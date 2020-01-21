News
$1.1bn Malabu Scam: FG Files Fresh Charges Against Adoke, Shell, Others
The Federal Government has filed a fresh 42-count charge against former Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mr. Mohammed Bello Adoke and six others over alleged fraud in the $1.1billion Malabu oil deal.
Adoke is being charged alongside Rasky Gbinigie, A. Abubakar, Malabu Oil and Gas Limited, Nigeria Agip Exploration Limited, Shell Ultra Deep Limited and Shell Nigeria Exploration Production Limited.
The Federal Government, in a document with charge number CR/151/2020 dated January 14 and filed on January 15, at the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, accused Adoke and others of receiving gratification to allegedly carry out a fraudulent oil deal.
According to the Federal Government, as Attorney-General, Adoke mediated controversial agreements that ceded OPL 245 to Shell and Eni who in turn paid about $1.1billion to accounts controlled by former Petroleum Minister, Dan Etete.
Etete, now at large, was a former Petroleum Minister under the regime of Gen Sani Abacha.
Investigations show that Adoke, since he left the country after the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan, returned into the country on December 19, 2019 from Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and was arrested by the operatives of the EFCC at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.
He is being charged by the anti-graft agency on alleged abuse of office and money laundering in respect of the granting of the Oil Prospecting License (OPL) 245 to Shell and ENI.
According to the charge, the former AGF in August 2013 in Abuja while serving as a minister knowingly received United State Dollars equivalent of N300million which is reasonably suspected of having been unlawfully obtained and thereby committed offence punishable under Section 319A of the Penal Code, Cap. 532 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 1990.
The suit, signed by Bala Sanga on behalf of the EFCC, Mr Ibrahim Magu, further said that one of the accused persons, Rasky Gbinigie conspired with Munamuna Seidougha (at large), Amaran Joseph (at large) and Dauzia Loya Etete (at large), sometime in 2013, in Abuja, dishonestly used as genuine the forged form CAC 7 and Board Resolution of Malabu Oil and Gas Limited and the letter of resignation of one Mohammed Sani to open a Bank Account No. 2018288005 with First Bank of Nigeria Plc to receive the sum of $401. 5million.
According to the charge, the accused persons committed an offence contrary to section 366 of the Penal Code and punishable under the same section of the Penal Code.
In one of the counts, Adoke was said to have in September, 2013 knowingly and unlawfully obtained the sum of US dollars equivalent to N367,318,800 and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 319A of the Penal Code, Cap.532 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 1990.
In the charge, Gbinigie, the company secretary of Malabu oil was said to have made false resignation letter signed by one Alhaji Hassan Hindu as having resigned from the Board of Malabu Oil and Gas Limited with intent to commit fraud.
Some of the charges, among others, read: “That you, Mohammed Bello Adoke, being a public servant at the material time, the Attorney-General and Minister for Justice of the Government of Nigeria, sometime in August, 2013, in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court was in possession and custody of the sum of N300million reasonably suspected to have been unlawfully obtained and thereby committed an offence an offence under section 319A of the Penal Code and punishable under the same section of the Penal Code.
“That you, Mohammed Bello Adoke, being a public servant at the material time, the Attorney-General and Minister for Justice of the Government of Nigeria, sometime in 2013, in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, accepted for yourself without consideration, the sum of N300million to broker the negotiation and signing of the Block 245 Resolution Agreement with Shell Nigeria Ultra Deep Limited, Nigeria Agip Exploration Limited, Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Limited and thereby committed an offence under section 119 of the Penal Code and Punishable under the same section of the Penal Code.”
RSG Reads Riot Act To Spare Part Dealers
The Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike, has issued a stern warning that the state government will not condone any form of lawlessness in Rivers State.
The Governor issued the warning following the protest by spare part dealers in the Diobu area of the State against the Nigerian Police Force.
The Governor declared that anyone caught taking the laws into his hands would be punished in accordance with the law.
He noted that the State Government has been inundated by reports that some persons still want to further take the laws into their hands with another protest.
He warned that his administration will not tolerate such acts of violence, and advised all residents of the State to be civil and allow the law to take its course.
