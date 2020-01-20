RSG Partner SWAN For School Sports Development

A state coach, Femi Thomas and a cyclist, Kate Oyewole, on Monday bemoaned lack of activities in the cycling association, calling for a redress to help the sport to develop.

Thomas told newsmen that activities at the association level had been at the lowest ebb in the past three years.

He said that this was due to lack of support from government rather than lack of sponsorship.

”The main problem we have in the cycling association is much more with the sport commission as we are not receiving the right audience needed to push our competitions from it.

”We need the approval of government through the sport commission before we can hold our competitions.

”This is because we will need a road track for the cyclists to compete in the state.

”The road track means that there will be a closure of some roads where we will cycle and ensure the safety of our riders.

”And most times in the past, the meetings with the sport commission on the issue had not been successful.

”The problem is not with having sponsors for our competitions. We do have sponsors who are ready to partner with us, but lack of government’s support through the sport commission,’’ he said.

Thomas said that cycling had the potential to generate more earnings for government from tourists owing to its mass appeal; but, government has yet to tap into its enormous benefits.

”Cycling provides great tourism potential and economic benefits for the state because it is capable of attracting large followers from all over the world.

”It can also be rated side-by-side athletics.

”There are many cyclists around the world that are willing to come to Nigeria and cycle if we organise competitions and invite them.

”Cycling is one of the sports that provide full health benefits for participants.

”If there is a cycling competition in Lagos, many cyclists will come from within and outside of Lagos to see the beautiful city and also have the impression of its economic advantage.

”Sometimes, government used to say that closing of roads is difficult, but we can have the same treatment usually accorded the Lagos Marathon.

”Our competitions can be fixed for weekends when environmental sanitation takes place,’’ he said.

Also, a cyclist, Kate Oyewole, also said that lack of competition among cyclists was demoralising, adding that this had continued to discourage many of them.

She said that in the last three years, they did not have any major competition.

”And the one that we do have once in a month, ‘The Lagos Saddle Challenge’ has failed to hold for two years running.”