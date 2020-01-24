Anambra South: Court Stops INEC From Issuing Certificate Of Return To Uzor

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami, has urged state governors to key into the federal government’s Natio-nal Digital Economy policy and strategy.

Recall that on November 29, 2019, President Muhammadu Buhari, unveiled the National Digital Economy Policy, initiated by the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy.

As part of key requirements of the e-government master plan, the President had directed government institutions, “to create a digital transformation technical working group that will work with the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy to ensure seamless and co-ordinated implementation of projects, programmes and policies

Pantami made the call while speaking with newsmen, shortly after his presentation to the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) meeting held on Wednesday night in Abuja.

He said implementation of that digital economy launched in November 2019 by President Muhammadu Buhari, would not be possible without the support and willingness of state governors.

“We are here to encourage them to key into the National Digital Economy policy and strategy for a digital Nigeria.

“Our target is to achieve a digital Nigeria in 2030. So, the work is not only for the federal government, it is for federal, state and local governments.

“We presented the policy of digital economy, We outlined the eight pillars and the role they are supposed to play as state governors.”

Pantami said that the delegation also presented to the governors intervention the federal government had in place to support states which wanted to start the process.

He said that interested states were expected to indicate interest, while the federal government through the ministry in collaboration with its agencies, would set up a team on how such states could be supported.

He explained that each state was supposed to develop its digital economy strategy based on their peculiar challenges and the level it had attained.

If we produce the documents, Federal Government through the Ministry and prastatal will see what we can do as intervention for them when it comes to training, infrastructure required to start the process.

“Many states have indicated interest. We can provide that intervention in order to start the implementation.

“We are in partnership now with International Business Machine (IBM) World Bank, Africa Development Bank and many more .

“They are willing to training millions of Nigerians. So any governor that is interested, then the state will be considered for training where we are going to train digital skills, innovators and entrepreneurs in the country.

“Today if you look at unemployment, you will agree with me that it is a bomb. We need to address it immediately and the only way we can do is to focus more on creating potential employers instead of creating potential employees where there are no job opportunities,” he said.