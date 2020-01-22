Featured
CAN Spits Fire As Boko Haram Beheads Christian Leader …Accuses Buhari Of Working With Insurgents, Wants Service Chiefs’ Sack …Atiku, Amnesty International Condemn Terrorists’ Act
Terrorist group, Boko Haram, has killed the Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Michika Local Government Area of Adamawa State, Rev. Lawan Andimi.
The news was first broken by journalist, Ahmed Sakilda, on Twitter, yesterday.
He said, “To break some news items can traumatise. I’m battling with one of such. Reverend Andimi, abducted by Boko Haram was executed yesterday (Monday). Rev. Andimi was a church leader, a father to his children and the community he served. My condolences go to his family.”
Andimi, who was declared missing on January 3, 2020, had in a video published on January 5, confirmed that he was in the custody of Boko Haram.
Andimi had pleaded with the Adamawa State Government and the CAN leadership to come to his rescue.
He claimed that he was not maltreated by his captors as they were taking good care of him.
The cleric, who spoke in Hausa and English intermittently, urged his family not to be afraid, adding that he would return home safely if it is the will of God.
He said, “I have never been discouraged because everything is in the hands of God. God who made them to take care of me and leave me alive will touch them… So, I am appealing to fellow reverends, particularly my President, Rev. Joel Billy, who is a strong man of love that he will do his best to speak with our governor and other necessary agents for my release.
“These people (Boko Haram) have been doing well to me. They have been feeding me with what I want to eat, and they provided me with a nice place to sleep, a blanket and everything. So, they have not done anything wrong to me, and I believe that God, who made them to act in such a way, is still alive.
“By the grace of God, I will be together with my wife, children, and colleagues, and if the opportunity has not been granted, then maybe it is the will of God. All well-wishers and colleagues should be patient. Don’t cry, don’t worry but thank God for everything.”
However, the Adamawa State Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has confirmed the execution of its Chairman of Michika Local Government Area, Rev Lawan Andimi.
The spokesman for the CAN President, Rev. Bayo Oladeji, confirmed this to newsmen, yesterday.
“It is unfortunate what has happened. A statement will be issued soon,” he said.
Reacting, the Adamawa State Chairman of CAN, Bishop Dami Mamza also confirmed the incident.
The beheaded church leader served as the Local Council Chapter Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and also a pastor with the Church of the Brethren (EYN) at the District Church Council of Michika.
He was abducted when the insurgent group attacked the town on January 2 around 7:00 p.m.
Rev. Lawan Andima was 58 years old, married, and the father of nine children.
It was gathered that the Boko Haram sect executed Lawan Andimi, last Monday afternoon weeks after he was declared missing on January 3, 2020.
Mamza said that the terrorists, who earlier demanded a ransom of £2million, rejected an offer of N50million before they killed him.
The CAN chairman also disclosed that two pastors in the state were killed at the same time.
He, further, called on the Federal Government to wake up to its constitutional obligations.
Andimi’s disappearance followed a foiled attack on Michika Local Government Area in Adamawa by Boko Haram.
In a video, Andimi, while pleading with the authorities, commended his captors for treating him well.
He urged his family members to pray for his release, adding that if he is not released, maybe it is the will of God.
Also reacting, Amnesty International Nigeria condemned the murder of Rev. Lawan Andimi by Boko Haram.
In a statement, yesterday, the Director of AI Nigeria, Osai Ojigho said the organisation was appalled by reports that the Chairman of a local chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Reverend Lawan Andimi, was killed by Boko Haram.
“With this horrific murder, and an increasing number of attacks in recent weeks, Boko Haram has again shown its brazen disregard for the sanctity of life. These deplorable crimes must not go unpunished.
“It is appalling that Boko Haram followed up the killing of Rev. Lawan Andimi on Monday with an attack on his village – in Chibok Local Government Area of Borno State. Targeting civilians is a crime under international law.
“Boko Haram must immediately stop its attacks on civilians. All those responsible for war crimes and other human rights violations and abuses in Nigeria must be brought to justice in a fair trial.
“The human rights group has now tasked authorities in Nigeria to re-double their efforts in ensuring the rescue of hundreds of civilians still detained by Boko Haram.
