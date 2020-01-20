Wike Pledges More Support To Legionnaires

Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebrated last week nationwide and issues relating to Nigerian War Heroes and the welfare of their families, dominated activities in Government House, Port Harcourt , last week.

At the Jumaat Service to kick off the celebration penultimate Friday, the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, declared the commitment of his administration to work with the armed forces to promote security of lives and property.

Represented at the service by his Special Adviser, Mohamed Aribitonye, the Rivers State Governor commended the armed forces for their contributions and promised that Rivers State Government will continue to support ex-servicemen and the families left behind by war heroes who paid the supreme price defending the country.

Governor Wike led officials of the state government to an interdenominational church service marking the 2020 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration at St Peter’s Anglican Church, Rumuepirikom, penultimate Sunday where he implored members of Nigerian Armed Forces to be professional and apolitical

Speaking at the wreath laying ceremony Wednesday at Isaac Boro park, Port Harcourt, the Governor called on Nigerians to unite and motivate Nigerian Armed Forces to defeat the insurgents in the Northeast.

He donated the sum of N100 million for the scholarship of children of fallen heroes to university level and directed Secretary to Rivers State Government, Dr Tammy Danagogo, to work out modalities on how the state government could further support the Nigerian Legion and soldiers of Rivers State origin who paid the ultimate price.

Recall that last December, Rivers State Government organised an Emblem Appeal Fund Launch at Obi Wali International Conference Center, Port Harcourt for the benefit of the state chapter of the Nigerian Legion.

Chairman, Rivers State Command of the body, Justice Chichi, praised Governor Wike for his extraordinary kindness towards the welfare and support of ex-servicemen and families of fallen heroes.

Also last week, civil servants in the state had reason to celebrate as Governor Wike officially approved the immediate implementation of N30,000 minimum wage and consequential adjustments as approved by the Federal Government.

Another major event in Government House within the week under review was the visit of the Oba of Benin, His Royal Majesty, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare 11 to Governor Wike.

The Oba who led other traditional rulers from Edo on the visit, appreciated the cordial relationship existing between the people of Edo and the people of Rivers State.

He stated that his visit was in line with the tradition established by his late father aimed at strengthening friendly and close relationship between the peoples, noting that history has it that some of the tribes in Rivers State, as Ikwerre, Ahoada and Omoku, among others traced their ancestry to Benin.

He lauded Governor Wike for the huge progress made in the state, stressing that the Governor remained one person he listened to with passion whenever on news.

In his response, Governor Wike thanked the Oba for the visit and remarked that Benin culture is a source of pride in the sense that it remains intact in the face of Western incursion that has influenced other traditions in the country.

He urged the Oba to initiate regular interactions with other traditional rulers in the region to protect the cultural heritage and development in the region.

Still last week , a delegation of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) was in Brick House on a courtesy visit to the Rivers State Governor.

NMA President, Dr Francis Faduyile, excited by the impressive performance of Governor Wike, described the Governor as the Doyen of Infrastructural Development In Nigeria”.

Represented by the association’s Vice President, Dr Ofem Enang, the President commended the cordial relationship existing between the state government and NMA.

He said that the visit was to intimate the Governor about the forthcoming Nigerian Medical Doctors Games to be hosted in Port Harcourt and solicited for the Governor’s support.

Chris Oluoh