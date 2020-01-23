W’Cup Qualifiers: Will Nigeria, Ghana, Senegal Qualify?

The just concluded Rumuodomaya in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State Unity Cup has continued to receive commendation. The recent one came from Chief Stanley Ichegbo, as he expressed satisfaction with the competition.

Chief Ichegbo made the commendation at the finals of the tournament, at Model Secondary School Rumodomaya, over the weekend.

He stated that the Unity Cup has brought unity and harmonious living in the area, adding that it has given everybody sense of belonging.

“Indeed our 2019 Unity Cup Competition has brought the people of Rumuodomaya much more together. This tournament has advanced the cause of peace in our area. In fact, if not for anything it has kept the youths busy during the period,” Chief Ichegbo said.

According to him, Rumuodomaya is one of the most peaceful communities in the Niger Delta.

“Rumuodomaya is about the most peaceful community in the Niger Delta. Besides, I must tell you that the people of Rumuodomaya are peace loving and hard working,” he added.

The prominent Chief in the area further lauded the organisers for the success recorded.

Speaking, the sponsor of the competition, Apostle Samuel Nsirim, disclosed that he was motivated and inspired to organise the competition with the intention to discover hidden talents to enable him form a formidable football team.

“This competition is aimed at discovering budding talents as well as to select or chose good players that will be exposed to the world,” Apostle Nsirim said.

Also speaking, Barrister Samson Worlu said that Rumuodomaya Council of Chiefs are passionate about the activities of the youth.

“We are passionate about sports development at Rumuodomaya. Infact, what we are doing today is to develop our youths through sports” Worlu said.

At the end of competition, Rumukpokwu emerged winners as they won Rumuohomachi 8-7 in a penalty shootout after playing one all draw in regulation time.

David Amadi won the Most Valuable Player( MVP) of the tournament while Kingsley Worlu emerged the highest goal scorer with 5 goals.