“Since December, last year, Boko Haram has been escalating attacks on civilians, commuters, infrastructure and humanitarian facilities across North-East.”
Andimi was abducted by Boko Haram when they attacked Michika on January 3.
Initially, he was declared missing but later appeared in a video released by Boko Haram, wherein he pleaded with authorities to secure his release.
Michaka and some other areas in North-East Nigeria have been repeatedly attacked by Boko Haram.
Reacting, the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Samson Ayokunle yesterday, described the killing of Adamawa State CAN Chairman, Rev. Lawan Andimi as gruesome, unfortunate and a shame on the federal government.
Andimi was abducted by Boko Haram on January 2 when the insurgents stormed the community.
Ayokunle faulted the security architecture of the country, wondering: “What has become of Intelligence gathering of our security agencies? Is this government and the security agencies still claiming that the war against these criminals in religious garments has been won despite all the killings?
“Is the government sincere in fighting these terrorists or merely paying lip service to the war against the insurgency? Is there any hope that our security is guaranteed under this government?”
A statement issued by the Director, Legal and Public Affairs, CAN, Evangelist Kwamkur Vondip said: “The President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Samson Ayokunle and indeed the entire CAN leadership and the Nigerian Church are deeply saddened with the news of the gruesome murder of Rev. Lawan Andimi the CAN Chairman Michika Local Government Area and the District Church Council Secretary of the Ecclesiya Yan’uwa a Nigeia (EYN) Church in Michika, Adamawa State.
“We recall sadly that late Rev. Lawan Andimi while in captivity made a passionate appeal to the leadership of his church and the Federal Government to come to his rescue. The church did everything within her reach to secure the safe release of this pastor gentleman but it was not possible because they didn’t have the military power to do so.
“Just last Sunday, a clergyman, Rev Denis Bagauri was murdered by unknown gunmen in his residence at Mayo Belwa of Adamawa State. The church views the unabated kidnappings, extortions and killings of Christians and innocent Nigerians as shameful to the government that each time boasts that it has conquered insurgency”.
CAN said it was reprehensible and saddening that each time the government comes out to claim the defeat of the insurgency, more: “killings of our people are committed. In the light of the current developments and the circumstantial facts surrounding the prevailing upsurge of attacks against the church, it will be difficult for us to believe that the Federal Government under President Mohammadu Buhari is not colluding with the insurgents to exterminate Christians in Nigeria bearing in mind the very questionable leadership of the security sector that has been skewed towards a religion and region!
“Is that lopsidedness not a cover up for the operation of the insurgency? If not, why couldn’t the well equipped security agents of Nigeria get this man killed rescued?”
The religious body further urged the federal government to ensure the release of the prisoner of faith, Leah Sharibu and hundreds victims in the Boko Haram and ISWAP captivity before it is too late.
CAN said: “A government that cannot protect the governed is a failed government. Can the government tell us what they did since Rev. Andimì cried out to them for help?
“If the security agencies claim the terrorists are operating outside the country, why is it possible for these hoodlums to invade the country, kill, maim, burn and kidnap without any convincing checks on the part of the security agencies?
“Since the government and its apologists are claiming the killings have no religious undertones, why are the terrorists and herdsmen targeting the predominantly Christian communities and Christian leaders?
“If the security agencies are not living up to the expectations of the government, why hasn’t it overhauled them with a view of injecting new visionaries ones into the security system?”
CAN said as long as government continues to live in denial and fail to face the reality: “these criminals will not stop their criminalities. We are almost losing hope in government’s ability to protect Nigerians, especially Christians who have become endangered species under its watch”.
Ayokunle called on the International community and developed world like the US, the UK, Germany, Israel and others to come to: “our aid of Nigeria, especially, the Nigerian Church so that we might not be eliminated one by one.”
The Kaduna State Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev John Hayab has condemned the killing of the chairman of CAN in Michika Local Government Area of Adamawa State, Rev Lawan Andimi by Boko Haram, saying it’s a “sad day for the church in Nigeria.”
In an interview with newsmen, Hayab said it is not enough for the government to “condemn” the killings but the government must take concrete steps to protect the lives of Nigerians.
