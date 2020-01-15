online games
Who Is Nigeria’s Best Soccer Player of the Decade?
2020 marks the end of what many soccer fans would call the golden age of Nigerian football. Austin Okocha, KanuNwankwo, Daniel Amokachi, Finidi George, and Taribo West were some of the players that highlighted this golden generation while excelling their talents. As such, the legacy of that decade will be long remembered in club careers and national team moments.
While the 2010s led to the emergence of a new football era, the likes of Obafemi Martins, Mikel Obi, and OsazeOdemwingie were already established before the beginning of the decade. However, other players emerged as the decade wore on, leaving indelible marks on the game. We’ve deiced to close the decade with a shortlist of a few best players in different positions on the field over the last decade.
Among these players we can find those who made the secade for the ones who bet on soccer online at one point or the other, we’ve selected them based on impact on their clubs and national teams, titles won and consistency.
Goalkeeper- Vincent Enyeama
Considered as one of the greatest goalkeepers in Africa, Enyeama is undoubtedly the Nigerian goalkeeper of the decade. Enyeamastarted the decade with a league win while with the Israeli side, Hapoel Tel Aviv, before moving to Lille.
After moving to France, Vincent didn’t have a great start, but he soon sprung back to the first-choice goalkeeper after moving back to Israel on load during the 2012/2013 season. The following season, he recorded 11 straight clean sheets for his League 11 games, almost breaking the league record.
Right Back – Efe Ambrose
For the better part of the decade, Ambrose has been the most consistent player in Nigerian football. While he also played the central defender position, he was the ultimate Super Eagles right-back for several years. The defender moved to Scotland in 2012, winning five league titles consecutively.
While playing for Celtic, he took four consecutive league titles, playing over 20 games in every season. The defender was also key to the Super Eagles win of their only trophy of the decade, playing six out of their seven AFCON 2013 games.
Defensive Midfield – Wilfred Ndidi
Since moving to Leicester in January last year, Wilfred Ndidi has increased his strength significantly to become one of the best Premier League midfielders. While with the foxes, Ndidi had an impressive consistency, and he improved significantly to become a world-class Nigerian Player. Ndidi has also been a reliable player for the Super Eagles during the last three years, with the 2019 AFCON under his belt.
Best Overall – John Mikel Obi
While playing at the highest level in European Soccer, Mikel Obi is arguably the most consistent Nigerian player of the decade. Mikel had won every trophy in his club career, succeeding effortlessly at Chelsea in a time when Nigerian football wasn’t enough for the international audience. Even better, Obi played an important role in helping the Blues win the FA Cup, Europa League, Premier League and Champions League.
Top Soccer Betting Sites in Nigeria
Sports betting is one of Nigeria’s most popular pastimes, and considering that Nigeria remains Africa’s most populous nation, job opportunities are increasingly rare to find. Given that Nigeria is a soccer powerhouse, and there are a lot of events throughout the year, more and more people are getting drawn into betting both for fun and also as a career. As you would expect, there is an increase in the number of online bookmakers, local and foreign. If Nigeria soccer betting interests you, we look at the top betting sites in Nigeria in 2019.
#1. NairaBet
NairaBet was founded in 2009, marking a decade of growth this 2019. Operating fully under the Lagos State Lotteries Board regulations, the bookmaker has grown to be one of Nigeria’s most trusted names known for amazing betting features and a reliable 24-hour customer service. Trust NairaBet for periodic bonuses and extensive markets on all events taking place around the world. It is now rubbing shoulders with other foreign-based bookmakers to capture the larger share of the African market.
#2. Bet9ja
If you’re looking for an African bookmaker with a European feel, Bet9ja is your sure bet. It offers a friendly user platform designed to allow even newbies easy access and navigation through the platform. It offers users incredible game and player statistics for top soccer matches, and, in addition to that, customers can get free bets through the loyalty scheme exclusive for Bet9ja customers.
#3. Betway Nigeria
Betway’s entry into the African market was timely, especially in Nigeria where it has since established itself among the people’s favorites. Besides offering a handsome welcome bonus for new customers, it boasts an unbeatable range of markets for all sports events taking place around the globe. Betway customers enjoy a full range of livestreaming options right from wherever they are, on mobile, or on their laptops. Worth mentioning also, Betway were among the pioneers of in-play betting.
#4. MelBet
MelBet entered the market only in 2012, and has seen a significant rise largely due to an extensive marketing and promotions for prospects. It is widely known in Nigeria for in-play opportunities, and even though it does not have the most pleasing interface, it certainly ranks amongst the top sites thanks to its vast coverage of markets.
