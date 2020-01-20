Mass Protest Rocks S’ East Over S’Court’s Sack Of Ihedioha …As PDP Begins Nationwide Protest, Today …Says S’Court Destroying Nigeria’s Democracy

The Supreme Court, yesterday, upheld the election of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State.

The apex court, in a unanimous judgement by a seven-man panel of Justices that was led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Muhammad, dismissed an appeal the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Abba Yusuf, filed to challenge the outcome of the last governorship election in the state.

Yusuf had in his appeal marked SC/1450/2019, prayed the Supreme Court to set aside the concurrent decision of both the Kano Governorship Election Petition Tribunal and the Court of Appeal, which affirmed Ganduje’s re-election.

The appellant contended that he scored the highest votes at the governorship contest that held on March 9, 2019, and satisfying section 179 (2) (a) and (b) of the 1999 Constitution, as amended.

In the notice of appeal he filed on November 30, he alleged that the Kano State Returning Officer had after results of 44 local government areas were declared, cancelled results in 207 polling units in the state and declared the election as inconclusive and scheduled a re-run election for March 23, 2019.

However, in its lead judgement that was delivered by Justice Sylvester Ngwuta, yesterday, the Supreme Court, said it saw no reason to dislodge the judgements of the two lower courts.

It held that facts the PDP candidate adduced before it was inconsistent with the sole ground of his appeal, adding that he failed to demonstrate that judgements of the two lower courts were perverse.

Reacting, the Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), has called on the opposition to come and join hands with him for the continued development of the state.

“We thank Allah for the victory that made it possible for the Supreme Court to reaffirm our victory after Election Petition Tribunal and Court of Appeal judgments. We also thank Kano people for a peaceful conduct of their affairs,” says the governor.

The governor, who spoke through his Press Secretary, Abba Anwar, also commended the Supreme Court judges that partook in the judgment while praising the Judiciary for strengthening democracy.

“We also commend all the Judges who partook in this exercise of deepening democracy. This shows the commitment of our Judiciary in strengthening our democracy. This is highly commendable,” he said.

He further called on the opposition to join hands with the government to move the state forward.

“I insist that our opposition should come and join us to move the state forward. We have a lot of developmental projects on the ground. And more are coming. Our free and compulsory education policy needs all hands on deck. Our security system also needs all and sundry, among others,” he said.

Following the victory of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of the ruling APC, the Kano State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Rabiu Sulaiman Bichi declared that they have accepted the judgement of the court in good faith.

“We are grateful to Almighty God for the current situation.

“As you know we were at the High Court where the decision was not in our favor and we went for appeal, there too it was not in our favor. We then exploited the final option and went to the Supreme Court.

“We have accepted the final judgement and we will forge ahead to move our party forward.”

The state PDP chairman also made called on party supporters to remain calm and steadfast and not to engage in any form of crises.

“My call to our supporters is for them to remain calm over the recent development. Let’s put hands together to move our party forward.”

Meanwhile, supporters of Governor Ganduje are trooping to the Government House to show support and celebrate the Supreme Court victory where party musicians are busy displaying their talents.

Security has been beefed up across the metropolis to avoid any break down of law and order.

Also, the ancient city of Kano, yesterday morning broke out in jubilation as the news of Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje’s victory at the Supreme Court filtered in.

Our reporter observed that millions of residents deferred the cold weather and gathered in groups to discuss the Ganduje victory with happiness.

The anxiety that enveloped the ancient commercial city naturally melted away, as people were seen going about their duties without apprehension.

Reacting to Ganduje’s victory, Commissioner of Information and Culture, Malam Muhammad Garba, said it was the will of God and the desire of the people.

According to him: “We are most grateful to the Almighty God for this victory. This is not the victory for Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje alone, it is a victory for the good people of Kano state.

“We call on the Peoples Democratic Party to maintain peace and accept this verdict in good faith. This the real confirmation of our journey to The Next Level “

Similarly, the Supreme Court, yesterday, affirmed Aminu Tambuwal of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as the valid winner of the last governorship election in Sokoto State.

The apex court dismissed an appeal the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the state, Ahmed Sokoto, filed to challenge Tambuwal’s re-election.

A seven-man panel of justices of the court headed by Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Muhammad, held that the appellant failed to adduce any credible evidence to prove his petition against the outcome of the governorship election.

Justice Musa Abba-Ajji, who delivered the lead judgement, noted that whereas the appellant produced 12 witnesses before the tribunal, 11 of made their statements in the Hausa language while the English version was tendered in evidence.

