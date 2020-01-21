Business
Minister, Builders Meet Over Building Collapse
The Federal Government says it will collaborate with building professionals to uphold standards in the industry in a bid to reduce the spate of building collapse in the country.
The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, during a meeting with the leaders of the Nigerian Institute of Building in his office in Abuja was quoted as saying the safety of all Nigerians remained important to the federal government.
“We are not leaving any stone unturned to achieve this. As a ministry that is saddled with the responsibility of ensuring internal security in Nigeria, our goal is to partner relevant professional bodies and organisations to achieve our mandate,” he said.
The President of the NIOB, Mr Kunle Awobodu said the institute had earmarked March 13, the day a five- storey building collapsed at 63, Massey Street on the Lagos Island, killing over 20 people, who were mostly school children, as Builders’ Day.
He explained that the sad and painful incident caused by substandard building construction had become common in the country.
He noted that it should serve as a reminder to stakeholders in the building industry on the fatal implications of non-compliance with appropriate building construction process.
According to Awobodu, the Builders’ Day, which would be an annual event would commence this year and would be a nation-wide sensitisation campaign against substandard building construction.
He said the NIOB needed the support of the Ministry of Interior to realise the objective.
Aregbesola said his ministry would collaborate with the NIOB to train artisans in building and ensure standardisation of all materials being used in building construction so as to avert the frequent incident of building collapse across the country, which he noted had claimed the lives of many Nigerians.
The minister enjoined the NIOB to help provide building skills at the correctional centres where inmates could be engaged in more productive activities, as well as generating income for themselves and the country.
“Among the causes of massive unemployment and insecurity in Nigeria is the failure of people to recognise key primary service providers such as the building artisans, so we are addressing this trend as part of our efforts at removing all threats to the security of lives and property of the citizenry,” he added.
Aregbesola also called for the training of artisans in various building and construction fields towards national development.
He also said the problem of incursion of foreign building personnel would be addressed by ensuring that the building expatriates were duly registered with the NIOB and licensed by the appropriate regulatory body, the Council of Registered Builders of Nigeria.
The minister said considering the pragmatic approach to solving building collapse, the Lagos State Government should be commended on its new building regulations that had assigned professional builders the responsibility of managing construction work at all building sites in the state.
RSG Begins Recovery Of Encroached Farm Lands
No fewer than six farmlands owned by the state government have been recovered from encroachers as the Rivers State Government begins strategic moves to revive agriculture production in the State.
Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr. Fred Kpakol who led officials of the Ministry during an inspection tour of government-owned farms said the administration of Chief Wike is bent on resuscitating agriculture to drive the economy.
The farms affected are the Rivers State Feed Mill Produce Farm at Bori, Rivers State Cassava Farm, Kpaa, Rivers State School- to- Land Authority Farm at Taabaa, all in Khana Local Government Area.
Others are State Cassava Farm at Ebubu, School to-Land Authority Farm at Agbeta, all in Eleme Local Government Area.
Dr. Kpakol warned land speculators and encroachers to vacate the farm lands immediately or face serious consequences.
He announced that in the coming weeks, government plans to resuscitate the farm lands in order to commence a statewide agriculture productivity policy as a way to create employment.
“Rivers State Government is set to take back all lands belonging to the State that will be put to use for agricultural purposes where lands are required. When development comes and jobs are created, the indigenes will benefit from such gestures” he said.
Dr. Kpakol further urged owners of illegal structures on the said farm lands to vacate, as he blamed natives in the land for vandalising and erecting structures without proper approval.
Kevin Nengia
50 Directors, Others Affected In Massive Shake-Up At FIRS
In a bid to realise the 2020 revenue target of N8.5 trillion, the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), has embarked on a massive re-organisation that has seen the transfer of over 100 staff, cutting across various cadres, especially directors.
The Tide learnt that about 50 directors, deputy directors and assistant directors of the agency have been redeployed in the major shake-up.
The Executive Chairman of the newly constituted board of FIRS, Muhammad Nami, has reportedly approved the redeployment of top directors in the agency.
The move did not totally come as a surprise, however, as Nami, shortly after his inaugural speech on January 16, hinted of his plans to restructure the Service as encapsulated in his 13-point agenda.
The shake-up, it was gathered, was to move staff to meet fresh challenges, bring their creativity to bear, break new grounds and eventually eliminate redundancy occasioned by monotonous work pattern.
While some of the directors were said to have moved up in relevance and ranking, one senior management staff got a tacit boot away from the agency. A new director also joined the service.
“I think it’s a normal process and procedure for a new boss to move staff around and put them where he feels they can function optimally once he studies the staff organogram.
“It is rare for a new boss to inherit and adopt the template his predecessor operated with, especially when he wants to up the ante and achieve higher targets,” a source said.
An Assistant Director confirmed that more transfers and movements will come as Mr Namu strengthens his hold on the FIRS.
“These transfers are normal. When Fowler also came, he moved people on a continuous basis until he was comfortable to do the job. And let me tell you, in the FIRS that I know, anyone who has spent four years in an office could be transferred. It’s in black and White. And staff know. The new chairman is eager for results. And as you can see, his focus is tax, tax, tax and anything that could assist him to realise the 2020 target,” the official said asking not to be named as he was not authorised to speak to journalists.
The FIRS spokesperson, Wahab Gbaddamosi, described the massive shake-up as “normal internal staff transfers in FIRS.”
He said it the usual movement of staff carried out by a new management.
“The FIRS Human Resource policy, which says that any staff that has done four years in a position can be moved around approves such movements.
NBS Names Top Lenders In Capital Import
Ecobank Nigeria and Standard Chartered Bank have joined Stanbic IBTC Bank to become foreign investors’ favourites for investment deals, says National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).
Details of the Bureau report showed that out of 26 banks foreign investors used to deploy foreign capital, the most investment came through Stanbic IBTC Bank, which attracted $1.63 billion worth of investment in the third quarter of last year, lower than $1.76 billion it had in the previous quarter.
Ecobank followed with $754.38 million worth of foreign investment, while Standard Chartered Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of UK-based Standard Chartered Bank occupied the third position by attracting $502.47 million inflows.
Access Bank got $477.55 million; Rand Merchant Bank, $430.15 million; Citibank Nigeria Limited; $350.95 million; while First Bank of Nigeria had $307.94 million.
According to NBS, while the total value of capital importation into the economy fell by 7.78 percent to $5.36 billion in the third quarter of 2019 from the previous quarter, Ecobank attracted $754.38 million worth of foreign investment, representing 55.41 percent more capital thus making the bank foreign investors’ favourites for investment deals.
Country Treasurer, Ecobank Nigeria, Adetokunbo Uko, said the bank was leveraging its pan-African strategy to attract capital to the nation’s economy, stressing that the bank remains committed to increasing capital flows to Nigerian financial market.
“As a gateway to the African market for foreign direct and portfolio investments, Ecobank Nigeria is leveraging its Pan-African platform, people and products to contribute to the financial and economic development of Nigeria through provisions of foreign exchange solutions and fixed income products to local and foreign customers.
“We remain committed to our African strategy, to increase capital flows to Nigerian financial market through enhanced product offerings, good customer experience and transparency in all transactions,” he said.
