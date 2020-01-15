Editorial
Remembering Our Fallen Heroes
The 2020 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration activities which began on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 with the Emblem Appeal Launch by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Federal Executive Council Chambers, Abuja, climaxes today with the President, state governors and chairmen of local government areas expected to hold ceremonies in the Federal Capital Territory, state capitals and local government headquarters.
Formerly held on November 11 (also known as Popy Day) across countries of the British Commonwealth in honour of fallen heroes and veterans of World Wars I and II, the date of the annual ritual was changed to January 15 to commemorate the day the Biafran troops surrendered to the Federal forces, an event that effectively ended the 30-month Nigerian Civil War in 1970 and brought Nigeria back to a united country from the brink of division.
Speaking at the 2020 Armed Forces Remembrance Day church service in Abuja, last Sunday, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, on behalf of the Federal Government, hailed the military for not only keeping the country safe but also preserving it for posterity while expressing the central government’s commitment to improving the lives of officers and men of the armed forces through enhanced budgetary provision.
According to the Vice President, “The government is determined to better the lives of the military men and officers by improving the budget of the armed forces. We thank you for your faithfulness and pray God to bless and protect you”, adding that their labour would never be allowed to go in vain.
In the same vein, the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, paid glowing tribute to the roles played by the Nigerian Armed Forces in keeping the country united and safe from external aggression and ensuring internal security and socio-political stability.
The governor vowed to continue to honour, applaud, appreciate and reward heroic accomplishments of the men and officers of the Nigerian Armed Forces and charged them to uphold highest professional standards in all their engagements in order to maintain their integrity and enjoy the desired respect and regard from the populace.
For Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, “the military martyrs paid the supreme sacrifice for Nigeria to remain one and for us to sleep with our too eyes closed. Let us look around us; let’s find a widow; let’s find a widower; let’s find an orphan of a fallen soldier; let us reach out to them”.
He added that “As an administration, we shall continue to support the Nigerian Legion. We shall continue to appreciate all our fallen heroes”.
The Tide joins these and millions of well-meaning Nigerians in raising the banner of encouragement, commendation and appreciation to the men and women whose sacrifices of personal and collective comfort, convenience and blood have kept our nation together, still striving and thriving.
Indeed, we recognise that the very existence of any nation (chief of all, Nigeria) is fundamentally predicated on the courage, bravery, gallantry, selflessness and sacrifice, including the supreme sacrifice of the crop of individuals who dedicate their lives to ensuring that the lives of the rest of their compatriots run safely, securely and smoothly.
This is why we urge government at all levels, corporate bodies and all Nigerians not only to celebrate and pay homage to our fallen, falling, surviving and fighting heroes just today but to mainstream it in our national, collective and individual activities and consciousness.
To this end, we strongly appeal to the Federal Government to endeavour to do more in the provision of modern and state-of-the-art arms and ammunition to the armed forces in order to give them a strong advantage over the Boko Haram and ISWAP forces threatening the territorial integrity of our country. In addition, government should continue to do all it takes to motivate, boost confidence and ensure the sustenance of very high spirits in the troops, including adequate medical care for the injured, befitting treatment for the fallen and prompt and adequate care for their surviving dependants.
Government needs to creatively evolve a system that guarantees a reasonably decent and dignifying living condition for all ex-service men in Nigeria. Gone and forgotten should be the days when retired military personnel go through dehumanising experiences to get their retirement benefits, die while trying to secure same or are consigned to a life of slow, painful death due to conditions foisted on them by material destitution.
We as well urge corporate bodies to not only support and assist the Nigerian Legion but to engage legionnaires in duties they are fit and qualified for. On the part of private citizens, we’re convinced that according servicemen and their retired counterparts courtesies and privileges at public places especially, will boost their morale, make them feel appreciated and spur them to do more for the peace, safety and security of our country.
Finally, truth be told, the Nigerian military have a lot to do to regain the glory, esteem and awe of the service in the estimation of the Nigerians. This is why the admonition of Governor Wike to return to the path of professionalism and complete avoidance of involvement in strictly civilian activities like politics and sundry issues should be taken to heart.
The parlous security situation in the country calls for all hands to be on deck and the army of ex-servicemen who are still able and fit should respond to the need of fatherland by making themselves available for engagement in vigilante activities by state and local governments.
