Rivers Fast Becoming Preferred Business Destination -Nsirim

The Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim says the state is fast becoming the preferred destination of choice for businesses, following the peaceful environment and infrastructure in the state.

He said that despite deliberate attempts by a few people to de-market Rivers, all kinds of investments were finding their way into the crude oil and gas-rich state.

Nsirim, who stated this in a live radio interview in Port Harcourt monitored by The Tide at the weekend, said Governor Nyesom Wike has ensured that there is a conducive environment for businesses to thrive in the state.

The commissioner, who was speaking on “The Narrative” with a focus on “Changing Positively, The Narrative of the Rivers Brand”, noted that the people de-marketing the state were in the minority, saying that “the good news is that they are in a minority, and they are so fading away”.

He noted that major business concerns have made Port Harcourt their preferred destination and that more were coming because, according to him, Rivers is a safe haven for investment.

The commissioner said this has further been enhanced by the leadership style of the governor who has put the right infrastructure in place to boost business activities.

“The leading group when it comes to investment is the Port Harcourt Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (PHCCIMA). They (PHCCIMA) have bought into #Our State, Our Responsibility’ campaign. But I will like to make this point, because it is important for those who are in Rivers State to understand that there is a deliberate attempt to de-market the state.

“This is the Treasure Base of the Nation. We have two sea ports, an international airport; we have the rail (if properly utilized).

“Right now, it is important to note that under His Excellency, Chief Nyesom Wike, Turkish Airline has started flying Port Harcourt. Ethiopian Airline has started flying Port Harcourt. Next Supermarket, the biggest in West Africa has opened in Port Harcourt. Greenville Gas Company is at Rumuji. It’s a multi-million Naira business.

“STOPGAP Nigeria Limited just opened its offices at Rumuolumeni a few months ago. That company will be producing domestic gas for the domestic market. Oil and gas exploration is still on-going in Rivers State.

“There has not been any security breach in the state. LNG Train 7 is coming on stream. So, the business climate here is booming,” he maintained.

Nsirim, however, said, “But people won’t want to tell this story. That’s why it’s our business as people who live and do business in Rivers State to be brand ambassadors to begin to tell people our story because if we don’t tell our story, people will tell the story about us.

“Everybody who works in a media knows where the de-marketing is coming from”, he said, noting that a lot was happening and that the governor was desirous of making the state a destination of choice.

Dennis Naku & Favour Ukwe