Entertainment
A-List Nollywood Celebrities Shun Mercy Johnson’s Premiere Of The Legend Of Inikpi
Happily married couple of three and pregnant actress cum business woman, Mercy Johnson-Okojie has premiered her movie ‘the legend of Inikpi’ at the Silver bird cinemas in Lagos. Mercy Johnson made her directorial debut in that movie.
The likes of Ayo and Mabel Makun, Yvonne Jegede, Diane Russet, Sir Dee, Danrele, Amanda Dara, Thelma, Coel and a host of others graced the event. However many A list Nollywood celebrities were noticeably absent.
From Omoni Oboli to Rita Dominic, Tonto Dike, Uche Jombo, Ini Edo, Funke Akindele, Toyin Abraham, Toke Makinwa Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Dakore Egbuson-akande and many other constant red carpet faces were absent leaving fans to wander if there is genuine love for Mercy Johnson in the industry or if she failed to invite them.
Also, only a few have posted about the movie in terms of publicity on their social media pages.
Meanwhile, controversial actor, Uche Maduagwn has indirectly disclosed why such A list of actresses were missing . he posted on his instagram page saying Mercy Johnson isn’t tribalistic like some of the actresses.
According ot him, Mercy Johnson is part of the few celebrities who aren’t tribalistic when it comes to helping others.
Entertainment
Gospel Artiste Launches Debut Album In PH …Seeks Encouragement Of Upcoming Stars
The Gospel Music Industry in Nigeria has received another boost following the recent launching of a new nine track debut album by an uprising music sensation, Mrs Vivian Humphrey amidst praise and worship, fun and glamour.
The album titled ‘Tamuno’ was launched on Sunday, January 19th 2020 at the Anzy Place, off Abacha Road GRA, Port Harcourt, under the chairmanship of Pastor Benibo Asonya of the Redeemed Christian Church, Winners Chapel Port Harcourt.
A large audience of Christian faithful attended the event including award winning gospel artistes such as Afy Douglas, sensational Dele and elder Dempsty who performed at the event.
The nine track album produced by Zerome Kussell contains songs such as Tamuno the album title, Yawch, He Reigns, My Joy has come and in your Grace. Others are Yekileme, Ft Pastor Famous George, Greater than All Ft Afy Dougls, Worthy of Praise ft Felegha Tokoni and Alagbeme ft Afy Douglas.
Speaking with The Tide Entertainment shortly after the album launch, the wave making songstress, Mrs. Vivian Humphrey gave gratitude to God for crowning her efforts with success. She said the success of the maiden album did not come on a platter of gold as she had to contend with some daunting challenges such as paucity of fund, promotion, marketing and production costs as well as logistics challenges.
On her journey into the music enclave, she disclosed that it was a divine calling a talent she discovered at a very tender age in her primary school days.
I started singing in the Assemblies of God Church, Mile One Diobu Port Harcourt at the age of eight later graduated to adult singing group.
In my secondary school days at Government Girls Secondary School, Harbour Road, Port Harcourt where I was made the Chapel Prefect I used to sing to my class mates in the hostel.
“Whenever I attended a church service or programme I was selected the choir mistress or lead singer, at a point I had a dream , God gave me a divine mandate to deliver his people from sin and bondage by preaching the gospel of salvation through music. When I explained the dream to may pastor, he encouraged me to do as the holy spirit directed me.
“So, in 2017 I started by writing songs based on our church’s prophetic theme, that was how my journey into the music industry started and since then I have not looked back and to the glory of God, I am progressing in my career as a gospel artiste”, she stated.
The gospel artiste who sings in both Kalabari and English languages disclosed that the beginning of her music career w as turbulent and full of disappointments and betrayals, but her husband stood solidly behind her and her children pushed her on through their encouraging words. Today she is very grateful to them for being there when she needed them most.
She recalled that at the initial stage of her career, she met a bad producer who took her money, but produced a song that was rejected by the public, radio and television stations due to its poor quality, but when the same song was given to another producer, he did a better job and the song was accepted by the public, it enjoyed a massive air play and became a commercial success.
