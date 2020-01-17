Top 20 Most Viewed Nigerian Music Videos Of The Decade

The decade in view is between January 1, 2010 and December 31, 2019.

1. Fall by Davido (153 million views): The song is the biggest cross-over Nigerian pop song ever. It charted on Billboard’s digital airplay chart. The weirdness is how the song began charting in the US two years after its release. Cardi B also leaked an unreleased remix to the song.

2.Way Maker by Sinach (136 million views): This is the biggest Nigerian cross-over song ever. It is sung in churches across the world and performed by Kanye West’s Sunday Service Choir.

3.Pana by Tekno (116 million views): In 2016, this song was huge in the US – especially the major cities. Ebro Darden confirmed it in a chat with Davido on Ebro In The Morning circa 2018.

4.Johnny by Yemi Alade (111 million views): This was the biggest pop song by a female Nigerian artist in the past decade. It also catapulted Yemi Alade into superstardom.

5.Mad Over You by Runtown (98 million views): This was the song that defined an entire era of Nigerian music. This era was the heavy Ghana-influenced sound of 2016. It was also the biggest song of 2016.

6. If by Davido (97 million views): ‘Fall’ might have been the biggest cross-over song from Davido’s immense 2017 run, but ‘IF’ started that run.

7. Personally by P-Square (95 million views): This was one of the final mega hits of P Square’s run.

8. Do Like That by Korede Bello (89 million views): A surprise on the list, considering it’s not even close to being Bello’s biggest song.

9. Come Closer by Wizkid (86 million views): This was the second collaboration between Wizkid and Drake. The song was slightly lukewarm in Nigeria, but it was a pivotal part of ‘afrobeats to the world.’

10. On The Low by Burna Boy (85 million views): After Burna’s run with his sixth studio project, Outside, this was his follow-up single and boy, did it blow up?

11.Kontrol by Maleek Berry (76 million views): Despite Maleek Berry’s 2017 run, this is another surprise on the list.

12.Collabo by P-Square (75.5 million views): This was a power collaboration in Nigerian music. Don Jazzy ran a hook with longtime pals, P Square. They were also dramatic in the music video – three men obsessing over a beautiful woman.

13. Bank Alert by P-Square (75.3 million views): This was another one of the final hits P Square had.

14. FIA by Davido (71 million views): In Nigeria, this was arguably Davido’s biggest hit of 2017 – it was as if the song stayed true to its title. Upon release, it went nuclear.

15. Shekini by P-Square (70 million views): This is P Square’s third entrance on the list.

16. Duro by Tekno (68.7 million views): This was the second song on Tekno’s immense 2016 run.

17.I Know Who I Am by Sinach (68.5 million views): This was the Nigerian gospel song of 2015 – everywhere, people make noise.

18. Soco by Wizkid (62 million views): After a fairly lukewarm 2017, Wizkid returned with a bang of bangs. ‘Soco’ was arguably Nigeria’s song of the year for 2018.

19. Aye by Davido (58 million views): This is Davido’s fourth entry on the list.

20.Only You Jesus by Ada (56 million views): The third gospel song on this list.