News
You’re Products Of Manipulation, PDP Replies APC Govs
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, said the reason governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), are defending last week Supreme Court judgment on Imo governorship election is because many of them “are products of huge electoral manipulations.”
This is even as the party noted that APC governors’ attempt at cheap blackmail will never stop it and millions of Nigerians from demanding a review and reversal of the judgment in which the Supreme Court “manufactured and donated fictitious votes to name a 4th position candidate, winner of the Imo State governorship election.
In a statement issued by the party’s spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, yesterday, the PDP said: “It’s rather not surprising to many that the APC governors could allow themselves to be enlisted to haul insults at the PDP with a view to blur and distort this grave miscarriage of justice because many of them are products and beneficiaries of electoral manipulations.”
The statement continued: “The APC governors’ part in this script appears very glaring. Of course, who else will the flies support except a person with open smelly sore?
“This is also why APC governors are encouraging their party to engage in underhand measures and supporting injustice instead of following democratic processes.
“In comparing the Imo State judgment to that of Zamfara and Rivers states governorship elections, the APC governors forgot that Nigerians are abreast of the facts.
“The APC governors deliberately veiled the fact that they lost Zamfara and Rivers as a result of their internal wrangling over their failure to conduct a credible primary, which voided their votes and left the party with the second-highest number of votes as the winner.
“This is different from the judgment on Imo where fictitious votes were manufactured by the Supreme Court and donated to the APC to lift it from the fourth position and declared winner.
“In making their plea for the rejected judgment, the APC governors should explain to Nigerians how the Supreme Court, in its bid to award votes to APC, ended up declaring total valid votes of 950, 952 votes above the INEC’s official 823,743 a total number of accredited voters for the election.
“Can the APC governors explain to Nigerians how and where the Supreme Court manufactured the extra 127,743 votes above the number of accredited voters.
“What can they say to the fact that the Supreme Court could not produce the details of the votes from each of the fictitious 388 polling units, upon which it based the ruling?
“Furthermore, can the APC governors explain why the Supreme Court somersaulted on its declaration on a host of cases, particularly the Atiku vs Buhari case, that for a petitioner to succeed in allegation of infraction of any provision of the Electoral Act, especially one complaining about malpractice, the petitioner must call witnesses polling unit by polling units.
“The APC governors should, therefore, steer clear of the Imo judgment as the PDP will never abandon the determination to get the judgment reversed.”
Meanwhile, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue State, has criticised the All Progressives Congress (APC) over allegations of distracting purposeful leadership ahead of the awaited Supreme Court ruling.
The apex court will this month rule of the suit by All Progress Congress (APC) candidate, Emmanuel Jime against Governor Samuel Ortom.
Last November, Jime lost his suit at the Court of Appeal.
The PDP State Publicity Secretary, Bemgba Iortyom, in a statement, said APC was attempting to distract the purposeful leadership in the state.
He said: “Benue PDP states with emphasis here that it has no need for any protest in Makurdi or anywhere regarding the matter of Jime’s legal challenge to Governor Ortom’s victory at the 2019 polls; as such we are not sponsoring anyone to protest anywhere.
“Yet, as was clearly stated by the Benue PDP State Chairman, Sir John Ngbede, when the Benue matter at the Supreme Court was adjourned, members of our great party in the state have been oriented not to be distracted by the very obvious and commonplace antics of the opposition”.
The Publicity Secretary of the APC, James Ornguga, had in a statement, alleged that, “the objective of the protest, we understand is to blackmail the Panel of Supreme Court Justices, create a tense atmosphere in the state.
“And court unmerited sympathy in line with calls by the National Chairman of their party, Prince Uche Secondus who has been lampooning the Supreme Court and alleging a travesty of Justice since his party lost Imo, a state PDP never won ab initio.”
News
RSG Reads Riot Act To Spare Part Dealers
The Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike, has issued a stern warning that the state government will not condone any form of lawlessness in Rivers State.
The Governor issued the warning following the protest by spare part dealers in the Diobu area of the State against the Nigerian Police Force.
The Governor declared that anyone caught taking the laws into his hands would be punished in accordance with the law.
He noted that the State Government has been inundated by reports that some persons still want to further take the laws into their hands with another protest.
