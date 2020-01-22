Niger Delta
Ex-Agitators Urge Buhari, NASS To Review Amnesty Programme
The former Niger Delta militant leaders under phase three of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), have called on President Muhammadu Buhari and National Assembly to revisit the reintegration exercise and include their boys (fighters) that were wrongly excluded.
The leader of Phase 3 Amnesty Programme, Godday Smith and Delta State chapter leader, Preye Ekpebide, in a communique, said: “We want government to correct the lapses by directing the Chairman of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Prof Charles Dokubo, to release the remaining slots for our boys to be captured and benefit just as in phase one and two counterparts to give them sense of belonging.”
They asserted: “The Federal Government during our disarmament/reintegration exercise had promised that each camp would have, at least, 100 slots and above, depending on the size of camps.
“But during the data capturing/reintegration exercise, to our surprise, all the camps were captured two or three, including the leaders at gunpoint in 3 Army Battalion, Effurun, Warri.
“When we asked why the boys were not captured with us. They told us that the window has not been closed and that all our boys in various camps would be captured and reintegrated into the programme.
“We waited till now, nothing has been done. How can you capture only the leaders in phase three, leaving their boys on the street to become a menace in society?. We want all our boys to be captured and benefit from the agitation,” they pleaded.
Legionnaires Laud Wike Over N100m Scholarship For Dependants
Members of the Nigerian Legion have lauded Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State over the N100million scholarship donation for children of the legionnaires in the State.
Chairman of the Rivers State Command, Nigerian Legion, Justice Chichi made the commendation when he appeared as guest during a live Radio programme in Port Harcourt monitored by The Tide.
Recall that Governor Wike had announced N100million scholarship for the children of the legionnaires in the state in appreciation for the efforts of the serving and fallen heroes.
Justice Chichi while speaking on the donation further said the contributions of the Governor to the Nigerian Legion stood out, just as he assured that the funds would be judiciously utilized.
According to him, “Let me start by saying a very thank you to His Excellency the Governor of Rivers State, Chief (Barr) Nyesom Wike. He is one Governor whose contributions to the Nigerian legion stands out.
”So the contribution of N100million is very specific. You know every dying soldier worries about two specific things. One what happens to his children in his absence? Secondly, what happens to his wife in his absence? And this is one thing the Governor of Rivers State understands very well. And he was very specific in donating the money that it should be for scholarship of our dependents.”
Justice said he had initiated the scholarship programme two years ago where the Governor first approved the same amount during the emblem launch.
”You will recall that in 2018 when I was appointed as Sole Administrator by the Hon. Minister of Defense in charge of the legion in Rivers State, I initiated the scholarship scheme. I approached His Excellency with my address at the emblem launch and he released the sum of N100million to us which we went ahead and executed.
”It is on record that 55 students benefitted from the scholarship scheme and that scheme is subsisting. It was not just something we went to the streets and awarding scholarship to people. We constituted a scholarship board with powerful men on the board. We liaise with the Rivers State Government Scholarship Board and they gave us all it takes when it comes to approach and then we posted it on the website.
‘We announced the scholarship scheme and people applied from all the universities. We went ahead, screened them, confirmed their admission status in the university and then when the board was satisfied, they made recommendations and we awarded the scholarships. So this contribution is based on the identification that the major thing our children need is education.
So I want to say that that money (latest donation) will be judiciously applied in that direction and it would be accounted for. But I want to say that the scholarship board will be rejigged this time around
Dennis Naku & Ruth Alpheus
Court Grants Bail To Ayade’s Critic Charged With Terrorism
The Federal High Court in Calabar, yesterday, granted bail to a Nigerian lawyer, Joseph Odok, charged with terrorism for criticising Cross River governor, Ben Ayade.
Mr Odok’s lawyer, Oliver Osang, confirmed the development via a text message.
“Barr. Joe Odok has been granted bail on very liberal terms,” Mr Osang said in the text message sent around 11:21 a.m, yesterday
Although the lawyer did not say much about the terms of the bail as he had to attend to another matter in the court, our correspondant learnt Justice Simon Amobeda granted the bail on health grounds.
“They are trying to perfect it (the bail), they just granted it now,” Mr Odok’s wife, Cecilia, said PREMIUM TIMES at about 12:05 p.m.
Mr Odok was arrested by the police on September 26 in Abuja and taken to Calabar by road.
The court in November rejected an application by the Nigerian police to withdraw the charges against Mr Odok, saying it was the attorney-general of the federation, and not the police, that has the power to withdraw the charges.
The lawyer is accused of inciting some communities in Cross River against one another which the police said was capable of undermining the security of the state and punishable under The Terrorism Prevention Amendment Act, 2013.
He is also charged with cybercrime for allegedly accusing the chief of staff to Mr Ayade, Martin Orim, of being a cultist.
He pleaded not guilty to the two-count charge.
Mr Odok’s Facebook page contains critical remarks on Mr Ayade.
In one of his posts on the social media site in September, Mr Odok described the governor as a ‘joker”’
“Ayade keep getting it wrong with lofty projects. Why talk of Spaghetti flyover when you have not maintained or completed a single road project from your first administration?
“A man that can’t complete a single road keeps talking Super High Way, Deep Sea Port and now Spaghetti flyover. This joke is getting out of hands,” he wrote on Facebook.
Mr Ayade’s spokesperson, Christian Ita, had denied the governor’s involvement in the arrest and detention of Mr Odok.
“It’s wrong for people to describe as the governor’s critic, anyone arrested by the police. The governor does not know anything about his arrest, the police are in a better position to tell you why they have arrested him,” Mr Ita said.
UCTH Conducts First Open Heart Surgery, April – CMD
The University of Calabar Teaching Hospital, (UCTH) has concluded plans to conduct its first Open Heart Surgery (OHS) in April this year.
To enable the health institution to do this, two renowned medical teams from the United States of America, Voom Foundation and U.S. Military Medical Research team are partnering the management of the hospital.
Disclosing this during a thanksgiving event at the hospital and town-hall meeting with staff and management in Calabar, the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the hospital, Professor Ikpeme Ikpeme, said the partnership was a welcome development as it would make the hospital compelling.
The partnership, Ikpeme also said, was to consolidate on the ongoing improvement in the hospital, adding that it will also lift the
hospital out of the quagmire it has been for some time.
According to him, in “partnership with the US medical teams, they will conduct their first Open Heart Surgery (OHS) operation in the second week of April with the Voom Foundation.
“The hospital will join the big leagues of hospitals that have performed heart surgeries and it will be a giant stride as far as medical practice is concerned.
“We are planning open heart surgeries within the first two weeks of April 2020.
Friday Nwagbara, Calabar