“The news of the killing of Rev Andimi by Boko Haram has added to sorrows, pains and suffering that the church is facing in Northern Nigeria. This sad news is coming just a day after our dear President Buhari met with the British Prime Minister.
“What other evidence do those in authorities in Nigeria want from us to convince them that our members, Pastors and fellow citizens are no longer safe?
“We have said the condemnation of atrocities without any concrete action is not good enough,” he said.
The CAN chairman said people living in the northern part of the country are living in fear of their lives because of the activities of the Boko Haram terrorists and other security challenges.
“How do you expect a person living in fear to do something meaningful for himself and his country?” he asked.
He added that the killing of the cleric was “another sad day for the Church in Nigeria and for the country at large especially for those who care and value human lives.
Our condolences to Rev Andimi’s wife, children and the church in Northern Nigeria. Let us not give up our salvation is near.
“We are calling on the Federal Government and our security agencies to God and to fellow citizens about the state of insecurity. We are praying for divine intervention since no one knows who is the next target”, he said.
Nevertheless, former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has reacted to the beheading of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Chairman in Adamawa State.
Reacting to this development, Atiku said the killing was saddened, saying there was a compelling need to re-calibrate the nation’s security architecture.
“This development saddens me. There’s a compelling need to recalibrate our security architecture.
“I sympathise with the family of Pastor Lawan Andimi and the entire body of CAN in Nigeria. May the soul of the deceased Rest In Peace”.
Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari administration has come under attack over the reported execution of the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Michika Local Government Area of Adamawa State, Lawan Andimi.
This was made known, yesterday by a journalist known to have access to Boko Haram, Ahmed Salkida.
His killing has since raised diverse reactions from Nigerians on social media.
Some Nigerians called on Buhari to sack service chiefs and stop telling lies about the eradication of Boko Haram.
Some of the comments read; @Akeemrahman “Sack all the service chiefs now; they are ineffectual and not knowledgeable enough to stop the wanton waste of innocent lives.”
@Godday_Parker “Where are those northerners that said Christians are not being persecuted in Nigeria? It’s time the nation disintegrated. May the blood of these innocent souls being spilled every day be upon all those who contributed to Buhari’s re-elections.”
@Godswilluv “Are we to keep suffering this concurrent mayhem just to keep one Nigeria. These Islamic Jihadists have massacred the chairman of CAN in Michika, Adamawa State. Once again I ask is keeping unworkable Nigeria more precious than humanity.”
@IkeBright “Tomorrow they will come and tell that some repentant Boko Haram members are undergoing rehabilitation.”
@Adeoluwa5 “Despite all the calls made. May the Lord grant his family the heart to bear the loss.”
@Martinluther_Charles “And our president is busy setting Boko Haram prisoners free there is something they are not telling us.”
@Felixakponwei “Yet there is a pastor as Vice president without any say! Sometimes, we find it very sad to understand the atrocity of the so-called leaders on a disguise as the government of the day. Human blood means nothing to them. If Christians are not careful what happened in turkey years back will repeat itself here in Nigeria. My sincere condolences to the family of the pastor! God we need you in Nigeria more than before, come and wipe away the so-called evildoers in Jesus Name.”
@Jahson “So sorry, so Buhari could not rescue this man, oh! My God, so they have killed this man, and Malami is fighting over the establishment of Amatekun and they cannot provide simple security to Nigerians, may his soul rest in peace.”
@PeterIroegbu “Yet the security outfit being floated by some regions is being frustrated by the government. I guess their preference is that we all have our throats slit in our sleep. Nigerians wake up and learn!…the danger is much closer than we think, evil under the guise of government.”
@King Saldee “This is barbaric, after I watched his video praising how they treated him and calling for stakeholders to pay his rescue no one did something about, later the hypocrites in authority will start lamenting how they put in the effort to rescue him with made-up stories!
@AllenEke “Any government that failed to secure the life of her citizens should be asked to resign. What are we waiting for?
@AliSubi “We thank God that the clergyman held on to his faith. He hasn’t denounced his faith. We sympathize with his family and the entire Christian community in Adamawa State.”