He warned that his administration will not tolerate such acts of violence, and advised all residents of the State to be civil and allow the law to take its course.
“We have no doubt that if indeed the dead was murdered, the truth will prevail” he said.
He urged all residents of the state to remain calm and go about their normal businesses.
News
Lagos Pipeline Fires Claim Five Lives, Raze 33 Vehicles, 15 Houses
More fatalities are still being recorded after the multiple fires that swept through Lagos, Sunday night.
The worst fires occurred at Ile Epo Ekoro Road at Abule Egba inward Baruwa, in Alimosho Local Government Area of the state.
About the time this report was released, many people were reported to have died while millions of properties, including houses, cars, and tricycles have been consumed by the raging inferno.
According to the disaster report released by the DG/CEO of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osayintolu, as at yesterday afternoon, the disaster had recorded five fatalities (3 adult males, 1 adult female and 1 female child aged 5 years).
“Twenty (20) people were treated for minor injuries and discharged at the scene. A total of 150 people, including children were displaced”.
He disclosed that the buildings affected were No 18, Musa Erimo Street (a storey building); Joel Nnadede Street; No 7 (a storey building), No 20 (a bungalow), No 1 (bungalow), No 2 (bungalow), on Hamed Sodiq Street, No 8 (bungalow), No 4 (bungalow), No 2 (2 storey building). NNPC power line road No 45 bungalow, No 47 (bungalow), No 49 (bungalow), 17 attached shops in all.
He noted that the vehicles involved include, 33 trucks, 3 cars and 3 tricycles (Keke).
Meanwhile, a container truck fell on two transport rickshaws, locally known as ‘Keke’, killing three people at Omor Street, Mgbuka Nkpor in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State.
The truck driver had reportedly lost control of the vehicle and ended up at gully along the road, killing the two Keke operators and a conductor of the truck instantly.
The Anambra State Police Command spokesman, Mr Haruna Mohammed, confirming the accident, said that the injured driver of the truck was receiving treatment at Inyienu hospital, while the corpses of the deceased were deposited at Iyienu Hospital, Ogidi
“On the 19/01/2020 along Mercedes Avenue by Omor Street, Mgbuka in Idemili North LGA of Anambra State, a Mack trailer conveying a container with registration number XS 254 ENU, driven by one Amuche Chinedu, ‘M’, of Ugwunagbo LGA of Abia State, lost control and knocked down two tricycles with registration numbers AAH 774 UW and AWK 191 QN, ridden by one Sunday Agbafor, ‘M’, aged 35 years of Onuofia Igboeze in Onicha LGA of Ebonyi State, and one Adindu Uchenna, ‘M’, aged 39 years of Ugwunagbo LGA of Abia State,” Mohammed reported.
“As a result, the trailer with the container fell into a deep erosion gully, while the tricyclists, together with the conductor of the truck, one Chika – surname and address unknown – died on the spot.
“Police patrol team led by DPO Ogidi Division, CSP Mark Ijarafu visited the scene, corpses removed and deposited at Iyienu Hospital Morgue, Ogidi, and cleared obstruction to enable free flow of traffic in the area.
“Meanwhile, the truck driver also sustained injuries and he is receiving treatment at the hospital. The Commissioner of Police, CP John Abang, commiserates with the bereaved families and ordered for a discreet investigation to ascertain circumstances surrounding the incident,” Mohammed stated.
News
RSG Focuses On Good Surveillance For Polio Eradication
The Rivers State Government says it would continue to be vigilant in its effort to eradicate polio, with focus on good surveillance and strong routine immunization.
The Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo stated this during the Quarterly Review Meeting of the State Task Force on Immunization and Primary Healthcare at the Government House in Port Harcourt, yesterday.
Banigo, who identified result-oriented governance as the hallmark of the Governor Nyesom Wike-led administration, said, “we will continue to provide those basic routine immunization, antenatal care, nutrition and family planning as these are very fundamental priorities which are key to ascertaining desired optimal health indicators for our people”.
According to the deputy governor, to effectively protect our children, our community and prevent outbreaks, we must work to ensure that we achieve 80 per cent coverage for all antigens at ward level, stressing that we must reach polio certification by June, 2020.
She welcomed members of the Task Force to the New Year, and thanked them for their partnership and collaboration in the quest to improve health care delivery in the state.
