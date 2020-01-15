Business
Stakeholders Hail Akwa Ibom For Agric Transformation
Stakeholders in the nation’s agricultural sector have commended the various transformation efforts of the Akwa Ibom State government to re-position the sector in the state.
An agriculturist, Timothy Inyang, said that although Akwa Ibom receives the highest revenue allocation in derivation, agriculture has remained the main source of livelihood for the people.
He said: ‘‘Notable cash crops for which the state is well known include cassava, yam, cocoyam, maize and plantain.
He recalled that the state governor, upon assumption of office for his second term, launched the ‘Completion Agenda’ with objectives to unite the people after rancorous election and to signpost the direction he is taking the state in his last term in office, noting that agriculture is a critical component of his ‘Completion Agenda’.
“There couldn’t be a better avenue through which to bring together people whose main occupation has been farming from days of yore. It is one area that does not recognise dialect, ethnicity or political affiliations.”
“Agriculture is an area for which the state is well known and in which it has both comparative and competitive advantages over many states in the country,’’ he said.
He also said that in pre and post-independence Nigeria when agriculture was the nation’s economic mainstay, what is today Akwa Ibom State was one of the areas that gave the then Eastern Region the edge over other regions in palm produce, one of the country’s major exports then.
Another stakeholder, Henry Essien, said fishing is basically the economic mainstay of people in the riverine areas, while Oron and Eket serve as major fish markets for traders from neighbouring states like Abia and Imo.
“Governor Emmanuel tried in his first term to take agriculture from the subsistence level it has been to a level at which it can be a source of livelihood for farmers, feed the people of the state and also be a foreign exchange earner,” he said.
“He has a string of achievements to show for his effort. Those that stand out as testimonies are cultivation of 2, 100 hectares of cassava plantation in 15 local government areas under the FADAMA project; cultivation of 1, 200 hectares of rice; registration of 40, 000 rice farmers for the Central Bank of Nigeria Anchor Borrowers Programme; training of 450 youths on cocoa maintenance and distribution of 500, 000 improved cocoa seedlings to farmers across 28 cocoa producing local government areas at highly subsidised rates.
‘‘The government set up the Akwa Prime Hatchery that produces 10, 000 birds weekly; constructed the Vegetable Greenhouse and constructed cassava micro-processing mills across the state. It also planted 500 citrus seedlings, 600 hybrid plantain suckers and 1, 000 pineapple suckers, among many others,” Essien said.
Governor Emmanuel has promised that in the Completion Agenda of his second term, he would boost the agricultural sector with a new policy framework that would make the state self-sufficient in food production, generate employment in the sector and also create wealth in the entire agricultural value chain.
Reps Order NERC, Discos To Suspend Tariff Hike …Counter Buhari’s Order On NBET
The House of Representatives has directed the Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to suspend its planned electricity increment.
The House Committee on Power, chaired by Hon. Aliyu Magaji made the announcement yesterday, during a meeting with NERC and other stakeholders.
The electricity regulatory body had earlier announced planned hike which will take effect from April.
The Minister of Power, Mamman Saleh, was represented by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Ahmed Abdul at the meeting.
Speaking at the meeting, Hon. Magaji stated that, “it would be criminal for Discos to continue to bill consumers if the estimated prohibition bill before the executive is not signed.”
Reacting to the statement by the chairman of the committee, the General Manager of NERC, Sharffudeen Mahmoud told the House of Representatives committee that, “50% of Nigerians already have billing meters.”
But Hon. Magaji insisted that “There are so many unresolved questions. We have to do it logically to ensure that at least, all of us know the feedback from Nigerians.
“On behalf of this committee, I will liaise with the Senate committee. Put this on hold until proper consultations are achieved. The committee is directing you to halt this process until the honourable speaker finishes his consultation.”
He asked the representatives of the Minister to send memo to all concerned agencies to ensure compliance.
Speaking on the recent directive by President, Muhammadu Buhari transferring the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Company Limited (NBET) from the Ministry of Power to the Ministry of Finance, Magaji said the ministry would remain in the Ministry of Power, that it is a matter of law.
