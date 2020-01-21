News
Chima’s Death: Rivers Mechanics Protest Against Police, Seek Justice
Aggrieved motor mechanics and colleagues of late Chima Ikwunado have protested in Ikoku axis of Port Harcourt, Rivers State, over the victim’s sudden death in police custody.
The protest started in the early hours of yesterday, thereby causing a gridlock, as motorists made a U-turn to avoid the area.
One of the protesters, Emeka Osuji, said the essence of the protest was to demand justice for their colleague, late Chima and the release of their four colleagues held in police detention since December 20, 2019.
He said: “We are not happy, our stand is for the police to release Chima’s corpse to the family or to us, and release the four boys in their detention. This is not fair; what an injustice!”
Osuji also alleged that the police were being economical with the truth about Chima’s death.
“They (police) are not telling the truth, something is not adding up. I strongly believe that Chima was tortured to death and not because of diabetes as they want us to believe,” he insisted.
He maintained that late Chima had no health challenge, let alone excessive sugar in the blood, as being told by the police.
He also asked why the police did not seek Chima’s family’s approval and presence before the so-called autopsy was conducted on the deceased, saying that under normal circumstances, a government hospital would have conducted the autopsy in the presence of his parents to avoid manipulation of results.
Another mechanic, Kelechi Onyekwere, said they were not resting on their oars until justice prevails.
“No matter what the police will do, we will continue to protest until those policemen, who tortured Chima to death, are brought to book and our other boys in their custody released,” Onyekwere declared.
There was burning of tyres at all junctions leading to the popular Ikoku Market.
At 12 noon, police started dispersing the protesters and passersby with teargas canisters; and people were ordered to raise their hands for identification while passing.
The protest paralysed business activities around the environs and created some tension.
Most of the businesses around the Olu Obasanjo area of Port Harcourt had a difficult time accessing their offices, as banks, eatries, and shops in the area were under lock-and-key for the better part of yesterday.
Fierce-looking armed policemen in several patrol vehicles were positioned at some strategic junctions to halt the protesters’ advancement.
It would be recalled that since news of the victim’s death broke out in Port Harcourt, it has generated serious public outrage.
The owner of the vehicle, which the deceased and four others were reportedly driving in, had told members of the public that Chima was his mechanic for the past four years and his car was not stolen.
Other aggrieved persons, who knew the deceased maintained that the victim was tortured by the police, and he had no health challenge as claimed by the police.
Last week, the state police command, through its spokesman, DSP Nnamdi Omoni, said an autopsy report, according to the Commander of E-Crack, the squad that arrested the victim and four others in detention, Superintendent of Police, SP Benson Adetuyi, showed that the victim died of excess sugar in his blood.
As at the time of filing this report, yesterday, the other apprentice mechanics, Victor Ogbonna, Osaze Friday, Ifeanyi Osuji, and Ifeanyi Onyekwere, who were detained along with Chima, have been charged to court on ‘trumped up’ charges of armed robbery and cultism.
RSG Reads Riot Act To Spare Part Dealers
The Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike, has issued a stern warning that the state government will not condone any form of lawlessness in Rivers State.
The Governor issued the warning following the protest by spare part dealers in the Diobu area of the State against the Nigerian Police Force.
The Governor declared that anyone caught taking the laws into his hands would be punished in accordance with the law.
He noted that the State Government has been inundated by reports that some persons still want to further take the laws into their hands with another protest.
He warned that his administration will not tolerate such acts of violence, and advised all residents of the State to be civil and allow the law to take its course.
“We have no doubt that if indeed the dead was murdered, the truth will prevail” he said.
He urged all residents of the state to remain calm and go about their normal businesses.
Lagos Pipeline Fires Claim Five Lives, Raze 33 Vehicles, 15 Houses
More fatalities are still being recorded after the multiple fires that swept through Lagos, Sunday night.
The worst fires occurred at Ile Epo Ekoro Road at Abule Egba inward Baruwa, in Alimosho Local Government Area of the state.
About the time this report was released, many people were reported to have died while millions of properties, including houses, cars, and tricycles have been consumed by the raging inferno.
According to the disaster report released by the DG/CEO of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osayintolu, as at yesterday afternoon, the disaster had recorded five fatalities (3 adult males, 1 adult female and 1 female child aged 5 years).
“Twenty (20) people were treated for minor injuries and discharged at the scene. A total of 150 people, including children were displaced”.
He disclosed that the buildings affected were No 18, Musa Erimo Street (a storey building); Joel Nnadede Street; No 7 (a storey building), No 20 (a bungalow), No 1 (bungalow), No 2 (bungalow), on Hamed Sodiq Street, No 8 (bungalow), No 4 (bungalow), No 2 (2 storey building). NNPC power line road No 45 bungalow, No 47 (bungalow), No 49 (bungalow), 17 attached shops in all.
He noted that the vehicles involved include, 33 trucks, 3 cars and 3 tricycles (Keke).
Meanwhile, a container truck fell on two transport rickshaws, locally known as ‘Keke’, killing three people at Omor Street, Mgbuka Nkpor in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State.
The truck driver had reportedly lost control of the vehicle and ended up at gully along the road, killing the two Keke operators and a conductor of the truck instantly.
The Anambra State Police Command spokesman, Mr Haruna Mohammed, confirming the accident, said that the injured driver of the truck was receiving treatment at Inyienu hospital, while the corpses of the deceased were deposited at Iyienu Hospital, Ogidi
“On the 19/01/2020 along Mercedes Avenue by Omor Street, Mgbuka in Idemili North LGA of Anambra State, a Mack trailer conveying a container with registration number XS 254 ENU, driven by one Amuche Chinedu, ‘M’, of Ugwunagbo LGA of Abia State, lost control and knocked down two tricycles with registration numbers AAH 774 UW and AWK 191 QN, ridden by one Sunday Agbafor, ‘M’, aged 35 years of Onuofia Igboeze in Onicha LGA of Ebonyi State, and one Adindu Uchenna, ‘M’, aged 39 years of Ugwunagbo LGA of Abia State,” Mohammed reported.
“As a result, the trailer with the container fell into a deep erosion gully, while the tricyclists, together with the conductor of the truck, one Chika – surname and address unknown – died on the spot.
“Police patrol team led by DPO Ogidi Division, CSP Mark Ijarafu visited the scene, corpses removed and deposited at Iyienu Hospital Morgue, Ogidi, and cleared obstruction to enable free flow of traffic in the area.
“Meanwhile, the truck driver also sustained injuries and he is receiving treatment at the hospital. The Commissioner of Police, CP John Abang, commiserates with the bereaved families and ordered for a discreet investigation to ascertain circumstances surrounding the incident,” Mohammed stated.
RSG Focuses On Good Surveillance For Polio Eradication
The Rivers State Government says it would continue to be vigilant in its effort to eradicate polio, with focus on good surveillance and strong routine immunization.
The Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo stated this during the Quarterly Review Meeting of the State Task Force on Immunization and Primary Healthcare at the Government House in Port Harcourt, yesterday.
Banigo, who identified result-oriented governance as the hallmark of the Governor Nyesom Wike-led administration, said, “we will continue to provide those basic routine immunization, antenatal care, nutrition and family planning as these are very fundamental priorities which are key to ascertaining desired optimal health indicators for our people”.
According to the deputy governor, to effectively protect our children, our community and prevent outbreaks, we must work to ensure that we achieve 80 per cent coverage for all antigens at ward level, stressing that we must reach polio certification by June, 2020.
She welcomed members of the Task Force to the New Year, and thanked them for their partnership and collaboration in the quest to improve health care delivery in the state.
