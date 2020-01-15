Law/Judiciary
Police Arraign Bizman Over Fraud
A 46-year-old businessman, Ibrahim Abubakar, yesterday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos charged with obtaining N1.2 million from a customer he promised selling a car to.
The defendant, a resident of Abule-Egba in Lagos State, is being tried for conspiracy, obtaining money under false pretences and stealing.
Abubakar, however, pleaded not guilty to the three-count-charge.
The prosecutor, ASP Ezekiel Ayorinde, told the court that Abubakar and others still at large committed the offences on Dec. 9 in Oke–Odo area along the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, Lagos.
He said that the defendant obtained N1.2 million from one Mr Usman Samsindeen with the pretext of selling a fairly used vehicle to him, a representation he knew to be false.
”The defendant who worked with a transport company persuaded the complainant to buy a fairly used vehicle.
”After the complainant had given the defendant the money, the defendant refused to release the vehicle to the complainant.
”The complainant later discovered that the vehicle had been sold to another person.
”Efforts made by the complainant to retrieve his money proved unsuccessful.”
Ayorinde said that the complainant reported the matter in a police station which led to the arrest of the defendant.
The prosecutor said that the alleged offences contravened Sections 287, 314 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.
The Tide reports that Section 287 prescribes three years’ jail term for stealing while Section 314 attracts 15 years for obtaining money under false pretences.
Following the defendant’s plea of not guilty; the magistrate, Mrs B.O. Osunsanmi, released him on bail of N300,000 with two sureties in like sum.
Osunsanmi said that the sureties must be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government (LASG).
The magistrate fixed further hearing for February 10.
Law/Judiciary
Businessman Docked For Theft Of Melon
Godwin Thomas,35,of North Bank, Makurdi, was on Friday arraigned before a Makurdi Magistrates’ Court for alleged conspiracy and theft of melon.
The prosecutor, Sgt. Godwin Ato, told the court that the case was reported by one Ukaan Shimana of behind NKST Church, North Bank Makurdi, at the ‘C’ Division Police Station, North Bank.
Ato said that the complainant kept three bags of Egusi (melon) worth N200,000 with Godwin Thomas, Ebuka Emmanuel and Titus Kpanor.
Ato said that the defendants were the custodians of a store along Ter-Guma Street in North Bank area of Makurdi.
The prosecutor said that the complainant later discovered that the bags were missing.
He alleged that the defendant and his friends had stolen the bags containing the melon when she went there to collect them.
Ato also said that Ebuka Emmanuel and Titus Kpanor were immediately arrested and charged to Chief Magistrate’s Court 8, North Bank.
The prosecutor said that during further investigation by the police, the defendant who initially was at large; was later arrested in connection with the crime.
The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the offence.
The prosecutor told the court that investigation into the matter had been completed and that other defendants were already standing trial at CMC 8 North Bank in Makurdi.
Ato said that the court should arraign the defendants in the same court.
He prayed the court to adjourn so that the case could be transferred to CMC 8 North Bank.
The magistrate, Mrs Ajuma Igama, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000.00 with one surety who must be a civil servant with Benue Government.
Igama also ordered that the case file be transferred to CMC 8 for hearing and determination of the case.
She adjourned until Jan 24 for hearing.
Law/Judiciary
Police Arraign Three For Damaging N1.8m Parking Iron Bars
The police yesterday arraigned three men in a Karmo Grade I Area Court, Abuja, for allegedly damaging parking iron bars worth N1.8 million.
The police charged Mohammed Musa, Innocent Adama and Izuchukwu Nwaigwe with two counts of joint act and mischief.
The Prosecution Counsel, Mrs Ijeoma Ukagha, told the court that the matter was reported at the Utako Police Station on Dec. 14, 2019, by one Adewole Adeola, who of Dove Court Estate, Abuja.
Ukagha alleged that the defendants intentionally damaged the iron bars and demarcation drums worth N1.8million at the Dove Estate.
She said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 79 and 327 of the Penal Code.
The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.
The judge, Alhaji Inuwa Maiwada, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N200, 000 each, with a surety each in like sum.
Maiwada ordered that the sureties must be reliable and must deposit his or her identity card at the court registry for verification.
He also ordered that the sureties must resides within the jurisdiction of the court and his or she address must be verified by the court officer.
Maiwada adjourned the case until Feb. 12 for hearing.
Law/Judiciary
Missing N35m: Defence Counsel’s Ill-Health Stalls Trial Of JAMB Official
The trial of Yakubu Jekada, one of the accused persons charged with the misappropriation of N35 million belonging to JAMB, was stalled in an FCT High Court, Maitama, due to the defendant counsel’s ill-health.
Jekada was first arraigned on May 31, 2018 by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) before Justice Peter Affen of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), sitting in Maitama, Abuja.
He was arraigned on a four count charge bordering on criminal breach of trust and dishonest use of JAMB funds to the tune of N11.189 million.
The JAMB official was accused of committing criminal breach of trust while being JAMB state coordinator for Plateau between 2009 and 2016 when he was entrusted with 11, 189 units of e-facility cards belonging to the Board which he disposed without duly rendering accounts to the Board.
On the resumed sitting on Tuesday, the Prosecution Counsel, Mr Ekene Iheanacho, informed the court that the matter was for continuation of trial and he was with his two witnesses.
Responding, Mr Gyang Zi, counsel to Jekada, prayed for an adjournment.
“I took ill yesterday before I left Jos. I am feeling funny, and I went to get some drugs thinking it would help me out.
“But it continued, I sincerely apologise for the inconveniences it would cause the court and others, including the witnesses,” Zi said.
Iheanacho said that the learned counsel has presented a sympathetic picture before the court based on health.
“So, we will not be objecting to his application for adjournment,” Iheanacho said.
After listening to the lawyers, Justice Peter Affen adjourned the matter until March 3, for continuation of trial.