“We have no doubt that if indeed the dead was murdered, the truth will prevail” he said.
He urged all residents of the state to remain calm and go about their normal businesses.
Lagos Pipeline Fires Claim Five Lives, Raze 33 Vehicles, 15 Houses
More fatalities are still being recorded after the multiple fires that swept through Lagos, Sunday night.
The worst fires occurred at Ile Epo Ekoro Road at Abule Egba inward Baruwa, in Alimosho Local Government Area of the state.
About the time this report was released, many people were reported to have died while millions of properties, including houses, cars, and tricycles have been consumed by the raging inferno.
According to the disaster report released by the DG/CEO of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osayintolu, as at yesterday afternoon, the disaster had recorded five fatalities (3 adult males, 1 adult female and 1 female child aged 5 years).
“Twenty (20) people were treated for minor injuries and discharged at the scene. A total of 150 people, including children were displaced”.
He disclosed that the buildings affected were No 18, Musa Erimo Street (a storey building); Joel Nnadede Street; No 7 (a storey building), No 20 (a bungalow), No 1 (bungalow), No 2 (bungalow), on Hamed Sodiq Street, No 8 (bungalow), No 4 (bungalow), No 2 (2 storey building). NNPC power line road No 45 bungalow, No 47 (bungalow), No 49 (bungalow), 17 attached shops in all.
He noted that the vehicles involved include, 33 trucks, 3 cars and 3 tricycles (Keke).
Meanwhile, a container truck fell on two transport rickshaws, locally known as ‘Keke’, killing three people at Omor Street, Mgbuka Nkpor in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State.
The truck driver had reportedly lost control of the vehicle and ended up at gully along the road, killing the two Keke operators and a conductor of the truck instantly.
The Anambra State Police Command spokesman, Mr Haruna Mohammed, confirming the accident, said that the injured driver of the truck was receiving treatment at Inyienu hospital, while the corpses of the deceased were deposited at Iyienu Hospital, Ogidi
“On the 19/01/2020 along Mercedes Avenue by Omor Street, Mgbuka in Idemili North LGA of Anambra State, a Mack trailer conveying a container with registration number XS 254 ENU, driven by one Amuche Chinedu, ‘M’, of Ugwunagbo LGA of Abia State, lost control and knocked down two tricycles with registration numbers AAH 774 UW and AWK 191 QN, ridden by one Sunday Agbafor, ‘M’, aged 35 years of Onuofia Igboeze in Onicha LGA of Ebonyi State, and one Adindu Uchenna, ‘M’, aged 39 years of Ugwunagbo LGA of Abia State,” Mohammed reported.
“As a result, the trailer with the container fell into a deep erosion gully, while the tricyclists, together with the conductor of the truck, one Chika – surname and address unknown – died on the spot.
“Police patrol team led by DPO Ogidi Division, CSP Mark Ijarafu visited the scene, corpses removed and deposited at Iyienu Hospital Morgue, Ogidi, and cleared obstruction to enable free flow of traffic in the area.
“Meanwhile, the truck driver also sustained injuries and he is receiving treatment at the hospital. The Commissioner of Police, CP John Abang, commiserates with the bereaved families and ordered for a discreet investigation to ascertain circumstances surrounding the incident,” Mohammed stated.
RSG Focuses On Good Surveillance For Polio Eradication
The Rivers State Government says it would continue to be vigilant in its effort to eradicate polio, with focus on good surveillance and strong routine immunization.
The Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo stated this during the Quarterly Review Meeting of the State Task Force on Immunization and Primary Healthcare at the Government House in Port Harcourt, yesterday.
Banigo, who identified result-oriented governance as the hallmark of the Governor Nyesom Wike-led administration, said, “we will continue to provide those basic routine immunization, antenatal care, nutrition and family planning as these are very fundamental priorities which are key to ascertaining desired optimal health indicators for our people”.
According to the deputy governor, to effectively protect our children, our community and prevent outbreaks, we must work to ensure that we achieve 80 per cent coverage for all antigens at ward level, stressing that we must reach polio certification by June, 2020.
She welcomed members of the Task Force to the New Year, and thanked them for their partnership and collaboration in the quest to improve health care delivery in the state.
