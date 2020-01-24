…As 309 Dockworkers Get Severance Package

No fewer than 309 disengaged dockworkers from Rivers Port Complex received their severance packages from the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) in Port Harcourt on Monday.

The disengaged dockworkers, who were mostly aged persons between the ages of 67 and 90 years, clustered the NPA Dockyard Canteen, the venue of the payment, before 9am on Monday.

The Tide reports that some sick disengaged persons were conveyed to the venue by their wards and children, even as over ninety percent of them were riddled with poverty.

Deputy Secretary, General Organising, Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN), Comrade Abudu Eroje, said a total of 309 disengaged dockworkers would be paid today (Monday) and Tuesday by the NPA in Rivers Port Complex.

He disclosed that the same exercise was ongoing at NPA Onne complex.

Eroje described the class of the beneficiaries as disengaged extra— service workers comprising tally clerks and on-board security men that were disengaged in 2015 by NPA.

“We are here to carry out payment for disengaged tally clerks and on-board security men disengaged by the Stevedoring in 2015”

On how much is due to each disengaged worker, Comrade Eroje said NPA was paying each person the sum of Four Hundred Thousand Naira (N400, 000) only.

He also said, each of the disengaged dockworker had put in over 10 to 20 years in the service.

Describing the extra-service as service providers to NPA, Eroje said the Federal Government was kind to pay the severance package because they were employed by the Stevedoring who later provided service to NPA.

Also speaking, the Trustee, Dockworkers Branch of MWUN, Port Harcourt, Comrade Waite Harry, said the disengaged dockworkers were happy to receive the sum paid to them even as some of them were not satisfied with the amount.

He said the dockworkers had been disengaged for years without any benefits, even as some were swimming in the pool of poverty without getting help from anywhere.

Comrade Harry said over 18 disengaged dockworkers died in 2019 due to hardship and poverty as many could not afford to pay medical bills.

He confirmed that each disengaged person is entitled to the sum of N400,000 as severance package from NPA.