It held that the appellant failed to tender the original version of the statements he tendered in evidence and also failed to produce the translator to confirm the authenticity or otherwise of the 11 statements.

Besides, the apex court held that the appellant was unable to prove that the election was invalid by virtue of non-compliance with the Electoral Act.

It held that he failed to discharge the onus placed on him by the law, and accordingly dismissed the appeal marked SC/1466/19.

Reacting to the judgment, the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, congratulated the Governor of Sokoto State, Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal over his resounding victory at the Supreme Court.

He described the victory as a confirmation of the overwhelming support given to him by the people of Sokoto.

“I enjoin Governor Tambuwal to work for the unity and growth of the state through an all inclusive governance,” he said in a statement signed by the state Information and Communications Commissioner, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim.

Wike also commended the Supreme Court for allowing the will of the people to prevail.

In their reaction, residents trooped out to almost all streets in Sokoto metropolis celebrating the affirmation of Aminu Tambuwal as the duly elected governor of Sokoto State by the Supreme Court, yesterday.

It was observed that the crowd, mostly youths, trooped to the streets chanting songs in favour of Peoples Democratic Party and Tambuwal.

Some of the crowded streets include Fodio road, Runjin Sambo, Usmanu Danfodiyo University road, Old market, Gobirawa, and Rijiya, among others.

The All Progressives Congress governorship candidate, Alhaji Ahmad Aliyu, had, on December 4, 2019, appealed the judgement of both the election petition tribunal and the Appeal Court at the Supreme Court for upholding Tambuwal’s election.

The Supreme Court, yesterday in Abuja, however, upheld the election of Tambuwal as the duly elected governor of the state, and dismissed the appeal by APC and Aliyu for lacking in merit.

One of the youth Aliyu Usman, who spoke with newsmen, thanked God for the governor’s success at the apex court.

Usman said the jubilation was to show gratitude to God over the victory of Tambuwal, insisting that the apex court’s decision was “an affirmation of the real mandate of the people.”

The Supreme Court also, yesterday, upheld the election of Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State.

The court, in a unanimous judgement by a seven-man panel of justices led by Justice Sylvester Ngwuta, dismissed appeal candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Jeremiah Useni, filed to challenge the outcome of the governorship election that held in the state on March 9, 2019.

In its lead judgement that was read by Justice Paul Galinje, the Supreme Court said it found no reason to disturb the concurrent decisions of both the tribunal and the Court of Appeal that returned Lalong of the All Progressive Congress (APC), as duly elected.

In his reaction, Plateau State Governor and Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum, Simon Lalong, said the affirmation of his election victory by the Supreme Court has finally sealed and confirmed beyond further questioning the overwhelming mandate willingly bestowed on him by the good people of Plateau State.

The governor while reacting to the Supreme Court judgement said all along he was never in doubt as to the validity of his mandate as he did not only campaign and engaged all stakeholders, but also delivered on his campaign promises during the first tenure which endeared the people to him.

He said “I again dedicate this victory to God and the people of Plateau State irrespective of their political, social, religious or ethnic affiliations. The highest court in the land has stamped the mandate I was given and this means that our administration is now clear of litigation distractions.

“The time now is for governance and actualisation of our next level agenda encapsulated in our 3 point vision of peace, security and good governance; Infrastructural development and sustainable economic rebirth”.

The governor, in a statement by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Makut Macham, repeated his call to the opposition to join hands with him in developing the state and pursuing projects and programmes that will promote lasting legacies for the people.

He asked the people to intensify prayers for the peace and stability of the state which will enable rapid development to take place, and also thanked the Judiciary for their impartiality and contribution to consolidating democracy in the state and Nigeria as a whole.

In the same vein, the Supreme Court, yesterday, affirmed Bala Mohammed of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as the duly elected governor of Bauchi State.

It dismissed an appeal marked SC/1502, which the immediate past governor of the state and candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Mohammed Abubakar, filed to challenge the outcome of the governorship election.

Justice Mohammed Dattijo, who delivered the lead judgement, held that the appellant failed to demonstrate the perversity in the concurrent findings of the Bauchi State Governorship Election Tribunal and the Court of Appeal in Jos.

Other members of the seven-man panel of justices concurred with the lead judgement.

However, both Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State and his Plateau counterpart, Simon Lalong, have lauded the Supreme Court judgements that affirmed their elections.

The two governors, who spoke with journalists after the judgements, yesterday in Abuja, said that the apex court had proved that the Judiciary was the last hope of the common men.

