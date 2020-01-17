Entertainment
Davido Goes To Church With Crew
Nigerian music super star, David Adeleke popularly known by his stage name ‘Davido’ recently left many social media visors impressed after he attended church with his cousin, B – Red and his crew.
For many super stars, time is often a luxury with their busy schedule and many confess to not having enough free time to even spend sometimes with their God in their places of worship.
However, Davido proved one can never be too busy for God when he attended church with his boys. He took to his instastory to share videos from his time spent praising and worshipping God in a church.
It was only a few months ago when he proved himself a man who takes his spiritual life seriously as he left social media buzzing with excitement with a video from the naming ceremony of his son on which he was praying for his new born son and fiancée Chioma.
In the video, the ‘Risky’ crooner can be heard thanking God for their lives and for keeping himself and Chioma together as they have known each other since he was 18 years.
He prayed that his son will grow to become a better man and achieve move than he has done.
Meanwhile, the singer has shared some of the goals he intends to achieve in 2020. According to him, he will be adding to his collection of luxury properties, buy new cars, houses and private jets.
The music star also shared a video on his instagram page in which he was spotted with wealthy business mogul, Soso Soberekon who handed him some foreign currencies which the singer sprayed around the living room.
Entertainment
Nigeria Dominates At Sound City Awards Festival
The Sound City (MVP) award festival took place on January 11 at Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos and Several Nigerian music stars won big at the event. The event which saw the amazing performances from top African music stars including Davido, Tiwa Savage, Tekno and Diamond Platrnz among others left the audience enthralled and excited for what the evening held.
Well as expected, several Nigerian stars shone bright at the event as they snagged awards in different categories. Burna Boy for one emerged winner in the three different categories, while Davido, Fireboy, Teni, Joe boy and Tiwa Savage won an award each in other categories. Rave of the moment, Rema snagged the new MVP award.
The winners are:
– Best new MVP – Rema (Nigeria)
– Best collaboration – ‘Gugulethu’ Prince Kaybee (South Africa)
– Best pop-Joe boy (Nigeria)
– Best Hip hop – Khaligrah Jones (Kenya)
– Best Duo – Dope Nation (Ghana)
– Africa producer of the year-Rexxie (Nigeria)
– Best female (MVP) Teni (Nigeria)
– Best male (MVP) – Burna Boy (Nigeria)
– African DJ of the year-DJ Sping II (Nigeria)
– Digital Artiste of the year – Davido (Nigeria)
– Listeners choice Award-‘Jealousy’ – Fireboy NML (Nigeria)
– Video of the year-Tiwa Savage by Meji Alabi (Nigeria)
– Song of the year -‘Killin Demi Burna boy (Nigeria)
– Meanwhile, the 13th edition of the Headies award which took place at Eko Hotel and Suites witnessed amazing performances from talented acts as well a Nigerian celebrities turning up in style.
Teni and Falz were some of the big winners of the night. While Teni won four awards, for Best Vocal performance (female), Best recording of the year, best pop single and Headies viewers choice awards, Falz bagged three awards for best rap singer, best rap album and album of the year awards.
Entertainment
Top 20 Most Viewed Nigerian Music Videos Of The Decade
The decade in view is between January 1, 2010 and December 31, 2019.
1. Fall by Davido (153 million views): The song is the biggest cross-over Nigerian pop song ever. It charted on Billboard’s digital airplay chart. The weirdness is how the song began charting in the US two years after its release. Cardi B also leaked an unreleased remix to the song.
2.Way Maker by Sinach (136 million views): This is the biggest Nigerian cross-over song ever. It is sung in churches across the world and performed by Kanye West’s Sunday Service Choir.
3.Pana by Tekno (116 million views): In 2016, this song was huge in the US – especially the major cities. Ebro Darden confirmed it in a chat with Davido on Ebro In The Morning circa 2018.
4.Johnny by Yemi Alade (111 million views): This was the biggest pop song by a female Nigerian artist in the past decade. It also catapulted Yemi Alade into superstardom.
5.Mad Over You by Runtown (98 million views): This was the song that defined an entire era of Nigerian music. This era was the heavy Ghana-influenced sound of 2016. It was also the biggest song of 2016.
6. If by Davido (97 million views): ‘Fall’ might have been the biggest cross-over song from Davido’s immense 2017 run, but ‘IF’ started that run.
7. Personally by P-Square (95 million views): This was one of the final mega hits of P Square’s run.
8. Do Like That by Korede Bello (89 million views): A surprise on the list, considering it’s not even close to being Bello’s biggest song.
9. Come Closer by Wizkid (86 million views): This was the second collaboration between Wizkid and Drake. The song was slightly lukewarm in Nigeria, but it was a pivotal part of ‘afrobeats to the world.’
10. On The Low by Burna Boy (85 million views): After Burna’s run with his sixth studio project, Outside, this was his follow-up single and boy, did it blow up?
11.Kontrol by Maleek Berry (76 million views): Despite Maleek Berry’s 2017 run, this is another surprise on the list.
12.Collabo by P-Square (75.5 million views): This was a power collaboration in Nigerian music. Don Jazzy ran a hook with longtime pals, P Square. They were also dramatic in the music video – three men obsessing over a beautiful woman.
13. Bank Alert by P-Square (75.3 million views): This was another one of the final hits P Square had.
14. FIA by Davido (71 million views): In Nigeria, this was arguably Davido’s biggest hit of 2017 – it was as if the song stayed true to its title. Upon release, it went nuclear.
15. Shekini by P-Square (70 million views): This is P Square’s third entrance on the list.
16. Duro by Tekno (68.7 million views): This was the second song on Tekno’s immense 2016 run.
17.I Know Who I Am by Sinach (68.5 million views): This was the Nigerian gospel song of 2015 – everywhere, people make noise.
18. Soco by Wizkid (62 million views): After a fairly lukewarm 2017, Wizkid returned with a bang of bangs. ‘Soco’ was arguably Nigeria’s song of the year for 2018.
19. Aye by Davido (58 million views): This is Davido’s fourth entry on the list.
20.Only You Jesus by Ada (56 million views): The third gospel song on this list.
Entertainment
Why We Suspended Sugar Rush Movie – NFVCB
The National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) has given reason why it suspended Jude Osiberu’s comedy film ‘Sugar Rush’ from screening in Nigeria.
Findings on Monday showed that Nigerian cinemas have removed the film from their movie listings. The movie tells the story of three sugar sisters who accidentally discover $800,000 (N2.88 million) in the house of a corrupt man.
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the supposed owner of the money come for them, but the money was lost. Now to save themselves and get back their abducted mother, they team up with two crime agents to re-steal the money from an affluent, but dangerous man with supernatural powers.
“Sugar Rush” features Adesua Etomic-Wellington, Bankole Wellington (Banky W), Omoni Oboli Toke Makinusa, Bisola Aiyeola amongst others.
The storyline somewhat portrays the failed attempts of EFCC, the anti-graft agency to recover the money. Critics have said it depicts the EFCC operatives as incompetent and clumsy. Several on line reports suggest that the poor portrayal of the EFCC in the comedy flick might be one of the reasons it was pulled out.
But the Executive Director of NFVCB, Adebayo Thomas, has debunked the allegations. In a statement published on its official instagram account, he said the temporary approval given for the movie exhibition has expired.
“It has come to our notice that Bring back Sugar Rush is currently gaining momention on twitter with many speculating a ban on the movie Sugar Rush and presuming the supposed action as a sign of government’s intention to stifle creativity”, the statement read.
