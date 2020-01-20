News
Ayade Denies Knowledge Of Ongoing NDDC Projects In C’River
The Governor of Cross River State, Senator Ben Ayade has expressed shock over the number of projects said to be embarked upon in the state by the Niger Delta Development Commission.
He said he was unaware of their existence.
He spoke at the weekend during a courtesy visit by the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio as part of the minister’s tour of projects in the state.
Akpabio had listed some of the on-going projects in the state to include “Atimbo-Akpabuyo road, Skill Training Institute at Akpabuyo, 40 housing units at Bakassi complete with internal roads and a fantastic water project, Calabar urban road projects, Akim I road project, Ogoja road projects, Ogoja water projects, Electrification project at Biakpan, ultra-modern customary court at Ibil in Ogoja, Community hall at the University of Calabar, Youth Development Centre in Ogoja, Oil Palm Processing plant at Nko in Yakurr as well as an on-going procurement process for the East West Road which will terminate in Calabar.”
Reacting, Ayade said, “I am shocked when I hear you reel out all the programmes, activities and projects that you said are on-going in Cross River State and as governor I don’t know about them. I am not aware of these projects. This is to tell you how isolated the NDDC is from the state governments.
“These projects are not known to us and in other words, I as governor under the provisions of the constitution, could deny the ministry access to my state. But because you understand the sociology of power, so you must create a new lacuna that will block off every single thing that isolates the ministry from the states.”
Ayade, however, commended the Ministry of Niger Delta for its intervention projects in the state and called for more partnerships between the NDDC and governors in the region.
He said the NDDC spends billions of naira on amnesty, adding that not a single indigene of the state ‘‘is part of it despite the fact that militants surrendered their arms.’’
Akpabio had earlier told the governor that President Buhari was not playing politics with the development of the Niger Delta region of the country.
He added that the forensic audit ordered by the president was a courageous act, saying ‘‘the government is committed to righting the wrongs in the region.’’
On the forensic audit, he said the NDDC had been what he called a “cesspool” of corruption over the years. He said this was known to everyone, including the workers, contractors.
The former governor of Akwa Ibom State added the agency deviated from its original mandate of ameliorating the sufferings of the people over the years.
He alleged that between 2017 and 2019, N468bn was expended on emergency jobs particularly road projects that did not have drainages; N4.3bn cash grants given to NGOs, 90 per cent of which he alleged were not registered.
The minister wondered how they (the NGOs) were able to open accounts with banks.
He assured the people of the state that the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs would collaborate with the state particularly in the area of agriculture to ensure that the Niger Delta becomes the hub for the production of rice in the West African sub-region.
RSG Reads Riot Act To Spare Part Dealers
The Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike, has issued a stern warning that the state government will not condone any form of lawlessness in Rivers State.
The Governor issued the warning following the protest by spare part dealers in the Diobu area of the State against the Nigerian Police Force.
The Governor declared that anyone caught taking the laws into his hands would be punished in accordance with the law.
He noted that the State Government has been inundated by reports that some persons still want to further take the laws into their hands with another protest.
He warned that his administration will not tolerate such acts of violence, and advised all residents of the State to be civil and allow the law to take its course.
“We have no doubt that if indeed the dead was murdered, the truth will prevail” he said.
He urged all residents of the state to remain calm and go about their normal businesses.
Lagos Pipeline Fires Claim Five Lives, Raze 33 Vehicles, 15 Houses
More fatalities are still being recorded after the multiple fires that swept through Lagos, Sunday night.
The worst fires occurred at Ile Epo Ekoro Road at Abule Egba inward Baruwa, in Alimosho Local Government Area of the state.
About the time this report was released, many people were reported to have died while millions of properties, including houses, cars, and tricycles have been consumed by the raging inferno.
According to the disaster report released by the DG/CEO of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osayintolu, as at yesterday afternoon, the disaster had recorded five fatalities (3 adult males, 1 adult female and 1 female child aged 5 years).
“Twenty (20) people were treated for minor injuries and discharged at the scene. A total of 150 people, including children were displaced”.
He disclosed that the buildings affected were No 18, Musa Erimo Street (a storey building); Joel Nnadede Street; No 7 (a storey building), No 20 (a bungalow), No 1 (bungalow), No 2 (bungalow), on Hamed Sodiq Street, No 8 (bungalow), No 4 (bungalow), No 2 (2 storey building). NNPC power line road No 45 bungalow, No 47 (bungalow), No 49 (bungalow), 17 attached shops in all.
He noted that the vehicles involved include, 33 trucks, 3 cars and 3 tricycles (Keke).
Meanwhile, a container truck fell on two transport rickshaws, locally known as ‘Keke’, killing three people at Omor Street, Mgbuka Nkpor in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State.
The truck driver had reportedly lost control of the vehicle and ended up at gully along the road, killing the two Keke operators and a conductor of the truck instantly.
The Anambra State Police Command spokesman, Mr Haruna Mohammed, confirming the accident, said that the injured driver of the truck was receiving treatment at Inyienu hospital, while the corpses of the deceased were deposited at Iyienu Hospital, Ogidi
“On the 19/01/2020 along Mercedes Avenue by Omor Street, Mgbuka in Idemili North LGA of Anambra State, a Mack trailer conveying a container with registration number XS 254 ENU, driven by one Amuche Chinedu, ‘M’, of Ugwunagbo LGA of Abia State, lost control and knocked down two tricycles with registration numbers AAH 774 UW and AWK 191 QN, ridden by one Sunday Agbafor, ‘M’, aged 35 years of Onuofia Igboeze in Onicha LGA of Ebonyi State, and one Adindu Uchenna, ‘M’, aged 39 years of Ugwunagbo LGA of Abia State,” Mohammed reported.
“As a result, the trailer with the container fell into a deep erosion gully, while the tricyclists, together with the conductor of the truck, one Chika – surname and address unknown – died on the spot.
“Police patrol team led by DPO Ogidi Division, CSP Mark Ijarafu visited the scene, corpses removed and deposited at Iyienu Hospital Morgue, Ogidi, and cleared obstruction to enable free flow of traffic in the area.
“Meanwhile, the truck driver also sustained injuries and he is receiving treatment at the hospital. The Commissioner of Police, CP John Abang, commiserates with the bereaved families and ordered for a discreet investigation to ascertain circumstances surrounding the incident,” Mohammed stated.
RSG Focuses On Good Surveillance For Polio Eradication
The Rivers State Government says it would continue to be vigilant in its effort to eradicate polio, with focus on good surveillance and strong routine immunization.
The Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo stated this during the Quarterly Review Meeting of the State Task Force on Immunization and Primary Healthcare at the Government House in Port Harcourt, yesterday.
Banigo, who identified result-oriented governance as the hallmark of the Governor Nyesom Wike-led administration, said, “we will continue to provide those basic routine immunization, antenatal care, nutrition and family planning as these are very fundamental priorities which are key to ascertaining desired optimal health indicators for our people”.
According to the deputy governor, to effectively protect our children, our community and prevent outbreaks, we must work to ensure that we achieve 80 per cent coverage for all antigens at ward level, stressing that we must reach polio certification by June, 2020.
She welcomed members of the Task Force to the New Year, and thanked them for their partnership and collaboration in the quest to improve health care delivery in the state.
