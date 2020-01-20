Education
UNIPORT VC, Others Mourn Director’s Mum
The Vice Chancellor of the University of Port Harcourt, Prof Ndowa Lale recently joined other prominent personalities to eulogise the mother of the Director of the Institute of Petroleum Studies(IPS), Mrs Fidelis Oriji.
Prof Lale, who spoke at the funeral service of Mrs Oriji held in Choba said the late matriarch would be missed for her motherly care and disposition, as he urged the family to sustain her legacy.
In his sermon at the funeral, Ven Jolly Ndubuisi of the Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Choba, admonished christians to believe in Christ as Late Mrs. Oriji did in her lifetime.
He urged the people to do away with all forms of social ills by being Christlike.
The chief mourner and Director of IPS University of Port Harcourt, Dr. Boniface Oriji said he would miss his mum, recalling the good times they had together.
Dr. Oriji recalled that his mum sacrificed a lot to bring him and his siblings up in a polygamous family.
According to him, the mum never relented in the face of the odds and engaged in all manner of farm work and business to train them up.
He described his late mum as hardworking and one who believed in the future of the children and gave them her best.
In his words, “our mother was forthright, always forthcoming, charming, full of wisdom and and above all a very good Christian.”
Police Take Anti-Cultism Campaign To Rivers Schools
The Inspector General of police, Mohammed Adamu has taken the campaign against cultism and other social vices to primary and secondary schools In Rivers State as part of efforts to curbing insecurity and other criminal activities in the society.
The Commander of Anti-Cultism Unit in Elele, Ikwerre Local Government Area, CSP Yusuf Idi, who delivered the message of the IGP at the launch of the campaign at the Model Primary School, Igwuruta, over the weekend, said the essence of the campaign was to catch the young ones in both primary and secondary schools early and prevent them from being entangled in cultism practice.
Idi said the recent campaign became necessary following latest investigation which revealed that sixty to seventy percent of those involved in cultism had their initiation while in primary schools.
Idi while highlighting the dangers of cultism and other social vices, encouraged the school children not to give ears to anyone who may want to lure them into belonging to cult groups and urged them to report such individuals to their parents, teachers and police officers.
“This campaign against cultism which is aimed at catching them young is an initiative of the Inspector General of Police. It has a enough packaged in it. The aim is to end insecurity, because we realized that those that causes all forms of insecurity are cultists which investigation had revealed that most of them were initated from primary and secondary schools.
“If you do not want to die young, you must reject anyone one that will want to lure you into cultism, because if you do,the police and other security operatives will come after you and in course of exchange of fire, you may die or you will remain in prison. You must reports to your parents, teachers or nearest police, anyone with character such as indecent dressing, smoking hard drug, stubborn etc which are their signs, he stated
Some traditional rulers who were present at the event including the Chairman of Igwuruta Council of Traditional rulers, Chief Ernest Wosu and Chief Anthony Nyenche commended the Nigerian police for the sensitisation and urged the pupils to take seriously the campaign to become good and better citizens of the society.
“The Nigerian police have really shown us that they are for us, we thank them for coming to teach us and our children. Our children please, you must hear what the police has told us today, if you don’t hear, you will regret it tomorrow. If we did not do well, we will not be invited to come here today, that will show you that to live a good life is good,” he stated
On his path, the Supervisory Director of Universal Basic Education in Ikwerre Local Government, Area, Adolphus Umesi who spoke on behalf of the schools also commended the organisers of the programme and promised to ensure that the campaign gets to all the schools in the state.
He encouraged the school children to disassociate themselves from cultists and live a life that would make the society a better place to be.
RSCHSMT Matriculates 829 Fresh Students
A total of 829 fresh students have been offered admission into the Rivers State College of Health Science and Management Technology (RSCHSMT) 2019/2020 academic session to study various courses and programmes in the college
The Provost of the institution , Prof Franklin Nlerum disclosed this while speaking at the college matriculation ceremony held over the weekend and urged the fresh students to take their studies very serious as the school he said, has zero tolerance for cultism, hooliganism, deviant tendencies and examination malpractice.
He congratulated the students for being able to secure a place in the college for the 2019/2020 academic session and wished them well in their academic pursuit in the college.
The provost used the opportunity to express his profound gratitude to the governor of the state, Chief Nyesom Wike for graciously assenting to the re-enacted bill of the college passed recently by the Rivers State House of Assembly which, he said, has uplifted the polytechnics status.
“ We are very thankful to his Excellency for approving the Tertiary Institution Salary Structure (TISS) for staff of the college, the new college law and the re-naming of the college arising therefrom have fundamentally widened the object and scope of academic programme of the college”he stated.
He averred that the college has the responsibilities to inculcating good values and morals in her students in order to ensure that they graduated worthy in character and in learning.
Akujobi Amadi & Kiadum Edookor
Public Schools: Kwara, CAN Differ On Conduct Of Prayers
The Kwara State Government and the Christian Association of Nigeria have expressed divergent views on holding of religious devotion for students in the public primary and secondary schools in the state.
While the state government said students in both primary and secondary schools should have silent prayers during their morning devotion, the state chapter of CAN maintained that the morning devotion for students in government schools should be conducted according to the religious faith of the proprietors of each school.
The government last week directed that students in public schools should be made to pray silently during their morning devotion while reacting to a directive issued by the Secretary of Ilorin West Local Government Area that schools should hold separate devotion for both Muslim and Christian students in schools in the area.
The government in a statement by Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, Mrs Bisola Ahmed said: “It has come to the notice of the Kwara State Government that some religious organisations have been going to public schools in the state to preach during the morning assembly.
“The ministry wants to say categorically that no religious organisation is permitted to go to public schools for preaching or engaging in any religious activities during morning assembly.
“The ministry, therefore, directs that prayers should be said silently on the morning assembly across public schools in the state.
“The government appeals to all school heads and other stakeholders to adhere strictly to this directive, which is to maintain peace and decorum in our schools. All principals, head teachers and education secretaries should please take note.”
However, CAN faulted the statement of the education commissioner, which it said contradicted the stand of government and other stakeholders in the state.
It urged that the status quo should be maintained on morning devotion or assembly in public schools in the state.
CAN in a statement jointly signed by Most Rev. Paul Olawoore and Rev. Idowu Ibitoye, Chairman and Secretary respectively said: “The attention of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Kwara State chapter, has been drawn to an online publication titled ‘Kwara Government bans preaching in public schools’ in response to the purported press statement by the state government dated January 14, 2020, banning religious activities in public schools.
“The Christian Association of Nigeria, Kwara State chapter, debunked the press release. We make bold to say that the press statement was never authorised by the Kwara State in the way it was reported.
