Customs Shortlists 162,399 Candidates For Aptitude Test

Mixed reactions have trailed the Finance Bill recently signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The law heralds a new regime of Value Added Tax rate of 7.5 per cent, up from five per cent.

While many financial experts hailed President Buhari for signing the bill, some others picked hole in the bill.

Mr Tope Fasua, an economist, said that the signing was a good development and therefore, commendable as it was necessary to know how a budget would be financed for proper implementation.

“Let the public know how you intend to finance the budget, that is what the finance bill is all about,’’ Fasua said.

He also commended the president for excluding small business companies that generate income less than N25 million from paying tax.

According to him, the development will enhance job creation among small business owners, expenses on the companies will reduce and productivity will increase.

A finance expert, Dr Tony Aziegbemi also said the Finance Law was a right step in the right direction.

He, however, said that the finance law should not be centered on how much revenue that was generated, but should be implemented judiciously.

“The finance law has both good and bad impacts. First of all, exempting the small business owners from paying Companies Income Tax for revenues below N25 million is great, the president deserves commendation.

“However, increasing VAT from five per cent to 7.5 per cent is unacceptable, because it will affect the citizens.

“Government cannot be exempting small business owners from paying income tax, and on the other hand asking people to pay more VAT,’’ he said.

The Finance bill was signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari to fast-track infrastructure development in the areas of road, health, education and other critical areas.

However, the Organised Private Sector has warned the government against fleecing the people and endangering productivity.

The Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association warned the government against seeing the private sector as a cash cow in its drive to increase revenue.

On the other hand, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry expressed worry over the increase in VAT; even it said that it was inappropriate to compel loss-making firms to pay tax, no matter how little.

The Director General, NECA, Dr Timothy Olawale, noted that overburdening the private sector with taxes would further impoverish the citizens Buhari promised to take out of poverty.

He said, “The government should not see the private sector as a ‘cash cow’ in its drive to raise revenue, as it will do more harm to the already burdened private sector and further impoverish citizens that the president promised to take out of poverty.

“The common man will definitely be at the receiving end of the increase in VAT. Even if businesses are taxed more through likely illegal levies and rates outside the provisions of the law, they will naturally pass the cost to the customers whose purchasing power is already at the lowest ebb.”

Director General of the LCCI, Dr Muda Yusuf, said, “The increase in VAT from five per cent to 7.5 per cent amounts to additional burden on investors.

“Already businesses have been grappling with multiple taxation, high import duty, high regulatory charges, exclusion from the official forex market and high energy cost.

“It is also disturbing that in Nigeria, VAT is not treated as consumption tax. Most often it is imposed on the entire value chain of production and investment. This is why investors will worry about the review.”