Niger Delta
Woman Accuses Delta DPO Of Assault
A 28-year old woman, Mercy Okoro, on Monday accused the Divisional Police Officer of Ekpan in the Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State, SP Asanayin Ibok, of stripping her naked and arresting her widowed mother, Mrs Lucy Okoro, and her sister over a disagreement with their tenant.
Narrating her ordeal to journalists in Warri, Mercy alleged that the incident occurred around 3pm on Friday, January 10, 2020, when the tenant, Andrew Obas, who had refused to pay his three months’ rent, invited the police to their home.
According to Mercy, the tenant had been given four months’ notice to either pay the arrears of the rent or quit his apartment, a notice that elapsed this month.
She stated, “We asked him to pack out. Instead, he brought armed policemen. They shot indiscriminately, dragged my sister on the floor and kicked her. I told the policemen to leave my sister alone. The DPO stripped me naked. He took my wrapper and kicked me on my buttocks.
“The police bundled my sister and I into their patrol van and took us to the station. It was when we got there that I knew that it was the DPO, who attacked me.”
Mercy also alleged that the DPO slapped her at the station till she fell to the ground and fainted, adding that a policewoman behind the counter also sprayed teargas into her eyes.
The victim, who lamented that she was dehumanised by the police, urged the government and human rights organisations in the country to take the matter up with the DPO in the interest of justice, fairness and equity.
Mercy’s mother, who was arrested alongside her daughters, urged the government to help them get justice.
Lucy, who corroborated the claims of her daughter, urged the government to put an end to her harassment by the tenant.
“After owing me three months’ rent, Obas said he would not pay and boasted that he would make trouble with me. That’s why I said he should leave my house with the accumulated rent. I went to court and obtained a month’s notice to quit and served him. After that, I went back to the court, obtained a seven-day notice, which I also served him and which elapsed on Friday, January 10, 2020,” she stated.
Reacting, the DPO, Asanenyi, denied the allegations levelled against him, saying, “What they said is not true.”
He stated that he was not around when the incident happened let alone stripping the young woman naked.
Asanenyi said the decision of the widow and her daughters to lock the gate against their tenant could cause problems.
Niger Delta
Obaseki Has Emptied Edo State Treasury -PDP
The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has accused the Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki of emptying the state treasury through debts.
State Chairman of the party, in Edo State, Chief Dan Orbih dared Governor Obaseki to declare the state of indebtedness to the people of the state.
Chief Orbih who spoke at Fugar, the headquarter of Etsako Central Local Government as part of continuation of the PDP sensitisation rally of its members ahead of the party’s primaries said Edo is the second most indebted state in Nigeria.
Orbih advised the party’s governorship aspirants to prepare for hard times at government house because they are going to inherit empty treasury.
He said the party has talented and well qualified aspirants.
The Edo PDP chairman said the internal crises rocking Edo APC was robbing the people the dividends of democracy.
According to him, “ I want to challenge Governor Godwin Obaseki to disclose the state of indebtedness to the people of the state. Indebtedness at the time he took over power and as at today but somebody whispered to me that he has record to show that as at today, Edo is the second most indebted state in Nigeria.
“That is why I’m calling on all our governorship aspirants to be prepared for hard times because they are going to inherit an empty treasury. We must show that we have all it takes to turn around the economy of our state and we know with all the aspirants that we have the best is yet to come.
“The present governorship aspirants in the PDP are a crop of young men who have what it takes to rule this state.
But I want to use this occasion to send a very strong message to our governorship aspirants that as they prepare for the governorship primaries, they must put at the back of their minds that by the time PDP is back to government they are going to face a very serious problem because they are going to inherit an empty treasury.
“The APC instead of giving us good governance they are busy fighting and killing themselves. In this local government if you find any gathering like this, another faction will come to drive them away. We don’t need this kind of situation in our state anymore and the only solution to put an end to this political peculiar mess is to vote PDP back to government”
Effort to reach the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie was unsuccessful as at press time.
Niger Delta
Forum Wants More Entrepreneurial Training For Women
Governments at all levels in the country as well as corporate organisations have been urged to organise more enterprenural training for women with a view to developing their skills in the new year.
This was contained in a resolution at a one day entrepreneurship training programme organized by the centre for Environment, Human Rights and Development (CEHRD) in conjunction with Embassy of the Netherlands in Nigeria for zero to low income women at Rivers West Senatorial zone at Ahoada.
The forum also stressed the need for women in the senatorial zone to identify good business opportunities and invest in them as well as implement good business plans.
It also urged for adequate record keeping while business must be separated from family expenses.
Speaking at the forum, an Enterprenueral Development Expert, Dr Joseph Etang said small business could prove to become a bigger one with proper planning; adding that lack of proper business planning can lead to collapse of business.
According to him, while business idea gives the prospective investor an idea of the type of business to carry out business plan providers strategic direction on how to run business profitably.
Etang said discipline and good characters are required to succeed as an enterprenuer.
On his own part, the co-facilitator of the training, Nelson Franklin noted that cleanliness and safety consciousness also helped businesses to succeed.
He said it would be difficult to get serious customers to continually patronize a business if their safety could not be guaranteed and if the business environment is dirty.
Declaring the training open, David Vareba, Head of Human Rights Program of Centre for Environment, Human Rights and Development, CEHRD disclosed that the training was part of a human rights project of CEHRD aimed at empowering women to begin to assert their socio-cultural and economic rights.
He recalled that some women had earlier been trained on women participation in politics adding that, in the course of the training, Women in Governance Network was formed to encourage women to participate in governance at all levels.
He stated that the entrepreneurship training was incorporated in the project to empower women economically to enable them have the economic strength required to pursue political power.
He urged the participants, who were mainly peasant farmers, artisans and petty traders drawn from the Women in Governance Network, WIGN, to take the training serious, saying that there may be opportunities to link the participants who may want to invest in business to some funding sources.
John Bibor & Aminu Ngoma
Niger Delta
Primary School Teachers Abducted From Classroom In Edo
Two teachers, a male and a female, have been abducted by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers.
The Nation reports that they were abducted while teaching at Obi Primary School at Obi Camp in Avbiosi community Owan West local government area.
Witnesses said the gunmen stormed the school at about 10:30 am and ordered six teachers in the school to follow them after shooting sporadically.
The witness said four of the six teachers escaped while the gunmen succeeded in taking two away.
Speaking through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Hassan Otinau, the Chairman of Owan West, Mr. Frank Ilaboya, said security operatives supported by hunters and vigilance group rescued the male teacher at night.
He however assured that the female teacher identified as Mrs. Esther Alabi would soon be released.
“We won’t relent until Mrs Alabi is released unhurt. We are on top of the situation and there is hope that she will be out in no time.
“Our thoughts are with the immediate family at this moment of uncertainty. Yes, we feel their pain, but we just have to keep up the tempo of our search as we did yesterday.
“I want to commend the security agencies, the youths and other concerned members of the public who trooped out in their numbers to join hands in the search party. Thank you all for your efforts, it really shows the love that binds us together as a local government.
“Last night, the kidnappers made contact with the family and I personally spoke with Mrs Alabi and urged her to be in good spirits that help was near,” Mr Ilaboya explained further.
“We will step up the search party this morning and no stone will be left unturned until the victim is rescued unhurt.
“I believe that with the combined efforts of all, we will get her out in no time.