As the nation celebrates this year’s Armed Forces Remembrance Day, The Tide wishes to remind our political leaders and security forces that the task to keep Nigeria one, undivided, peaceful, politically stable, cohesive and economically prosperous is still work-in-progress. All that is needed for victory in this regard is for everyone to do their bit with sincerity of purpose and commitment to the common good. It is the only way to make the labour of our heroes past count.
Editorial
US-Iran Crisis
Since after the chain of events that led to the invasion of the United States Embassy in Teheran and the holding of 52 embassy staff hostage by irate Iranians in 1979, relations between the two countries have remained largely volatile.
The US had since designated the Islamic Republic as a state sponsor of terrorism which often uses its foreign-based militia formations to attack American citizens and sabotage Western interests, particularly in the Middle East. For this reason, Washington DC had rallied other Western nations to impose series of economic sanctions and travel bans against Teheran and some of its top state functionaries.
America and its major allies, including Israel and European Union member-countries have been at the forefront of moves to ensure that Iran does not develop its nuclear capabilities beyond the limit allowed for civilian purposes. International nuclear experts had always visited the Arab nation to monitor its nuclear projects development. And previous US Presidents had also worked with the international community to pursue any nuclear agreements reached with Iran.
Then enter President Donald Trump in 2017, riding on his ‘Make America Great Again’ campaign slogan. The tough-talking US leader would brook no nonsense from any rival world power, let alone Iran. He wasted no time in pulling out of the international nuclear deal with the Gulf State. What’s more, he is currently embroiled in trade disputes with China, Canada and Mexico, among others. Domestically, there has been no respite for Trump as opposition Democratic Party members of the US Congress are daily plotting to impeach him out of the White House via a Senate trial.
Just a few months ago, President Trump came close to unleashing US might on Iran when he ordered a military strike against the latter in retaliation for the downing of a US drone over the Strait of Hormuz. He was, however, reported to have recalled the mission at the last minute on the excuse that no American life was lost in the drone tragedy.
But the situation was different penultimate Friday, as the world was shaken by news of the killing of an Iranian military commander and head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps elite Quds Force (the corps’ foreign operations arm), Lt-General Qasem Soleimani, along with Iranian-backed Iraqi militia leader, Abu Mahdi Muhandis, near Baghdad airport.
Ordered by Trump, the killings which sparked massive street protests both in Iraq and Iran were carried out by a drone strike over the accusation that Soleimani had previously killed thousands of peaceful Iranian protesters and the suspicion that he was planning an attack on four embassies in the Persian Gulf region.
While Iran saw the elimination of one of its finest military officers as an act of war and, therefore, swore to retaliate, their equally angry Iraqi counterparts, fearing that Iraq would naturally become the theatre of any military confrontation between the two muscle-flexing nations, demanded that the US withdraws its forces from their land.
Iran made good its threat on Tuesday by firing more than 15 missiles at US military bases inside Iraq, despite the United Nations’ and other sovereign calls for the exercise of restraint by both sides. Iran’s action came after its parliament placed a bounty on Mr. Trump and unanimously designated the US Army and its defence chiefs at the Pentagon as terrorist entities.
Trump who had earlier threatened to hit 52 Iranian targets, including cultural sites, in the event of an Iranian reprisal, scaled down his threat with the claim that the Iranian missiles did not cause any collateral damage, after all. But analysts think that his capitulation may have resulted from international condemnations by those who feared that his Iranian targets could include UN-designated World Heritage Sites.
He would rather tighten the sanctions noose on Teheran while calling on his compatriots in the Middle East to leave the region immediately. US ships and airliners were also advised to steer clear of the region.
The implication of all this is that Trump, who recently boasted that the US was now less dependent on foreign crude oil and, as such, didn’t need to station so many troops abroad is now being forced to consign more American soldiers and equipment to Iraq.
Also, many gainfully employed US citizens in the Middle East will now have to suffer the inconvenience of having to abandon such jobs and hastily relocate with their families in response to their President’s recent directive.
Again, back in the US homeland, travelling Iranian-Americans are said to have come under demeaning security scrutiny, particularly by Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) officials.
Elsewhere, there is this growing apprehension that any further escalation of the crisis may result to yet another world war.
Iran is known to have the largest population of Shia Muslims in the world. And, as such, anything affecting the country is very likely to resonate in places with sizeable Shia populations across the globe. Apparently thinking in this direction, the Nigerian government was reported to have beefed up security, especially at the US and Israeli Embassies and Consulates in the country.
