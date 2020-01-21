Sports
Enyeama Is My Role Model – Ezenwa
Nigeria national team goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa, has revealed that fellow gloves-man Vincent Enyeama is his role model and an inspiration for his career.
Enyeama has long been regarded as one of Africa’s best goalkeepers, with the 37-year-old racking up over 100 caps for Nigeria and winning the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations as the team’s on-field skipper (squad captain Joseph Yobo saw relatively little playing time in the tournament).
He also represented the Super Eagles at four other AFCONs, the 2002, 2010 and 2014 World Cups, and the 2013 Confederations Cup, while his club career has included successful spells with Enyimba, Israel’s Hapoel Tel Aviv and French side Lille.
Ezenwa is very much one of the leading candidates to be Nigeria’s established number one (he competes with the likes of Francis Uzoho and Daniel Akpeyi for the honour) and has revealed how much of a role Enyeama has played in his career thus far.
“My favourite goalkeeper that gives me motivation is Vincent Enyeama,” Ezenwa said in a video interview on the Super Eagles Twitter handle, as quoted by Nigeria’s Complete Sports.
“The first time in the Nigerian Professional Football League, in 2006, when I signed my first professional contract, everything he did then when he was at Enyimba, that’s the same way I was dressing – the cutting of jersey and every other thing.
“I love him so much, he’s my mentor, even to this day I keep talking to him, trying to learn more from him because from watching him play for the country he gives me so much joy because there is this charisma in him.
“You will never see him panic, the confidence in him that he carries to a game is what I’ve always learned from him and I think it’s paying off for me and he’s a man I will never forget.”
Australian Open: Again, Gauff Beats Venus Williams
American 15-year-old, Coco Gauff proved last year’s victory over Venus Williams was no fluke when she beat the seven-time Grand Slam champion once again to reach the Australian Open second round.
Gauff announced her arrival last July with victory over her “idol” Williams, 39, in the Wimbledon first round.
And just like last time, she did it in straight sets, winning 7-6 (7-5) 6-3.
Gauff’s celebrations were slightly delayed because she did not realise the final point had been given her way.
“That was really difficult. She played really well and I was really nervous for today’s match – I was a bit shocked when I saw the draw, but glad I was able to get through it,” said Gauff, who was making her Australian Open debut.
“I am feeling great. I really like this court and really like this crowd.”
Gauff will play Romanian world number 74 Sorana Cirstea next.
Gauff, who came through qualifying at Wimbledon and was then awarded a wildcard to the main draw at the US Open in September, was making her first appearance in the main draw of a Grand Slam as a direct qualifier.
Her Wimbledon exploits meant the crowd on Margaret Court Arena were already familiar with her name and they shouted it often during the match against the former world number one.
“I just want to say thank you guys so much, you were chanting my name and I only thought that would happen at the US Open, so it means a lot,” she said.
Gauff had looked to be in control of the first set, breaking in the first game and establishing three set points at 5-3 and 5-4 before being forced into a tie-break, which she won when Williams hit an overhead into the net.
The youngest player in the draw then raced to a 3-0 lead and went on to serve out the match, taking victory on her second match point when Williams the oldest player in the draw rushed to retrieve a shot at the net but could only get to it with a double bounce.
Cyclist, Coach Lament Lack Of Competitions
A state coach, Femi Thomas and a cyclist, Kate Oyewole, on Monday bemoaned lack of activities in the cycling association, calling for a redress to help the sport to develop.
Thomas told newsmen that activities at the association level had been at the lowest ebb in the past three years.
He said that this was due to lack of support from government rather than lack of sponsorship.
”The main problem we have in the cycling association is much more with the sport commission as we are not receiving the right audience needed to push our competitions from it.
”We need the approval of government through the sport commission before we can hold our competitions.
”This is because we will need a road track for the cyclists to compete in the state.
”The road track means that there will be a closure of some roads where we will cycle and ensure the safety of our riders.
”And most times in the past, the meetings with the sport commission on the issue had not been successful.
”The problem is not with having sponsors for our competitions. We do have sponsors who are ready to partner with us, but lack of government’s support through the sport commission,’’ he said.
Thomas said that cycling had the potential to generate more earnings for government from tourists owing to its mass appeal; but, government has yet to tap into its enormous benefits.
”Cycling provides great tourism potential and economic benefits for the state because it is capable of attracting large followers from all over the world.
”It can also be rated side-by-side athletics.
”There are many cyclists around the world that are willing to come to Nigeria and cycle if we organise competitions and invite them.
”Cycling is one of the sports that provide full health benefits for participants.
”If there is a cycling competition in Lagos, many cyclists will come from within and outside of Lagos to see the beautiful city and also have the impression of its economic advantage.
”Sometimes, government used to say that closing of roads is difficult, but we can have the same treatment usually accorded the Lagos Marathon.
”Our competitions can be fixed for weekends when environmental sanitation takes place,’’ he said.
Also, a cyclist, Kate Oyewole, also said that lack of competition among cyclists was demoralising, adding that this had continued to discourage many of them.
She said that in the last three years, they did not have any major competition.
”And the one that we do have once in a month, ‘The Lagos Saddle Challenge’ has failed to hold for two years running.”
Falcons Set To Get New Coach
Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is set to name a substantive coach for Super Falcons with the senior national women’s team in race against time for the forthcoming West African Football Union (WAFU) Women’s Cup of Nations to be held in Sierra Leone between February 25 and March 7.
Organisers of the sub-regional tournament last week confirmed the new date since the designated hosts, Sierra-Leone Football Association (SLFA) were unable to meet up the earlier December 2019 kick-off date.
Speaking on the latest development, NFF scribe, Dr Sanusi Mohammed said effort was being made by the technical department to ensure the Super Falcons were called to camp as soon as possible.
“The federation is aware of the new date for the WAFU Women’s Cup and we have been contacted by the organisers,” Mohammed told newsmen.
“The Technical Department is in charge and I can assure you very soon, the team would be called to camp.
“The tournament is not new to us and Sierra Leone has similar wealthier condition with us. Our girls are experienced and whoever is going to handle the team will give us the best.
Sanusi hinted that a new head coach for the Super Falcons will be named by the end of the month by the NFF Technical Committee headed by CAF Technical Committee member, Ahmed Yusuf Fresh.
He also informed that the federation was finalising the process of recruiting other national team coaches with PricewaterhouseCooper (PwC) Nigeria.
