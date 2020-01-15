Court Sentences Driver For Cheating

Godwin Thomas,35,of North Bank, Makurdi, was on Friday arraigned before a Makurdi Magistrates’ Court for alleged conspiracy and theft of melon.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Godwin Ato, told the court that the case was reported by one Ukaan Shimana of behind NKST Church, North Bank Makurdi, at the ‘C’ Division Police Station, North Bank.

Ato said that the complainant kept three bags of Egusi (melon) worth N200,000 with Godwin Thomas, Ebuka Emmanuel and Titus Kpanor.

Ato said that the defendants were the custodians of a store along Ter-Guma Street in North Bank area of Makurdi.

The prosecutor said that the complainant later discovered that the bags were missing.

He alleged that the defendant and his friends had stolen the bags containing the melon when she went there to collect them.

Ato also said that Ebuka Emmanuel and Titus Kpanor were immediately arrested and charged to Chief Magistrate’s Court 8, North Bank.

The prosecutor said that during further investigation by the police, the defendant who initially was at large; was later arrested in connection with the crime.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the offence.

The prosecutor told the court that investigation into the matter had been completed and that other defendants were already standing trial at CMC 8 North Bank in Makurdi.

Ato said that the court should arraign the defendants in the same court.

He prayed the court to adjourn so that the case could be transferred to CMC 8 North Bank.

The magistrate, Mrs Ajuma Igama, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000.00 with one surety who must be a civil servant with Benue Government.

Igama also ordered that the case file be transferred to CMC 8 for hearing and determination of the case.

She adjourned until Jan 24 for hearing.