Protest: Wike Didn’t Insult PDP, RSG Clarifies
The Rivers State Government has debunked reports in the social media that Governor Nyesom Wike insulted the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) for staging a protest against the removal of Emeka Ihedioha as governor of Imo State.
The state Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, made the clarification in a statement issued, yesterday, in Port Harcourt, saying that Wike was a strong pillar and loyal party man.
Nsirim said the authors of the fake news quoted the governor as saying that PDP has gone totally insane, noting that Wike has high regard for the party’s leadership and would never use such uncouth language against a party he laboured to build selflessly.
The statement reads, “The attention of the Rivers State Government has been drawn to news circulating in the social media that Governor Nyesom Wike insulted the leadership of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP).
“The authors of the fake news quoted the governor as saying that PDP has gone totally insane.
“Those who are close to the governor know that he has very high regards for the leadership of the PDP, and as an accomplished legal practitioner he will never use such an uncouth language to talk about a party he has laboured selflessly to build.
“Governor Wike never berated the PDP for staging a protest against the Supreme Court judgement that ousted Hon. Emeka Ihedioha from office. It is laughable that mischief makers think they can use fake news to whittle down the rising political profile of Governor Wike.
“We make bold to say that Governor Wike remains a strong pillar, committed and loyal party man, who should not be associated with a call to sack the National Chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus.”
The commissioner further said the ‘fake’ report is the handiwork of those he describe as mole within the party who are bent on discrediting a man who has given his all to a party that is dear to his heart.
“This is the handiwork of moles within the party who will stop at nothing to discredit a man who has given his all to a party he loves so dearly.
“We therefore urge members of the public to disregard the fake news circulating in the social media, because it has no iota of truth in it,” the statement said.
Dennis Naku
Inter Milan Agrees To Sign Moses
Inter has submitted an offer to Tottenham for Denmark’s midfielder, Christian Eriksen, according to the Italian club’s sporting director, Piero Ausilio.
Eriksen has entered the final six months of his contract at Spurs and been the subject of frequent transfer speculation, with Inter long seen as one of the favourites to land him.
Inter has not been particularly discreet with regard to their interest, as CEO Giuseppe Marotta was spotted with Eriksen’s agent, while Ausilio previously suggested he was confident of getting a deal done.
Such tactics have not gone down well with Jose Mourinho, who accused his former club of showing a lack of respect – though Inter insisted they have done nothing wrong, reminding Spurs they are fully entitled to open discussions with the midfielder.
They seem to have taken the next step in their pursuit, with Ausilio confirming a bid has been lodged.
Speaking to Tidesports source Ausilio said: “We just made an official bid to Tottenham to sign Christian Eriksen and now we’re waiting.
“Many clubs are interested but we are confident, trying to get a top player like Eriksen.”
Ausilio also revealed the club has reached an agreement with Chelsea for Victor Moses after Frank Lampard confirmed the Nigerian’s loan with Fenerbahce had been ended with the view to him going elsewhere.
And Olivier Giroud, also owned by Chelsea, could yet potentially link up with Moses at San Siro.
“We’ve reached an agreement with Chelsea for Victor Moses. Giroud is a possibility if we sell one striker in this transfer market,” he added.
S’Court Validates Ganduje, Tambuwal, Bala, Lalong’s Elections …Wike Hails Sokoto Gov, People, As PDP, APC, Govs, Rejoice
The Supreme Court, yesterday, upheld the election of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State.
The apex court, in a unanimous judgement by a seven-man panel of Justices that was led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Muhammad, dismissed an appeal the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Abba Yusuf, filed to challenge the outcome of the last governorship election in the state.
Yusuf had in his appeal marked SC/1450/2019, prayed the Supreme Court to set aside the concurrent decision of both the Kano Governorship Election Petition Tribunal and the Court of Appeal, which affirmed Ganduje’s re-election.
The appellant contended that he scored the highest votes at the governorship contest that held on March 9, 2019, and satisfying section 179 (2) (a) and (b) of the 1999 Constitution, as amended.
In the notice of appeal he filed on November 30, he alleged that the Kano State Returning Officer had after results of 44 local government areas were declared, cancelled results in 207 polling units in the state and declared the election as inconclusive and scheduled a re-run election for March 23, 2019.