The Tide joins the UN and other peace-loving countries to demand a de-escalation of hostilities between the US and Iran while efforts should be stepped up toward exploring an enduring diplomatic solution to any sticking issues. Already, the current crisis has led to the loss of about 56 lives during a stampede at Soleimani’s funeral. This was quickly followed by the 176 victims of a Ukrainian airliner which crashed immediately after take-off from Teheran airport on Wednesday. After initial denials, an Iranian military outfit has finally admitted responsibility for the tragedy, blaming it on human error. This has prompted a massive anti-government demonstration in the nation’s capital.
As a region with the world’s highest reserve of hydrocarbons, situations in the Middle East often act to influence the global price of petroleum. Nigeria’s economy, being highly dependent on revenue from the sale of this product, remains pitiably vulnerable.
Just as we fear that the current US-Iran crisis may embolden Iran to revive its secret uranium- enrichment programme, we can only pray and hope that the situation does not escalate as to claim more human lives and hurt global oil and gas prices any further.
Editorial
Minimum Wage: Averting Strike
Close to one year when President Muhammadu Buhari signed into law the N30,000 New National Minimum Wage Act for workers in the country , the furore and tension generated by the issue are yet to abate. This is because compliance by some States and local governments to the constitutional directive is still observed in the breach.
It would be recalled that President Buhari had given the final approval for the wage to be paid to workers across the country on April 18, 2019, when he assented to the Minimum Wage Bill transmitted to him for that purpose by the National Assembly.
Besides, after some delays by the Federal Government to release the template for the implementation of the minimum wage, it finally made public the necessary consequential adjustments based on the various Grade Levels of the workers, thereby setting the stage for the 36 States in the country to follow suit by negotiating with the organised labour in the States to ensure that the new wage is paid on record time.
As it were, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) actually placed the States on red alert to ensure that state governments commence the payment of the new wage to their workers.
This was before the apex labour body in the country had issued December 31, 2019 as the deadline for States to pay their workers the new wage. In issuing the deadline to Governors, the NLC said it could not guarantee industrial peace and harmony in the States if they refused to conclude negotiations and payment of the wage by December 31.
The union had in a communiqué issued at the end of its meeting with state council chairmen and signed jointly by the NLC President, Dr. Ayuba Wabba, its General Secretary, Emmanuel Ugboaja and the National Chairperson of the Joint National Public Service. Negotiating Council (Trade Union Side), Abdulrafiu Adeniji, said there were currently three implementation categories in which all States fell into.
It further noted that Kaduna, Kebbi, Lagos and Adamawa States had commenced the implementation and payment of the new wage. However, at the last count, only 10 States had commenced the implementation and payment of the wage while others including Rivers State had gone far with negotiations with labour for the subsequent payment.
This is even as some States were yet to make appreciable progress in that regard, thus, setting the stage for such States to be on collision course with Labour and the workers. For the umpteenth time, the NLC President had called on State Governors to respect the law regarding implementation of the new wage at the state level.
Wabba said the meeting was called to review situations in each State and take a decision towards ensuring implementation by all State Governors, stressing that since President Buhari signed the New Minimum Wage Act into law, every state Governor was bound to respect the new wage structure and negotiate with labour to decide what the consequential increase would be.
Said Wabba, “All of us are aware that from the day the President signed the Minimum Wage Act into law, it became enforceable. There is no excuse for any state to say that they are not going to respect a law that is actually based on the Constitution”.
According to him, the national minimum wage is actually a constitutional issue; so clearly, it is about respecting our laws and also respecting international conventions and procedures.
Indeed, The Tide agrees no less with the NLC President because States have no excuse not to implement the new minimum wage to the letter in order to foster and promote industrial peace and harmony in the various States.
It is also heart-warming that state Governors are demanding the review of the current revenue sharing formula in the country to enable them have more monies in their coffers to be able to pay the new wage without encumbrances.
That is not, however, to suggest that workers have to wait for more than necessary before they enjoy what is legitimately due them. We make bold to state that the payment of a new minimum wage to the workers across the country is long overdue. No state should, therefore, drag its feet in ensuring that the workers are paid the new wage going by the asphyxiating economic conditions they have been subjected to over the years.
Some Federal Government’s policies, to say the least, have in no small measure strangulated workers in the country. And the new wage would go a long way to cushion the effects of such policies.
