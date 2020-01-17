Entertainment
2019: ‘How Nigerians Spent N76bn In Cinemas’
Nigerian spent almost seven billion naira (N6,976,882,087) to watch films in the cinemas in 2019. The report is based on the data provided by cinemas and gathered by cinema Exhibitions-Association of Nigeria (CEAN).
The year opened with ‘Aguaman”, Chief Daddy and ‘Up North’ sitting on the top three of the chart with estimated combined earnings of N68,263,512 million. Earnings remained low for February, making it the lowest growing month with a total of N291.8 million.
By March, viewership picked up steadily and the earnings were almost doubled from that of February leading to a total of N434,432,431. It was gathered that earnings from April climbed from N186,929,188 million in its third week to N342,382, 389 in its final week.
The month closed with estimated total earnings of N734,151,060 million due to a major boost from Disney’s end game. In may there was a massive dip in earnings similar to that experienced in February with End game’, The Intruder and ‘Longshot’, it earned a total N367,498,554 million.
June opened with N161,132,714, but closed with N100,663,647 leading to a total earning of N576,322,779 million in July the highest grossing film for the period was Blind ‘Lagosians, the film grossed the highest in come in cinemas in June. In the first week of July, the movie earned N37.4 million.
For the last weekend in August, Blind Lagosians settled at member 20 with “once upon a time in Hollywood” struggling at number 19, the ‘Get up’ had dropped to number 5.
It was gathered that cumulatively, the cinemas earned over N3 billion in the first half of 219 and over N1.2 billion in July and August of the same year.
In September, Angel Hs Fallen’ topped the box office with a gross of N40,434,564 million it was followed by fast and furious: Hobbsand Shaw and Nollywood film. The millions which debuted at number three raking in N10,046.476 million.
‘Angel has fallen’ remained on top for the second week with ‘Hustlers’ debuting at number one at the third week: By the end of the month, cinemas earnings had dropped by 13 percent with Rambo: Last Blood at number one.
In October ‘Love is War’ started strong with N141,228,280 in first week, fast and furious: Hobbs and Shaw Sank to bottom in its 10th week, the same was the case for the ‘Lion King’ which was in its 12th week.
However, ‘Joker’ snagged the number one spot by the second week of October with the cinema gross totaling N83,703,650 that week. By the third week Gemini man’ pushed ‘Joker’ to the second place and Nollywoods ‘Chrastor Baby’ debuted at number three.
At the final week, the four top films week maleficent ‘Black and Blue, Gemini man and Joker in that order with Chraster Baby at number six. The total gross was N88,063,047 million.
November opened with terminator: The Park fate on top ranking in N37,267,747 million maleficient now in its third week earned N18, 459, 252 million in second place.
Nollywood was at the sixth place with Sluator Baby which made N4,298,150 million and living and Bondage: Breaking free debuted in its first weekend at number seven. The second week Living in Bondage: Breaking Free sat on top in its first full week and made N48,492,825 million pushing terminator to second place. Elevator Baby dropped to number eight and the week closed at N114, 331,989 million.
Living in Bondage continued its winning streak and suffered only seven percent decrease, but was pushed to second place by the end of the month ’21 Bridges’, ‘The Ghost’ and ‘The House of Truth’ debuted at seventh place.
December opened with living in Bondage redeeming its number one spot, followed by ’21 Bridges and Frozen. The total gross of the week N85,863,384 which was a hundred percent increase. By the third week there was another 44 percent increase with ‘Jumanji debuting and making N59,313,872 million and ‘Your Excellency’ grossed N36,652,637 million.
Entertainment
Nigeria Dominates At Sound City Awards Festival
The Sound City (MVP) award festival took place on January 11 at Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos and Several Nigerian music stars won big at the event. The event which saw the amazing performances from top African music stars including Davido, Tiwa Savage, Tekno and Diamond Platrnz among others left the audience enthralled and excited for what the evening held.
Well as expected, several Nigerian stars shone bright at the event as they snagged awards in different categories. Burna Boy for one emerged winner in the three different categories, while Davido, Fireboy, Teni, Joe boy and Tiwa Savage won an award each in other categories. Rave of the moment, Rema snagged the new MVP award.
The winners are:
– Best new MVP – Rema (Nigeria)
– Best collaboration – ‘Gugulethu’ Prince Kaybee (South Africa)
– Best pop-Joe boy (Nigeria)
– Best Hip hop – Khaligrah Jones (Kenya)
– Best Duo – Dope Nation (Ghana)
– Africa producer of the year-Rexxie (Nigeria)
– Best female (MVP) Teni (Nigeria)
– Best male (MVP) – Burna Boy (Nigeria)
– African DJ of the year-DJ Sping II (Nigeria)
– Digital Artiste of the year – Davido (Nigeria)
– Listeners choice Award-‘Jealousy’ – Fireboy NML (Nigeria)
– Video of the year-Tiwa Savage by Meji Alabi (Nigeria)
– Song of the year -‘Killin Demi Burna boy (Nigeria)
– Meanwhile, the 13th edition of the Headies award which took place at Eko Hotel and Suites witnessed amazing performances from talented acts as well a Nigerian celebrities turning up in style.