However, in its lead judgement that was delivered by Justice Sylvester Ngwuta, yesterday, the Supreme Court, said it saw no reason to dislodge the judgements of the two lower courts.
It held that facts the PDP candidate adduced before it was inconsistent with the sole ground of his appeal, adding that he failed to demonstrate that judgements of the two lower courts were perverse.
Reacting, the Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), has called on the opposition to come and join hands with him for the continued development of the state.
“We thank Allah for the victory that made it possible for the Supreme Court to reaffirm our victory after Election Petition Tribunal and Court of Appeal judgments. We also thank Kano people for a peaceful conduct of their affairs,” says the governor.
The governor, who spoke through his Press Secretary, Abba Anwar, also commended the Supreme Court judges that partook in the judgment while praising the Judiciary for strengthening democracy.
“We also commend all the Judges who partook in this exercise of deepening democracy. This shows the commitment of our Judiciary in strengthening our democracy. This is highly commendable,” he said.
He further called on the opposition to join hands with the government to move the state forward.
“I insist that our opposition should come and join us to move the state forward. We have a lot of developmental projects on the ground. And more are coming. Our free and compulsory education policy needs all hands on deck. Our security system also needs all and sundry, among others,” he said.
Following the victory of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of the ruling APC, the Kano State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Rabiu Sulaiman Bichi declared that they have accepted the judgement of the court in good faith.
“We are grateful to Almighty God for the current situation.
“As you know we were at the High Court where the decision was not in our favor and we went for appeal, there too it was not in our favor. We then exploited the final option and went to the Supreme Court.
“We have accepted the final judgement and we will forge ahead to move our party forward.”
The state PDP chairman also made called on party supporters to remain calm and steadfast and not to engage in any form of crises.
“My call to our supporters is for them to remain calm over the recent development. Let’s put hands together to move our party forward.”
Meanwhile, supporters of Governor Ganduje are trooping to the Government House to show support and celebrate the Supreme Court victory where party musicians are busy displaying their talents.
Security has been beefed up across the metropolis to avoid any break down of law and order.
Also, the ancient city of Kano, yesterday morning broke out in jubilation as the news of Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje’s victory at the Supreme Court filtered in.
Our reporter observed that millions of residents deferred the cold weather and gathered in groups to discuss the Ganduje victory with happiness.
The anxiety that enveloped the ancient commercial city naturally melted away, as people were seen going about their duties without apprehension.
Reacting to Ganduje’s victory, Commissioner of Information and Culture, Malam Muhammad Garba, said it was the will of God and the desire of the people.
According to him: “We are most grateful to the Almighty God for this victory. This is not the victory for Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje alone, it is a victory for the good people of Kano state.
“We call on the Peoples Democratic Party to maintain peace and accept this verdict in good faith. This the real confirmation of our journey to The Next Level “
Similarly, the Supreme Court, yesterday, affirmed Aminu Tambuwal of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as the valid winner of the last governorship election in Sokoto State.
The apex court dismissed an appeal the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the state, Ahmed Sokoto, filed to challenge Tambuwal’s re-election.
A seven-man panel of justices of the court headed by Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Muhammad, held that the appellant failed to adduce any credible evidence to prove his petition against the outcome of the governorship election.
Justice Musa Abba-Ajji, who delivered the lead judgement, noted that whereas the appellant produced 12 witnesses before the tribunal, 11 of made their statements in the Hausa language while the English version was tendered in evidence.
It held that the appellant failed to tender the original version of the statements he tendered in evidence and also failed to produce the translator to confirm the authenticity or otherwise of the 11 statements.
Besides, the apex court held that the appellant was unable to prove that the election was invalid by virtue of non-compliance with the Electoral Act.
It held that he failed to discharge the onus placed on him by the law, and accordingly dismissed the appeal marked SC/1466/19.
Reacting to the judgment, the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, congratulated the Governor of Sokoto State, Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal over his resounding victory at the Supreme Court.
He described the victory as a confirmation of the overwhelming support given to him by the people of Sokoto.
