Dickson’s N70bn Airport Loses Operational Waiver

The immediate past representative of the Rivers South-East Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Senator Magnus Ngei Abe, has pleaded with Transportation Minister and other top officials of the All Progressives Congress in Rivers State to end the in-fighting and let peace return to the party.

He said that no member of the APC in Rivers State is indispensable.

Abe’s statement was made available to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Parry Saroh Benson where he said that for the party to rise above its present predicament, it required all hands to be on deck.

He bemoaned a situation where stakeholders of the party throw tantrums at each other, stating that such behaviour, cannot pull the party out of its political doldrums and urged the leaders to desist from such unruly acts.

The Senator, who was responding to what he described as Senator Andrew Uchendu’s comments in the media posited that in an atmosphere of mutual respect and acceptance, members should be able to make compromises that can move the party forward.

“I believe that any sensible politician who understands politics and can see where the APC in Rivers State is today after all the sacrifices that members have made over the years, would be very unhappy and I am very, very unhappy.

“We need peace in the party and if we can change our language and stop talking the way we do, do things differently, we can have different results.

“I have been circumspect about my choice of words when talking about Rotimi Amaechi and have said it over and over again that he is the leader of the party. But, a leader must lead in such a manner that your supporters and followers can have confidence in the leadership. Leadership should not be designed to hurt anybody or group.

“As far as the party is concerned, we need to bring everybody together, even Senator Andrew Uchendu, if only he will behave like an elder. We cannot be chasing one another in the public. He was my colleague at the National Assembly.

“We sat together at the Senate and common decency demands that there are certain things we should not say about one another in the public. That decency he cannot respect.

“If we can change our behaviour, rearrange our ways, curtail the excesses of our supporters, the party will unite again as one indivisible group.

In response to Senator Andrew Uchendu’s offer that himself and Senator Abe should renounce their ambitions for the sake of the party, Abe said: “I am ready to do whatever we need to do to bring the party together, but if the foundation of the peace is that Senator Abe should announce that he has no ambition, I will not make that announcement. In the same vein, I will not sit here to say whether I will contest or not, that question is for the future.

“People supported me for governorship because they could see that I was close to the fruit and if given a little push, I can catch it and they thronged behind me, if tomorrow am not in a good position and somebody else is better positioned, I will support that person”.