#5. BetFair
BetFair is a popular name among soccer betting fans not only in Nigeria but also around the world. Based in Gibraltar, the bookmaker entered the Nigerian market with pomp, luring customers with incredible joining bonuses. Over the short time they have been in the African scene, they have seen an amazing response from customers, particularly owing to their competitive odds and vast market range on all sports disciplines.
#6. 888Sport
If you’re looking for easy betting, 888sport has an easy-to-access app that has been designed to make your betting as easy and straightforward as possible. Now operating in Nigeria and other parts of Africa, it is a foreign-based company growing quickly into the market. It is mainly loved by punters for its quality odds on a host of markets on all events happening everywhere in the world.
How to Prevent Mosquito Bites – Food to Eat
There is no bad situation whereby you are enjoying online casino games on your mobile device you start tussling with mosquitoes. No one ever enjoys an encounter with mosquitoes and some people think that getting rid of mosquito is just all about applying a repellent on your skin. Actually there is a lot that you can do to make sure that you don't fall victim of the itching mosquito bites.
There are quite a number of ways of halting the itching and watching what you eat is can be a contributing factor towards to a happy lifestyle. Let’s show you some of the foods that can act as a mosquito repellent and prevent your skin from less-itchy life.
Lemongrass
Have you ever heard of citronella? Well, it is a mosquito repellent and lemongrass is the main food source of citronella. Quite a number of researches suggest that infusing lemongrass in your tea or coffee will surely help you to repel the nasty mosquitoes. You can even add the lemongrass to your curry food and you will not have problems with mosquito night bites whilst playing high stake online casino games.
Tomatoes
Are you one of those people who believe that a tomato a day keep one away from the doctor? There are quite a number of people that categorise tomatoes as fruits. Those people are not at fault at all. Tomatoes are actually an excellent source of thiamine which really help keep mosquito away from your skin.
Are you one of those people who believe that a tomato a day keep one away from the doctor? There are quite a number of people that categorise tomatoes as fruits. Those people are not at fault at all. Tomatoes are actually an excellent source of thiamine which really help keep mosquito away from your skin.
Guide for quick Start in Sports Betting: Tips and Advice for Beginners
Beginner’s tips and guide to online sports betting. Everything you need to know before you start wagering on bookmakers’ website.
Quickstart in Sports Betting: All You Need to Know
Are you a sports fan who has decided to take your love for the game to another level? Trying to get started on a sportsbook website? Then you are reading the right article at the right time. Using the expertise acquired from several years of sports betting, we have put together a rich guide to help you figure out all you need to know about online sports betting. Also, we have a few to tip that can enable you to make money from wagering on sports online.
How to Get Started
Among all kinds of online gambling, sports betting is considered the easiest. Let’s start from the signup stage, a lot of gambling website makes it easy for punters to sign up as long as they meet the legal gambling age required. To start wagering on the sportsbook website, all you need is create an account. Once your account has been verified by the bookmaker you are then allowed to bet on the market available.
What You Should Know
Before you start wagering on any online sportsbooks, you need basic knowledge of the market offered, types of wagers, how odds work in online betting and payouts. Below we are going to briefly explain all of these basic components of online sports betting.
About Betting Options on Online Sportsbook
Betting markets vary, and two bookmakers selected at random will most likely not have the same betting options to offer. However, there are certain events in popular tournaments, leagues and competitions that most bookmakers like to host. Since you cannot bet on all the events, it is only wise to choose from events listed under your most preferred sport where you presumably have more knowledge. Most bookmakers list events based on sports options. There is usually a lobby list with all the sports options and when a particular sport is selected all leagues and events under it will be revealed.
Asides knowing about betting options, new bettors also have to know what odds are in betting and how they work. Odds are simply used to determine how much you are likely to gain from the stakes you place. Odds come in three forms which are Odds on (likely to offer lesser rewards than the amount staked), Even Odds (offers the same amount staked), and Odds against (likely to offer more than the amount staked). After selecting an event you want to bet on, the next thing is to select your preferred odds, which can either be displayed in decimals, fractional or Moneyline. The next step to selecting odds is entering your stakes on the bet slip which will then reflect your potential winning. What is worth knowing while placing your stake is that the higher the odds, the higher your potential reward. However, wagers placed on high odds are less likely to win.
Payouts and Withdrawals
This is the part most punters are interested in because this is the targeted end game of bettors. Payout is the amount paid by the bookmaker to the bettor, only if the selection chosen is correct. Payout also includes the original stake placed, this is added to the amount won and all can then be withdrawn by the winner. It is important to know a player must have deposited with the bookmaker from the onset before stakes can be placed and winnings can be cashed. Bookmakers pay out hours after winnings have been confirmed.