“I enjoin Governor Tambuwal to work for the unity and growth of the state through an all inclusive governance,” he said in a statement signed by the state Information and Communications Commissioner, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim.
Wike also commended the Supreme Court for allowing the will of the people to prevail.
In their reaction, residents trooped out to almost all streets in Sokoto metropolis celebrating the affirmation of Aminu Tambuwal as the duly elected governor of Sokoto State by the Supreme Court, yesterday.
It was observed that the crowd, mostly youths, trooped to the streets chanting songs in favour of Peoples Democratic Party and Tambuwal.
Some of the crowded streets include Fodio road, Runjin Sambo, Usmanu Danfodiyo University road, Old market, Gobirawa, and Rijiya, among others.
The All Progressives Congress governorship candidate, Alhaji Ahmad Aliyu, had, on December 4, 2019, appealed the judgement of both the election petition tribunal and the Appeal Court at the Supreme Court for upholding Tambuwal’s election.
The Supreme Court, yesterday in Abuja, however, upheld the election of Tambuwal as the duly elected governor of the state, and dismissed the appeal by APC and Aliyu for lacking in merit.
One of the youth Aliyu Usman, who spoke with newsmen, thanked God for the governor’s success at the apex court.
Usman said the jubilation was to show gratitude to God over the victory of Tambuwal, insisting that the apex court’s decision was “an affirmation of the real mandate of the people.”
The Supreme Court also, yesterday, upheld the election of Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State.
The court, in a unanimous judgement by a seven-man panel of justices led by Justice Sylvester Ngwuta, dismissed appeal candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Jeremiah Useni, filed to challenge the outcome of the governorship election that held in the state on March 9, 2019.
In its lead judgement that was read by Justice Paul Galinje, the Supreme Court said it found no reason to disturb the concurrent decisions of both the tribunal and the Court of Appeal that returned Lalong of the All Progressive Congress (APC), as duly elected.
In his reaction, Plateau State Governor and Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum, Simon Lalong, said the affirmation of his election victory by the Supreme Court has finally sealed and confirmed beyond further questioning the overwhelming mandate willingly bestowed on him by the good people of Plateau State.
The governor while reacting to the Supreme Court judgement said all along he was never in doubt as to the validity of his mandate as he did not only campaign and engaged all stakeholders, but also delivered on his campaign promises during the first tenure which endeared the people to him.
He said “I again dedicate this victory to God and the people of Plateau State irrespective of their political, social, religious or ethnic affiliations. The highest court in the land has stamped the mandate I was given and this means that our administration is now clear of litigation distractions.
“The time now is for governance and actualisation of our next level agenda encapsulated in our 3 point vision of peace, security and good governance; Infrastructural development and sustainable economic rebirth”.
The governor, in a statement by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Makut Macham, repeated his call to the opposition to join hands with him in developing the state and pursuing projects and programmes that will promote lasting legacies for the people.
He asked the people to intensify prayers for the peace and stability of the state which will enable rapid development to take place, and also thanked the Judiciary for their impartiality and contribution to consolidating democracy in the state and Nigeria as a whole.
In the same vein, the Supreme Court, yesterday, affirmed Bala Mohammed of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as the duly elected governor of Bauchi State.
It dismissed an appeal marked SC/1502, which the immediate past governor of the state and candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Mohammed Abubakar, filed to challenge the outcome of the governorship election.
Justice Mohammed Dattijo, who delivered the lead judgement, held that the appellant failed to demonstrate the perversity in the concurrent findings of the Bauchi State Governorship Election Tribunal and the Court of Appeal in Jos.
Other members of the seven-man panel of justices concurred with the lead judgement.
However, both Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State and his Plateau counterpart, Simon Lalong, have lauded the Supreme Court judgements that affirmed their elections.
The two governors, who spoke with journalists after the judgements, yesterday in Abuja, said that the apex court had proved that the Judiciary was the last hope of the common men.
Mohammed said that the court verdict had confirmed his mandate and that it was now time to concentrate on quality governance.
“I want to appreciate the people of Bauchi State who have voted for me across party lines.
“I will make sure I work with them without discrimination. I will make sure I give them good governance and ensure nobody is excluded.
