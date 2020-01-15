Sports
Sports Minister Launches Maiden Oyo Unity Cup
The first edition of the Oyo Unity Cup sponsored by the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare is set to kick off at the Soun Stadium in Ogbomoso town.
The Cup will draw participants across the 14 federal constituencies of Oyo State, the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) and the Nigerian Youth Service Corps (NYSC).
The competition, which would run for three weeks, will produce four winners. The draws for the Oyo Unity Cup will produce four groups with 16 clubs.
The minister, who spoke on the essence of the competition said the aim of the tournament was to promote grassroots football and discover new talents in Oyo State. “Don’t forget Seyi Olofinjana was discovered in this manner in Ogbomoso and he went ahead to play for the Super Eagles.
“There are many Olofinjanas in Oyo and the tournament will unveil them. This is just a starting point,” he added.
Members of the Organising Committee while acknowledging the kind gesture of the minister noted that the tournament would boost local football club.
Sports
‘Why Nigerian Clubs Are Struggling In Africa’
Former Enyimba’s Chief Coach, Kadiri Ikhana has revealed the causes of NPFL clubs’ dismal display on the continent of Africa in a chat with brila FM.
Ikhana stressed that the lack of preparation and too much reshuffling of teams going into the continent as the major plague to the Nigerian sides playing in Africa.
“They lack continuity especially with players”, says Ikhana.
“Once a team qualifies for the champions league, you will see them recruiting new players in the team’.
“This slows down the team because it will take time for the new players to blend together and again our preparation is another obstacle to progress in the continent’, the former coach stated.
“I could remember when Enyimba won it back to back, I don’t think we have such a team right now and if you check the players back then, they were together for up to two to three seasons together, that makes them solid, these are the two major problems,” Ikhana ended.
Sports
Dangote Promises To Buy Arsenal
Nigerian billionaire, Aliko Dangote has promised to purchase Arsenal.
The richest man in Africa has on numerous occasions expressed his desire to purchase the Gunners in the past, and has again hinted that he will pursue that venture in the near future.
Dangote hinted that if all things go to plan, he could buy Arsenal in 2021. He has been heavily linked with a takeover of the club in the past and Africa’s richest man stays committed to that dream.
“It is a team that, yes, I would like to buy someday, but what I keep saying is we have $20 billion worth of projects and that’s what I really want to concentrate on.”
“I’m trying to finish building the company and then, after we finish, maybe sometime in 2021 we can.
“I’m not buying Arsenal right now; I’m buying Arsenal when I finish all these projects because I’m trying to take the company to the next level,” Dangote told the Tidesports sources.
Arsenal currently occupy 10th place in the English Premier League, having accumulated just 28 points from 22 matches this season thus far.
Sports
Madrid President Praises Zidane
Real Madrid president, Florentino Perez has described head coach Zinedine Zidane as a “blessing from heaven” after his latest final triumph.
Zidane has won each of his finals as Madrid coach, taking his tally of successes to nine with a tense victory against Atletico Madrid in the Supercopa de Espana on Sunday.
Madrid won 4-1 on penalties after a goalless draw, scraping to a shoot-out after Federico Valverde was sent off for a cynical foul on a goalbound Alvaro Morata late in extra time.
This was the first title of Zidane’s second stint as Madrid boss, the first returning three straight Champions League wins, but Perez is confident the Frenchman is ready to deliver further success.
“Zidane has plenty of trophies and we’re very happy for him,” Perez said, as reported by Marca. “I hope that he wins more trophies.
“Zidane has a loving relationship with Real Madrid. He decided to rest for a year and now he’s returned with renewed energy. Zidane is a blessing from heaven.”
Perez felt the triumph at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah was particularly impressive given the absence of a number of key men, including Eden Hazard, Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale.
“We came here without some great players like Hazard, Benzema and Bale.” he said. ‘Zidane has been able to put together a team and we won the trophy,” he said.
