still gets fans drooling at every turn.
Often accompanying her pictures with inspirational/scriptural quotes, they attract thousands of likes.
Biodun Okeowo
Biodun Okeowo, aka Omoborty, celebrated her birthdays ago and her colleagues and fans literally ‘shut down’ Instagram with different sexy pictures of the actress. With a body that has been qualified with many sensational adjectives, the Lagos State University graduate says God is responsible for her sexy shape. Though Okeowo doesn’t share sensual pictures so often, the ones shared on her Instagram page in 2019 garnered many comments from her male fans.
Nkechi Blessing Sunday
Call her one of the most talked about actresses of 2019 and you wouldn’t be wrong. NBS, as she favours to be called, doesn’t fail to flaunt her ‘gift of nature’ at every given opportunity.
Her Instagram page is littered with stimulating pictures. One of her most liked picture shared on Instagram earlier this month, had more than 19,000 likes.
Tayo Sobola
Fondly called Sotayo Gaga, this actress seems to have adopted ‘sexy’ as a second name. Fair-skinned and fashionable, Sobola knows the right outfits to accentuate her modest and well-positioned curves.
Her numerous fans constantly hail her as a ‘fashionista’ and she rarely disappoints. Her social media pictures consistently garner thousands of likes.
Ini Edo
Call her an ageless beauty and you may not be far off the mark. Ini Edo is as ‘hot’ as they come and she knows it. But she is very ‘systematic’ in ‘dishing’ out her sexiness to fans.
Very fashion conscious, Edo posts pictures of herself in several alluring poses and they get a lot of engagement on social media. With eight million followers on Instagram, her sexy pictures are often guzzled down like a plate of hot soup on a cold night.
Entertainment
Gospel Artiste Launches Debut Album In PH …Seeks Encouragement Of Upcoming Stars
The Gospel Music Industry in Nigeria has received another boost following the recent launching of a new nine track debut album by an uprising music sensation, Mrs Vivian Humphrey amidst praise and worship, fun and glamour.
The album titled ‘Tamuno’ was launched on Sunday, January 19th 2020 at the Anzy Place, off Abacha Road GRA, Port Harcourt, under the chairmanship of Pastor Benibo Asonya of the Redeemed Christian Church, Winners Chapel Port Harcourt.
A large audience of Christian faithful attended the event including award winning gospel artistes such as Afy Douglas, sensational Dele and elder Dempsty who performed at the event.
The nine track album produced by Zerome Kussell contains songs such as Tamuno the album title, Yawch, He Reigns, My Joy has come and in your Grace. Others are Yekileme, Ft Pastor Famous George, Greater than All Ft Afy Dougls, Worthy of Praise ft Felegha Tokoni and Alagbeme ft Afy Douglas.
Speaking with The Tide Entertainment shortly after the album launch, the wave making songstress, Mrs. Vivian Humphrey gave gratitude to God for crowning her efforts with success. She said the success of the maiden album did not come on a platter of gold as she had to contend with some daunting challenges such as paucity of fund, promotion, marketing and production costs as well as logistics challenges.
On her journey into the music enclave, she disclosed that it was a divine calling a talent she discovered at a very tender age in her primary school days.
I started singing in the Assemblies of God Church, Mile One Diobu Port Harcourt at the age of eight later graduated to adult singing group.
In my secondary school days at Government Girls Secondary School, Harbour Road, Port Harcourt where I was made the Chapel Prefect I used to sing to my class mates in the hostel.
“Whenever I attended a church service or programme I was selected the choir mistress or lead singer, at a point I had a dream , God gave me a divine mandate to deliver his people from sin and bondage by preaching the gospel of salvation through music. When I explained the dream to may pastor, he encouraged me to do as the holy spirit directed me.
“So, in 2017 I started by writing songs based on our church’s prophetic theme, that was how my journey into the music industry started and since then I have not looked back and to the glory of God, I am progressing in my career as a gospel artiste”, she stated.