“I am extending hands of fellowship to the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mohammed Abubakar.
He should come and join hands with me so that we can continue from where he stopped,” Mohammed said.
Also reacting, Lalong said that the judgement had rekindled his confidence in the Judiciary as the last hope of the common man.
He thanked God that the litigation had finally ended at the Supreme Court, freeing him to fully concentrate on serving the Plateau people.
“I thank the good people of Plateau who voted for me. Today, their mandate is validated. I will continue to serve them with all my strength and energy,” Lalong said.
He appealed to the people of the state to quickly put the protracted litigation behind and unite toward building a prosperous state.
“The election has finished; litigation is over and it is now time to serve the people. For me, I am going to embrace the opponent, especially our father, Sen Jerry Useni, who brought us through this journey.
“I know he is not tired. We will make sure we tap from his experience so as to build a state we shall all be happy to call our own,” Lalong said.
The Supreme Court yesterday affirmed the election of Mohammed.
Also, the apex court struck out the appeal challenging the return of Simon Lalong as duly elected governor of Plateau State.
The court in a unanimous judgement held that the appellants, Sen. Jeremiah Useni and the PDP, failed to prove allegations made against the victory of Lalong of APC in the March 9 governorship election in Plateau.
Nevertheless, the atmosphere remained calm in Bauchi, yesterday in spite of the confirmation of Governor Bala Mohammed of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) as the duly elected governor of the state by the Supreme Court.
The people went about their normal businesses, just as there were no incidents of wild celebrations as anticipated.
It would be recalled that the State Police Command had prohibited any form of celebration as a precautionary measure to guard against any breach of the peace.
Speaking shortly after the judgement was delivered, Bauchi State Commissioner of Information, Dr Ladan Salihu, said the apex court had confirmed to the people of the state, the person they chose to be their leader.
According to him, it is indisputable that Mohammed won the election, describing the time and resources spent in challenging his victory in court as needless.
Salihu called on all people of the state, regardless of their political affiliation, to join hands with the governor and develop the state.
In his reaction, Publicity Secretary of PDP in Bauchi, Alhaji Yayanuwa Zainabari, attributed the victory of the governor at the apex court, to ‘Devine intervention’.
“We appreciate the governor’s supporters for their fervent prayers by keeping vigil at mosques.
“The victory could not have been possible without the divine intervention of God and the sacrifice of people through night prayers,” he said.
He assured that the present administration under PDP, would deliver on its mandate as it was evident in most of the projects embarked upon by Governor Bala Mohammad.
The party publicity secretary further called on everybody, including members of opposition parties, to come and join forces with the present administration in taking Bauchi to greater heights.
Also speaking, Minority Leader, Bauchi House of Assembly, Alhaji Bakoji Bobbo (PDP) said that the victory would ginger his party to deliver on its mandate to the people.
He said the issue of election had come and gone now, adding that the only task ahead was to face the electorate and all campaign promises.
The efforts to secure reactions of All Progressives Congress (APC) officials proved abortive as they had either switched off their telephones or refused to pick their calls.
The APC governorship candidate in the state, Mohammed Abubakar, had challenged the return of Mohammed as the duly elected governor of the state, alleging electoral malpractices and irregularities.
Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday congratulated Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, and his Plateau State counterpart, Simon Lalong, for their victory at the Supreme Court.
He, however, failed to congratulate Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State and Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, both of the Peoples Democratic Party, whose victories were upheld by the apex court.
In a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the President congratulated his party, the All Progressives Congress, for the Kano and Plateau victories.
The President said, “I am glad this tortuous journey has ended in favour of the party and our governors. APC won the states and has proved it in court. It would have been a major blow if strategically important states like Kano and Plateau are lost.’’
While congratulating all the APC governors that the Supreme Court affirmed their elections, Buhari urged the electorate and politicians to strengthen the country’s judicial processes by always seeking redress in court.
“It has now become standard procedure for the opposition to challenge any poll or judgement that does not return its candidates.
“Election is good when they win. The opposite is the case if someone else emerges. But that is not the way it works. Democracy is not only about who wins or who loses, but also about the process. In disparaging every unfavourable result or judgement, they disparage the entire system,” Buhari said.
