Education
RSCHSMT Matriculates 829 Fresh Students
A total of 829 fresh students have been offered admission into the Rivers State College of Health Science and Management Technology (RSCHSMT) 2019/2020 academic session to study various courses and programmes in the college
The Provost of the institution , Prof Franklin Nlerum disclosed this while speaking at the college matriculation ceremony held over the weekend and urged the fresh students to take their studies very serious as the school he said, has zero tolerance for cultism, hooliganism, deviant tendencies and examination malpractice.
He congratulated the students for being able to secure a place in the college for the 2019/2020 academic session and wished them well in their academic pursuit in the college.
The provost used the opportunity to express his profound gratitude to the governor of the state, Chief Nyesom Wike for graciously assenting to the re-enacted bill of the college passed recently by the Rivers State House of Assembly which, he said, has uplifted the polytechnics status.
“ We are very thankful to his Excellency for approving the Tertiary Institution Salary Structure (TISS) for staff of the college, the new college law and the re-naming of the college arising therefrom have fundamentally widened the object and scope of academic programme of the college”he stated.
He averred that the college has the responsibilities to inculcating good values and morals in her students in order to ensure that they graduated worthy in character and in learning.
Akujobi Amadi & Kiadum Edookor
Education
Public Schools: Kwara, CAN Differ On Conduct Of Prayers
The Kwara State Government and the Christian Association of Nigeria have expressed divergent views on holding of religious devotion for students in the public primary and secondary schools in the state.
While the state government said students in both primary and secondary schools should have silent prayers during their morning devotion, the state chapter of CAN maintained that the morning devotion for students in government schools should be conducted according to the religious faith of the proprietors of each school.
The government last week directed that students in public schools should be made to pray silently during their morning devotion while reacting to a directive issued by the Secretary of Ilorin West Local Government Area that schools should hold separate devotion for both Muslim and Christian students in schools in the area.
The government in a statement by Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, Mrs Bisola Ahmed said: “It has come to the notice of the Kwara State Government that some religious organisations have been going to public schools in the state to preach during the morning assembly.
“The ministry wants to say categorically that no religious organisation is permitted to go to public schools for preaching or engaging in any religious activities during morning assembly.
“The ministry, therefore, directs that prayers should be said silently on the morning assembly across public schools in the state.
“The government appeals to all school heads and other stakeholders to adhere strictly to this directive, which is to maintain peace and decorum in our schools. All principals, head teachers and education secretaries should please take note.”
However, CAN faulted the statement of the education commissioner, which it said contradicted the stand of government and other stakeholders in the state.
It urged that the status quo should be maintained on morning devotion or assembly in public schools in the state.
CAN in a statement jointly signed by Most Rev. Paul Olawoore and Rev. Idowu Ibitoye, Chairman and Secretary respectively said: “The attention of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Kwara State chapter, has been drawn to an online publication titled ‘Kwara Government bans preaching in public schools’ in response to the purported press statement by the state government dated January 14, 2020, banning religious activities in public schools.
“The Christian Association of Nigeria, Kwara State chapter, debunked the press release. We make bold to say that the press statement was never authorised by the Kwara State in the way it was reported.
Education
RSG Begins UTME Fees For Candidates Process
In fulfilment of Governor Nyesom Wike’s promise to ensure that every Rivers child has access to education and equal opportunities, the Rivers State Government has begun the processes that will lead to the payment of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination fees for eligible Rivers State students in SS3.
According to the state Ministry of Education, principals of public and private schools are to register all eligible students on the platform of Rivers Education Management Information System, RIVEMIS on www.rivemis.riversstate.gov.ng
In a statement made available to The Tide last Friday, following a meeting with principals of public and approved private senior secondary schools, the state Commissioner for Education, Pro Kaniye Ebeku said Governor Nyesom Wike was desirous of impacting the lives of Rivers people.
Prof Ebeku stated that the registration on RIVemis is to furnish the state government with the accurate number of students eligible for the examination.
He directed the principals to ensure that all eligible Rivers students were uploaded on the platform before the close of work on Tuesday, 14th January, 2020.
The Education Commissioner warned against uploading names of persons who are not Rivers State indigenes and students on the platform.
“Our Governor, who is education friendly as well as infrastructure friendly has in his wisdom decided to improve on the problem of access by ensuring that all students in SS3 have the opportunity to write the WAEC examination at the appropriate time and also to write NECO. I have been directed by the governor to ensure that all eligible candidates are presented to him as early as Monday (Jan 13, 2020), so that he can do the needful by releasing the money to pay for their JAMB.
“This is why we asked you to come within the short notice, we need your assistance to get the authentic list as soon as possible.”
Also speaking, Special Assistant to the Governor on ICT, Ibufuro Asawo, explained that the registration of students on the RIVemis platform is free.
He expressed worry that many schools were yet to take advantage of the platform despite series of campaigns by the ICT department on social and conventional media.
However, he expressed readiness to ensure all students of the schools were uploaded on the platform before the deadline with the cooperation of principals of senior secondary schools in Rivers State.
On her part, JAMB Zonal Coordinator for Rivers State, Oyinkansola Odhigada, lauded the state governor for the decision of sponsoring Rivers indigenes for the examination.
Odhigada hinted that the examination board will commence mock exams in preparation for the UTME on the 18th of January and expressed the willingness of the board to work in synergy with the state government through the Ministry of Education.
Susan Serekara-Nwikhana
Education
2020 UTME: JAMB Suspends NIN Requirement
The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) last Saturday suspended the use of the National Identification Number for registration for the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination UTME.
The Registrar of JAMB, Ishaq Oloyede, made this known while speaking to newsmen in Abuja.
According to him, the decision was made to provide more time for candidates to get their national identification numbers.
Oloyede also stated that the suspension was to address the technical challenges experienced at some centres, adding that the exam body will consider the use of NIMC for 2021 exams.
We also decided to suspend that prerequisite based on some technical issues on ground,” he said.
Oloyede spoke further: “We came to a decision yesterday and decided that we will suspend the use of NIN as a prerequisite for the 2020 UTME and Direct Entry (DE) registration until 2021.
“By then, all candidates would have been given one year notice to register.
“This does not affect our permanent and adhoc staff who will participate in the exercise as they will require the NIN for verification.
“We have gone round and seen the passion and commitment of the candidates; the reality on ground is that what we expect is not attainable at the moment, so we shall not inflict more pain on candidates.”
Oloyede also noted that technical issues on ground with regards to the system of registration at the National Identification Management Commission (NIMC), was one of the major reasons for the suspension.
According to him, plans are underway for the provision of a more advanced system that will be more efficient for the exercise.