It is very disturbing that some state Governors have not set machinery in motion to commence the implementation of the new minimum wage. More worrisome is the fact that they have not made deliberate efforts to avert the looming industrial crisis staring the states in the face.
While we commend the States and the ones which have so far complied with the provisions of the new minimum wage law by opening all negotiation channels with labour, we advise States which are yet to do so, to make hay while the sun shines. The country and the 36 States generally cannot afford the looming industrial crisis at this time. The economic implications of strike in such States are grave and counter-productive. It must, therefore, be avoided.
The truth is that workers across the country deserve a better deal. The time to put smiles on their faces is now.
Editorial
Succession: Bakare’s Call On Buhari
Last Sunday, the Serving Overseer, Citadel Global Community Church, formerly known as Latter Rain Assembly, Pastor Tunde Bakare, in a nationwide live broadcast in his church, stunned Nigerians when he urged President Muhammadu Buhari, not to leave the choice of his successor in 2023 to chance.
Contrary to the declaration by the President last year that he had no intention of grooming anyone to succeed him in office, Bakare said it was important for President Buhari to influence the choice of who would emerge his successor in 2023 so that his legacies would not be rubbished.
Buhari had last July declared: “Succession is very funny because if I did find anybody, I will create more problems for him or her. Let those who want to be President try as much as I did.”
But Bakare, who had declared his intention to be Nigeria’s 16th President after Buhari, who is number 15, said after a visit earlier last week that there was a risk that a looter might take over if Buhari did not deliberately plan and determine who his successor would be.
Said Bakare, “God is into succession. Anyone in government that does not concern himself about succession is destroying his own legacy because the person coming after you can just mess up everything”.
While The Tide backs the yearning of every well meaning Nigerian to continue to push for a corruption-free nation, we disagree completely with the position of Bakare that the choice of who succeeds the incumbent of an elective office such as the President or any other political office holder should be the prerogative of the incumbent in a democracy.
Every succession in Nigeria’s democracy must be guided by the 1999 Constitution, like those of 1979 and 1989, and the draft Constitution of 1995, which has explicitly provided for a Federal Republic with an Executive President who is elected every four years by universal adult suffrage. Therefore, any other contrary plan would be aimed at destabilising the country’s democracy.
Against this backdrop, we welcome the prompt rejection of Bakare’s advice and the President’s reassurance that he would observe due and legal processes that will bring about the emergence of his successor. At this time when Nigeria is experiencing 21 years of uninterrupted democratic rule, the Buhari administration must take every necessary step to avoid overt and covert actions or inactions that pose threat to the nation’s democracy.
We say so because recent events surrounding the rumoured third term agenda of President Buhari and the failed attempts to push through a bill seeking to provide for a six-year single term for the President, Governors and members of the national and states Houses of Assembly are unhealthy developments at this stage of Nigeria’s democratic life.
Rather than overheat the polity, the President should be urged to focus on changing the narrative of violence, electoral murder, arson, herdsmen attacks and palpable fear now pervading the nation. The tendency of bringing tribe, religion and ethnicity to the front burner in a bid to sway the electorate and buy their sympathy and their votes must be discouraged and erased from our political experience.
Also, while we expect to see a system that will usher in credible, free and fair election, we envisage reversal of the traditional hate messages freely packaged and promoted as party manifestoes. Politicians must stop the use of social media as veritable tool for hate messaging. Indeed, making this the content and hallmark of Nigeria’s democracy should not be allowed to continue.
Moreso, our electoral system is threatened by many other factors. One of such is voter apathy and lack of trust in the electoral process, particularly as electoral officials are often accused of bias. We foresee the waning of citizens’ trust in our democratic institutions and processes, mainly due to reasons relating to poor and non-inclusive governance and electoral corruption. Again, the independence of electoral institutions is in doubt, as many believe that whoever pays the piper dictates the tune. Changing all of this is a herculean task before President Buhari.
Therefore, Bakare and his likes should prescribe and recommend the jettisoning of the ‘winner-takes-all’ politics by encouraging the building of institutions and processes that are vital for multi-party competition and separation of powers.
While integrity in elections is crucial, we call for the strengthening of the rule of law in order to protect the rights of voters and candidates and by so doing contribute to building citizens’ trust in democracy. Elections are a time to renew mandates, consolidate achievements and remove incompetent and ineffective leaders. No single individual can decide or determine the President of the country come 2023. The choice rests with the people.
