CJN Laments Burden Of Hearing Governorship Election Cases

Worried by the upsurge of gas outlets, the Rivers State Government says it would set up a task force to enforce control and ensure that only licensed persons operate such businesses in order not to put the lives and property of residents at risk.

The state Commissioner for Energy and Natural Resources, Dr. Peter Medee disclosed this in Port Harcourt, yesterday during a meeting of gas management stakeholders in the state.

Medee said the meeting was at the instance of the State Executive Council to ensure that measures are quickly put in place to stop those operating illegal gas outlets in order not to risk the lives and property of residents anywhere in the state.

“So, we have called you today to inform you the importance Rivers State Government has attached to this very volatile situation. As a result, we are getting ready to take the bull by the horns to ensure that everybody doing gas business in Rivers State must operate under the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as regulated by the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) in terms of guidelines for their operations.

“We have outlined stakeholders’ actions that we need to take. First, we must do this stakeholders’ engagement. After this stakeholders’ engagement, we will be able to sensitization. The head of safety in the ministry has been directed to set out a lot of sensitization jingles that we are going to air as soon as we finish this meeting. We will play it to you, and if it is okay, then, we give go ahead and air.

“Then, we will go straight into enforcement. Under the issues of enforcement, the State Executive Council has directed that we set a task force that will ensure strict compliance that everybody that will do gas business in Rivers State must do it according to the extant laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” the commissioner said.

He further said, “His Excellency and the State Executive Council have observed that there are gas outlets littered everywhere in the state, especially in the residential areas. Given the volatile nature of gas as a product, we consider the lives of Rivers people very important and as result the state government does not intend to compromise the life of any individual in the state.

“We (Rivers State Government) consider the lives of Rivers people very important and as result the state government does not intend to compromise the life of any individual in the state,” he said, noting that members of the task force will comprise officials of the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), security agencies and some appointees of the state government to drive the enforcement.

In his remarks, Zonal Operations Controller of DPR in Port Harcourt, Mr. Utuk Bassey Nkanga thanked the Rivers State Government for the initiatives, which he said, would assist DPR in its operations.

Nkanga said the springing up of illegal gas outlets is a disturbing trend, noting that filling and refilling activities of these gas outlets is not acceptable, just as he promised that the body will work with the state government to achieve its set goal.

“We (DPR) are going to work with you wholeheartedly if there is no form of politicization in the activities we are going to do. Whoever is caught should be handled according to the law. The support we need from you is that you give us the backing and we assure that we are going to work with you to make sure that you succeed,” he stated.

Dennis Naku