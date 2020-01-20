UNIPORT VC, Others Mourn Director’s Mum

The Inspector General of police, Mohammed Adamu has taken the campaign against cultism and other social vices to primary and secondary schools In Rivers State as part of efforts to curbing insecurity and other criminal activities in the society.

The Commander of Anti-Cultism Unit in Elele, Ikwerre Local Government Area, CSP Yusuf Idi, who delivered the message of the IGP at the launch of the campaign at the Model Primary School, Igwuruta, over the weekend, said the essence of the campaign was to catch the young ones in both primary and secondary schools early and prevent them from being entangled in cultism practice.

Idi said the recent campaign became necessary following latest investigation which revealed that sixty to seventy percent of those involved in cultism had their initiation while in primary schools.

Idi while highlighting the dangers of cultism and other social vices, encouraged the school children not to give ears to anyone who may want to lure them into belonging to cult groups and urged them to report such individuals to their parents, teachers and police officers.

“This campaign against cultism which is aimed at catching them young is an initiative of the Inspector General of Police. It has a enough packaged in it. The aim is to end insecurity, because we realized that those that causes all forms of insecurity are cultists which investigation had revealed that most of them were initated from primary and secondary schools.

“If you do not want to die young, you must reject anyone one that will want to lure you into cultism, because if you do,the police and other security operatives will come after you and in course of exchange of fire, you may die or you will remain in prison. You must reports to your parents, teachers or nearest police, anyone with character such as indecent dressing, smoking hard drug, stubborn etc which are their signs, he stated

Some traditional rulers who were present at the event including the Chairman of Igwuruta Council of Traditional rulers, Chief Ernest Wosu and Chief Anthony Nyenche commended the Nigerian police for the sensitisation and urged the pupils to take seriously the campaign to become good and better citizens of the society.

“The Nigerian police have really shown us that they are for us, we thank them for coming to teach us and our children. Our children please, you must hear what the police has told us today, if you don’t hear, you will regret it tomorrow. If we did not do well, we will not be invited to come here today, that will show you that to live a good life is good,” he stated

On his path, the Supervisory Director of Universal Basic Education in Ikwerre Local Government, Area, Adolphus Umesi who spoke on behalf of the schools also commended the organisers of the programme and promised to ensure that the campaign gets to all the schools in the state.

He encouraged the school children to disassociate themselves from cultists and live a life that would make the society a better place to be.