Magaji countered the directive by the president, “We are talking of the law; I’m sure somebody must have misled somebody somewhere. This law (putting NBET under the ministry of power) is yet to be repealed or reviewed.”
“So, NBET still remains in the ministry of power as far as this parliament is concerned, unless we change the law.”
Buhari Receives Kudos, Knocks Over Finance Bill
Mixed reactions have trailed the Finance Bill recently signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari.
The law heralds a new regime of Value Added Tax rate of 7.5 per cent, up from five per cent.
While many financial experts hailed President Buhari for signing the bill, some others picked hole in the bill.
Mr Tope Fasua, an economist, said that the signing was a good development and therefore, commendable as it was necessary to know how a budget would be financed for proper implementation.
“Let the public know how you intend to finance the budget, that is what the finance bill is all about,’’ Fasua said.
He also commended the president for excluding small business companies that generate income less than N25 million from paying tax.
According to him, the development will enhance job creation among small business owners, expenses on the companies will reduce and productivity will increase.
A finance expert, Dr Tony Aziegbemi also said the Finance Law was a right step in the right direction.
He, however, said that the finance law should not be centered on how much revenue that was generated, but should be implemented judiciously.
“The finance law has both good and bad impacts. First of all, exempting the small business owners from paying Companies Income Tax for revenues below N25 million is great, the president deserves commendation.
“However, increasing VAT from five per cent to 7.5 per cent is unacceptable, because it will affect the citizens.
“Government cannot be exempting small business owners from paying income tax, and on the other hand asking people to pay more VAT,’’ he said.
The Finance bill was signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari to fast-track infrastructure development in the areas of road, health, education and other critical areas.
However, the Organised Private Sector has warned the government against fleecing the people and endangering productivity.
The Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association warned the government against seeing the private sector as a cash cow in its drive to increase revenue.
On the other hand, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry expressed worry over the increase in VAT; even it said that it was inappropriate to compel loss-making firms to pay tax, no matter how little.
The Director General, NECA, Dr Timothy Olawale, noted that overburdening the private sector with taxes would further impoverish the citizens Buhari promised to take out of poverty.
He said, “The government should not see the private sector as a ‘cash cow’ in its drive to raise revenue, as it will do more harm to the already burdened private sector and further impoverish citizens that the president promised to take out of poverty.
“The common man will definitely be at the receiving end of the increase in VAT. Even if businesses are taxed more through likely illegal levies and rates outside the provisions of the law, they will naturally pass the cost to the customers whose purchasing power is already at the lowest ebb.”
Director General of the LCCI, Dr Muda Yusuf, said, “The increase in VAT from five per cent to 7.5 per cent amounts to additional burden on investors.
“Already businesses have been grappling with multiple taxation, high import duty, high regulatory charges, exclusion from the official forex market and high energy cost.
“It is also disturbing that in Nigeria, VAT is not treated as consumption tax. Most often it is imposed on the entire value chain of production and investment. This is why investors will worry about the review.”
Customs Shortlists 162,399 Candidates For Aptitude Test
The Nigeria Customs Service has shortlisted a total of 162,399 candidates for aptitude test in its recruitment exercise.
The 162,399 candidates were selected out of the 828,333 candidates that applied to be recruited into the service, last year.
The 162,399 candidates represent about 19.6 per cent of the total number that applied for the recruitment exercise.
The Public Relations Officer, NCS, Mr Joseph Attah, confirmed the development in a statement issued on Monday in Abuja.
Attah in the statement said that the candidates were selected after a painstaking shortlisting process by the service.
The statement stated that the Comptroller-General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ali (retd.), had given assurances of his determination to preside over a recruitment process that would be credible, transparent and smooth.
It said despite the disturbing attempts by Internet fraudsters to hack into their website and discredit the recruitment process, the service was committed to ensuring that the recruitment exercise was conducted in a transparent manner.
The statement read in part, “After a painstaking process, a total of 162,399 candidates have been shortlisted out of 828,333 candidates that applied.
“In line with our earlier stated guidelines, those shortlisted are being notified via their e-mail addresses and telephone numbers.
