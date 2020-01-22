UCTH Conducts First Open Heart Surgery, April – CMD

An NGO, Women Solidarity Initiative for Development (WOSID) has called for the mobilisation of 690 women from the 23 Local Government Areas in Rivers State for empowerment.

Speaking shortly after an interactive programme with The Tide, in Port Harcourt, the National President, Mrs Marian Nshile stated that her vision alongside other members of her team was to ensure the improvement of the lives of the down trodden women and the less privilege ones in the society.

The National President, who was represented by the National Coordinator, Rivers State, Dr Princess Jane Peters described Mrs Mirian Nshile as a very great lady and a great leader, who has passion for rural women.

Peters explained that during election period, people campaign and made some promises which were never fulfilled, emphasizing that Mrs Nshile’s passion for less privileged informed her empowerment initiative.

Peters revealed that the scheme have already started in Benue, Plateau, Bayelsa, and Rivers State, noting that at the present a water Scheme Project is on-going in Ahoada-East following report of lack of good source of drinking water, assurance, that by the end of the month, the water project would be commissioned.

“She is not yet over with Rivers State people and all the other LGAs in Rivers State as she has also sent the coordinators to find out what they need to make their occupations easier, stressing that by so doing they will be well empowered as the NGO help them to export their farm produce.

Also speaking, the Rivers State Coordinator, Mrs Stella Dan-Jumbo explained that a good woman who knew her poor background in life and later made it in life would never want to see that women suffer and likened this to the actions of Mrs Mirian Nshile.

According to Dan-Jumbo, “This is a woman who knows where she came from and what women are going through that is why she decided to float this NGO to be able to assist women in that class where they don’t have a helper, no husbands, especially the widows that don’t have anybody to help them, in which some of them are rejected and some have no children, they work very hard and don’t get anything meaningful out of their sweat.”

“We are working tirelessly to see how we can get women to key into this programme of expectations and that is why we chose the Khana, Gokana, Eleme, Obio/Akpor, Ikwerre, Etche, Omuma to do the Garri production aspect, while the riverine side will produce Crayfish and fish for export. We are working out modalities to see how we can source them and get them across.”

She added that a State executives meeting with the National President is slated to hold on January 25th, 2020 in Abuja and used this medium to solicit for all concerned to be in attendance, so that Rivers State is not left behind in the scheme of things.

Also speaking the Rivers State Welfare Coordinator, Dr Patience Osaroejiji enumerated things to be bought for faster and easier work production as: grinding machines for those that will be producing garri and Drying Machines for those expected to produce Crayfish and fish, while farm lands would be bought for women to cultivate their farm products.

Susan Serekara Nwikhana