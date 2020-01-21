RSG Focuses On Good Surveillance For Polio Eradication

The Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, has advised some staff of the Rivers State Newspaper Corporation (RSNC), publishers of The Tide Newspapers, against laxity on the job.

The commissioner, who paid an unscheduled visit to the corporation at about 9am, yesterday, expressed displeasure over the fact that at the time of the visit, majority of the management staff were not in their offices.

Taking a count of staff present, the commissioner directed that the General Manager, Mr Vincent Ake, issues queries to all management staff not on duty, warning that their responses must get to him before the close of work, today.

“We cannot afford to be doing this government work with levity. There are so many people out there who are looking for jobs, and they don’t have. They want to take your positions. The one that we have, we cannot protect it, guide it jealously, and get committed and dedicated.

“At this time of the day, those who are supposed to be leading the staff are not here (in the office). So, how do you expect the corporation to run?” he asked.

Nsirim also directed that other workers, save for those on night duty and Reporters on their Beat assignments, that were not present during his visit, should also be issued queries, and their responses should get to his office before the close of work, today.

While addressing the staff present, Nsirim reminded them of his promise to ensure that things change for the better in the corporation, saying that it has started with the new facelift given to the corporation, which now wears fresh paints.

“I told you people when I came that this organisation must show a remarkable difference now that I’m the commissioner for information. We cannot afford to be doing things the way we used to do last year. This is a different year, and we’re beginning with this building.

“The mind-set has been that you publish on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. But now, the mind-set has to change: We’re going to be publishing Monday through Friday. At the end of this quarter, we’re going to go daily. There’s no reason why we can’t go daily. This demands extra sacrifice and dedication of all of you”, he said.

Towards ensuring this, he said, “this kind of visit will be routine. I’ll be visiting the media houses unannounced because I want to see how you people are functioning and I want to feel the pulse of what you people are doing here”.

While urging staff to be committed, sacrificial, innovative and creative, Nsirim assured that with their co-operation, the corporation would witness better days ahead.

“Under one week, the building is shining. This should show you an example that better things can happen here, if we all get committed, and we cooperate to do the job.

“Great things begin with small steps. You cannot have everything at the same time. With this beginning now, you people will see what will happen this year. My duty is to make The Tide a newspaper that will be read in the entire South-South”, he said.

He commended the general manager for the prompt response to his directive for a facelift to be given the corporation, and workers who were present at the time of the visit, urging them to do better.