Mohammed said that the court verdict had confirmed his mandate and that it was now time to concentrate on quality governance.

“I want to appreciate the people of Bauchi State who have voted for me across party lines.

“I will make sure I work with them without discrimination. I will make sure I give them good governance and ensure nobody is excluded.

“I am extending hands of fellowship to the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mohammed Abubakar.

He should come and join hands with me so that we can continue from where he stopped,” Mohammed said.

Also reacting, Lalong said that the judgement had rekindled his confidence in the Judiciary as the last hope of the common man.

He thanked God that the litigation had finally ended at the Supreme Court, freeing him to fully concentrate on serving the Plateau people.

“I thank the good people of Plateau who voted for me. Today, their mandate is validated. I will continue to serve them with all my strength and energy,” Lalong said.

He appealed to the people of the state to quickly put the protracted litigation behind and unite toward building a prosperous state.

“The election has finished; litigation is over and it is now time to serve the people. For me, I am going to embrace the opponent, especially our father, Sen Jerry Useni, who brought us through this journey.

“I know he is not tired. We will make sure we tap from his experience so as to build a state we shall all be happy to call our own,” Lalong said.

The Supreme Court yesterday affirmed the election of Mohammed.

Also, the apex court struck out the appeal challenging the return of Simon Lalong as duly elected governor of Plateau State.

The court in a unanimous judgement held that the appellants, Sen. Jeremiah Useni and the PDP, failed to prove allegations made against the victory of Lalong of APC in the March 9 governorship election in Plateau.

Nevertheless, the atmosphere remained calm in Bauchi, yesterday in spite of the confirmation of Governor Bala Mohammed of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) as the duly elected governor of the state by the Supreme Court.

The people went about their normal businesses, just as there were no incidents of wild celebrations as anticipated.

It would be recalled that the State Police Command had prohibited any form of celebration as a precautionary measure to guard against any breach of the peace.

Speaking shortly after the judgement was delivered, Bauchi State Commissioner of Information, Dr Ladan Salihu, said the apex court had confirmed to the people of the state, the person they chose to be their leader.

According to him, it is indisputable that Mohammed won the election, describing the time and resources spent in challenging his victory in court as needless.

Salihu called on all people of the state, regardless of their political affiliation, to join hands with the governor and develop the state.

In his reaction, Publicity Secretary of PDP in Bauchi, Alhaji Yayanuwa Zainabari, attributed the victory of the governor at the apex court, to ‘Devine intervention’.

“We appreciate the governor’s supporters for their fervent prayers by keeping vigil at mosques.

“The victory could not have been possible without the divine intervention of God and the sacrifice of people through night prayers,” he said.

He assured that the present administration under PDP, would deliver on its mandate as it was evident in most of the projects embarked upon by Governor Bala Mohammad.

The party publicity secretary further called on everybody, including members of opposition parties, to come and join forces with the present administration in taking Bauchi to greater heights.

Also speaking, Minority Leader, Bauchi House of Assembly, Alhaji Bakoji Bobbo (PDP) said that the victory would ginger his party to deliver on its mandate to the people.

He said the issue of election had come and gone now, adding that the only task ahead was to face the electorate and all campaign promises.

The efforts to secure reactions of All Progressives Congress (APC) officials proved abortive as they had either switched off their telephones or refused to pick their calls.

The APC governorship candidate in the state, Mohammed Abubakar, had challenged the return of Mohammed as the duly elected governor of the state, alleging electoral malpractices and irregularities.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday congratulated Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, and his Plateau State counterpart, Simon Lalong, for their victory at the Supreme Court.

He, however, failed to congratulate Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State and Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, both of the Peoples Democratic Party, whose victories were upheld by the apex court.

In a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the President congratulated his party, the All Progressives Congress, for the Kano and Plateau victories.

The President said, “I am glad this tortuous journey has ended in favour of the party and our governors. APC won the states and has proved it in court. It would have been a major blow if strategically important states like Kano and Plateau are lost.’’

While congratulating all the APC governors that the Supreme Court affirmed their elections, Buhari urged the electorate and politicians to strengthen the country’s judicial processes by always seeking redress in court.

“It has now become standard procedure for the opposition to challenge any poll or judgement that does not return its candidates.

“Election is good when they win. The opposite is the case if someone else emerges. But that is not the way it works. Democracy is not only about who wins or who loses, but also about the process. In disparaging every unfavourable result or judgement, they disparage the entire system,” Buhari said.