A-List Nollywood Celebrities Shun Mercy Johnson’s Premiere Of The Legend Of Inikpi

The Gospel Music Industry in Nigeria has received another boost following the recent launching of a new nine track debut album by an uprising music sensation, Mrs Vivian Humphrey amidst praise and worship, fun and glamour.

The album titled ‘Tamuno’ was launched on Sunday, January 19th 2020 at the Anzy Place, off Abacha Road GRA, Port Harcourt, under the chairmanship of Pastor Benibo Asonya of the Redeemed Christian Church, Winners Chapel Port Harcourt.

A large audience of Christian faithful attended the event including award winning gospel artistes such as Afy Douglas, sensational Dele and elder Dempsty who performed at the event.

The nine track album produced by Zerome Kussell contains songs such as Tamuno the album title, Yawch, He Reigns, My Joy has come and in your Grace. Others are Yekileme, Ft Pastor Famous George, Greater than All Ft Afy Dougls, Worthy of Praise ft Felegha Tokoni and Alagbeme ft Afy Douglas.

Speaking with The Tide Entertainment shortly after the album launch, the wave making songstress, Mrs. Vivian Humphrey gave gratitude to God for crowning her efforts with success. She said the success of the maiden album did not come on a platter of gold as she had to contend with some daunting challenges such as paucity of fund, promotion, marketing and production costs as well as logistics challenges.

On her journey into the music enclave, she disclosed that it was a divine calling a talent she discovered at a very tender age in her primary school days.

I started singing in the Assemblies of God Church, Mile One Diobu Port Harcourt at the age of eight later graduated to adult singing group.

In my secondary school days at Government Girls Secondary School, Harbour Road, Port Harcourt where I was made the Chapel Prefect I used to sing to my class mates in the hostel.

“Whenever I attended a church service or programme I was selected the choir mistress or lead singer, at a point I had a dream , God gave me a divine mandate to deliver his people from sin and bondage by preaching the gospel of salvation through music. When I explained the dream to may pastor, he encouraged me to do as the holy spirit directed me.

“So, in 2017 I started by writing songs based on our church’s prophetic theme, that was how my journey into the music industry started and since then I have not looked back and to the glory of God, I am progressing in my career as a gospel artiste”, she stated.

The gospel artiste who sings in both Kalabari and English languages disclosed that the beginning of her music career w as turbulent and full of disappointments and betrayals, but her husband stood solidly behind her and her children pushed her on through their encouraging words. Today she is very grateful to them for being there when she needed them most.

She recalled that at the initial stage of her career, she met a bad producer who took her money, but produced a song that was rejected by the public, radio and television stations due to its poor quality, but when the same song was given to another producer, he did a better job and the song was accepted by the public, it enjoyed a massive air play and became a commercial success.

The Kalabari born singer married to a Bayelsan, advised upcoming artistes not to relent in their efforts to show case their talents. She regretted that the older and established artistes do not carry the younger ones along rather they see the upcoming artistes as a threat to their career. She said if God calls you, He will surely back you up.

She called on her numerous fans to watch out for more of her life saving songs as the maiden album “Tamuno” is the herbinger of her better days ahead in the music industry.

Jacob Obinna