Teni and Falz were some of the big winners of the night. While Teni won four awards, for Best Vocal performance (female), Best recording of the year, best pop single and Headies viewers choice awards, Falz bagged three awards for best rap singer, best rap album and album of the year awards.
Entertainment
Top 20 Most Viewed Nigerian Music Videos Of The Decade
The decade in view is between January 1, 2010 and December 31, 2019.
1. Fall by Davido (153 million views): The song is the biggest cross-over Nigerian pop song ever. It charted on Billboard’s digital airplay chart. The weirdness is how the song began charting in the US two years after its release. Cardi B also leaked an unreleased remix to the song.
2.Way Maker by Sinach (136 million views): This is the biggest Nigerian cross-over song ever. It is sung in churches across the world and performed by Kanye West’s Sunday Service Choir.
3.Pana by Tekno (116 million views): In 2016, this song was huge in the US – especially the major cities. Ebro Darden confirmed it in a chat with Davido on Ebro In The Morning circa 2018.
4.Johnny by Yemi Alade (111 million views): This was the biggest pop song by a female Nigerian artist in the past decade. It also catapulted Yemi Alade into superstardom.
5.Mad Over You by Runtown (98 million views): This was the song that defined an entire era of Nigerian music. This era was the heavy Ghana-influenced sound of 2016. It was also the biggest song of 2016.
6. If by Davido (97 million views): ‘Fall’ might have been the biggest cross-over song from Davido’s immense 2017 run, but ‘IF’ started that run.
7. Personally by P-Square (95 million views): This was one of the final mega hits of P Square’s run.
8. Do Like That by Korede Bello (89 million views): A surprise on the list, considering it’s not even close to being Bello’s biggest song.
9. Come Closer by Wizkid (86 million views): This was the second collaboration between Wizkid and Drake. The song was slightly lukewarm in Nigeria, but it was a pivotal part of ‘afrobeats to the world.’
10. On The Low by Burna Boy (85 million views): After Burna’s run with his sixth studio project, Outside, this was his follow-up single and boy, did it blow up?
11.Kontrol by Maleek Berry (76 million views): Despite Maleek Berry’s 2017 run, this is another surprise on the list.
12.Collabo by P-Square (75.5 million views): This was a power collaboration in Nigerian music. Don Jazzy ran a hook with longtime pals, P Square. They were also dramatic in the music video – three men obsessing over a beautiful woman.
13. Bank Alert by P-Square (75.3 million views): This was another one of the final hits P Square had.
14. FIA by Davido (71 million views): In Nigeria, this was arguably Davido’s biggest hit of 2017 – it was as if the song stayed true to its title. Upon release, it went nuclear.
15. Shekini by P-Square (70 million views): This is P Square’s third entrance on the list.
16. Duro by Tekno (68.7 million views): This was the second song on Tekno’s immense 2016 run.
17.I Know Who I Am by Sinach (68.5 million views): This was the Nigerian gospel song of 2015 – everywhere, people make noise.
18. Soco by Wizkid (62 million views): After a fairly lukewarm 2017, Wizkid returned with a bang of bangs. ‘Soco’ was arguably Nigeria’s song of the year for 2018.
19. Aye by Davido (58 million views): This is Davido’s fourth entry on the list.
20.Only You Jesus by Ada (56 million views): The third gospel song on this list.
Entertainment
Davido Goes To Church With Crew
Nigerian music super star, David Adeleke popularly known by his stage name ‘Davido’ recently left many social media visors impressed after he attended church with his cousin, B – Red and his crew.
For many super stars, time is often a luxury with their busy schedule and many confess to not having enough free time to even spend sometimes with their God in their places of worship.
However, Davido proved one can never be too busy for God when he attended church with his boys. He took to his instastory to share videos from his time spent praising and worshipping God in a church.
It was only a few months ago when he proved himself a man who takes his spiritual life seriously as he left social media buzzing with excitement with a video from the naming ceremony of his son on which he was praying for his new born son and fiancée Chioma.
In the video, the ‘Risky’ crooner can be heard thanking God for their lives and for keeping himself and Chioma together as they have known each other since he was 18 years.
He prayed that his son will grow to become a better man and achieve move than he has done.
Meanwhile, the singer has shared some of the goals he intends to achieve in 2020. According to him, he will be adding to his collection of luxury properties, buy new cars, houses and private jets.
The music star also shared a video on his instagram page in which he was spotted with wealthy business mogul, Soso Soberekon who handed him some foreign currencies which the singer sprayed around the living room.