The Kalabari born singer married to a Bayelsan, advised upcoming artistes not to relent in their efforts to show case their talents. She regretted that the older and established artistes do not carry the younger ones along rather they see the upcoming artistes as a threat to their career. She said if God calls you, He will surely back you up.
She called on her numerous fans to watch out for more of her life saving songs as the maiden album “Tamuno” is the herbinger of her better days ahead in the music industry.
Jacob Obinna
Entertainment
Ex-PMAN Boss Lauds Wike Over Yibo Koko’s Appointment
Former chairman of the Performing Musician Employers Association of Nigeria (PMAN), Rivers State Chapter, Mr. Robin Maja ‘De Fama’ has lauded the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Ezenwo Wike on his appointment of Yibo Koko as the Director General of the Rivers State Tourism Development Agency (RSTDA), Port Harcourt.
The ex-PMAN boss who made the commendation in an interview with The Tide Entertainment recently, noted that the appointment of Yibo Koko would usher in a vibrant tourism sector that would improve the economy of the state . he said “the appointment is well deserved and a round peg in a round hole”.
“As an erudite entertainer, film actor and producer who has over the years involved in creating an entertainment galore in the state, especially during festive periods like Christmas and new year as well as Easter celebrations, the new DG will bring his wealth of experience to bear in the entertainment landscape across the state and nation at large,” he stated.
The popular musician reiterated that Yibo Koko’s drive on a popular dance called ‘Seki’ which exposes the rich cultural heritage of the Rivers people would be harnessed and showcased alongside other cultural activities in the hinterlands of the state.
He explained that within the period under review, there had not been any cultural carnival orgnaised in the state, and expressed hope that with the coming of a new DG of the state tourism agency there would be the rejuvenation of the tourism and entertainment sectors through high tech cultural carnival and explosions in the nearest future.
The ‘Papa God’ singer and ‘Robin Maja come again’ crooner of the 1996 fame, and University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) graduate of Political Science and Administration regretted that some of the laudable projects and programmes he introduced during his tenure had been abandoned.
He said “projects like” trigger to gulter”, a multi billion naira project that was supported by the grand patron of PMAN in the state and Amayanabo of Okochiri Kingdom, HRH, King Ateke Tom had been abandoned”.
He also disclosed that the General Overseer of Omega Power Ministries (OPM), Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere selected 18 musicians from the state to be trained under the programme, but the programme was now in the Limbo.
The highlife music maestro maintained that the annual world music day celebration held by the Association every June as a platform to showcase upcoming artistes on stage with notable veterans of the industry had also suffered the same fate.
Jacob Obinna
Entertainment
Gedoni, Ubi Franklin Get Govt Appointments In Cross River
Former House mate in Nigeria’s biggest reality TV show, Big Brother Naija (BBN), Gedoni Ekpata has been appointed Special Assistant (SA) to the Cross River State Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade.
The news was shared on Gedoni’s Fiancée Khafi instagram page on Monday, January 2020. According to her, Gedoni is now the Special Assistant to governor of Cross River State on garment factory and branding.
Also, the Cross River State Governor recently appointed music Mogul, Ubi Frankline as Special Adviser on Tourism. The music maestro and businessman made this known via his instagram page on Wednesday January 15, 2020.
According to him, he was not only honoured but most delighted to be functioning in tourism sector, one sector which is dear to his heart, he wrote.
“I Ubi Ekapong Ofem (Ubi Franklin) wish to inform the public that I have been appointed Special Adviser on Tourism to His Excellency, Professor Benedict Ayade, Governor of Cross River State.
Trending
-
Politics4 days ago
Retain Presidency, Create Crisis In Nigeria
-
Politics4 days ago
2023: APC Chief Hails Gowon’s Stand On Igbo Presidency
-
Politics4 days ago
Anambra South: Ifeanyi Ubah Faults Judegment, Files Appeal
-
Sports4 days ago
MFM FC Declare Oriyomi Murtala Lawal AWOL
-
Politics4 days ago
Supreme Court Has Altered Imo Political Calendar-Lawyer
-
Politics4 days ago
S’Court Judgement: Politicians Embark On Prayer Sessions In Bauchi
-
Sports4 days ago
We Need To Work Hard For Success – Eguma
-
Politics4 days ago
Speaker Joins In Marking Armed Forces Remembrance Day