The gospel artiste who sings in both Kalabari and English languages disclosed that the beginning of her music career w as turbulent and full of disappointments and betrayals, but her husband stood solidly behind her and her children pushed her on through their encouraging words. Today she is very grateful to them for being there when she needed them most.
She recalled that at the initial stage of her career, she met a bad producer who took her money, but produced a song that was rejected by the public, radio and television stations due to its poor quality, but when the same song was given to another producer, he did a better job and the song was accepted by the public, it enjoyed a massive air play and became a commercial success.
The Kalabari born singer married to a Bayelsan, advised upcoming artistes not to relent in their efforts to show case their talents. She regretted that the older and established artistes do not carry the younger ones along rather they see the upcoming artistes as a threat to their career. She said if God calls you, He will surely back you up.
She called on her numerous fans to watch out for more of her life saving songs as the maiden album “Tamuno” is the herbinger of her better days ahead in the music industry.
Jacob Obinna
Entertainment
Ex-PMAN Boss Lauds Wike Over Yibo Koko’s Appointment
Former chairman of the Performing Musician Employers Association of Nigeria (PMAN), Rivers State Chapter, Mr. Robin Maja ‘De Fama’ has lauded the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Ezenwo Wike on his appointment of Yibo Koko as the Director General of the Rivers State Tourism Development Agency (RSTDA), Port Harcourt.
The ex-PMAN boss who made the commendation in an interview with The Tide Entertainment recently, noted that the appointment of Yibo Koko would usher in a vibrant tourism sector that would improve the economy of the state . he said “the appointment is well deserved and a round peg in a round hole”.
“As an erudite entertainer, film actor and producer who has over the years involved in creating an entertainment galore in the state, especially during festive periods like Christmas and new year as well as Easter celebrations, the new DG will bring his wealth of experience to bear in the entertainment landscape across the state and nation at large,” he stated.
The popular musician reiterated that Yibo Koko’s drive on a popular dance called ‘Seki’ which exposes the rich cultural heritage of the Rivers people would be harnessed and showcased alongside other cultural activities in the hinterlands of the state.
He explained that within the period under review, there had not been any cultural carnival orgnaised in the state, and expressed hope that with the coming of a new DG of the state tourism agency there would be the rejuvenation of the tourism and entertainment sectors through high tech cultural carnival and explosions in the nearest future.
The ‘Papa God’ singer and ‘Robin Maja come again’ crooner of the 1996 fame, and University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) graduate of Political Science and Administration regretted that some of the laudable projects and programmes he introduced during his tenure had been abandoned.
He said “projects like” trigger to gulter”, a multi billion naira project that was supported by the grand patron of PMAN in the state and Amayanabo of Okochiri Kingdom, HRH, King Ateke Tom had been abandoned”.
He also disclosed that the General Overseer of Omega Power Ministries (OPM), Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere selected 18 musicians from the state to be trained under the programme, but the programme was now in the Limbo.
The highlife music maestro maintained that the annual world music day celebration held by the Association every June as a platform to showcase upcoming artistes on stage with notable veterans of the industry had also suffered the same fate.
Jacob Obinna
Entertainment
Gedoni, Ubi Franklin Get Govt Appointments In Cross River
Former House mate in Nigeria’s biggest reality TV show, Big Brother Naija (BBN), Gedoni Ekpata has been appointed Special Assistant (SA) to the Cross River State Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade.
The news was shared on Gedoni’s Fiancée Khafi instagram page on Monday, January 2020. According to her, Gedoni is now the Special Assistant to governor of Cross River State on garment factory and branding.
Also, the Cross River State Governor recently appointed music Mogul, Ubi Frankline as Special Adviser on Tourism. The music maestro and businessman made this known via his instagram page on Wednesday January 15, 2020.
According to him, he was not only honoured but most delighted to be functioning in tourism sector, one sector which is dear to his heart, he wrote.
“I Ubi Ekapong Ofem (Ubi Franklin) wish to inform the public that I have been appointed Special Adviser on Tourism to His Excellency, Professor Benedict Ayade, Governor of Cross River State.
