Health
AGPMPN, AHAPN Want Health Reform, Industrial Harmony
The Association of General and Private Medical Practitioners of Nigeria and the Association of Hospital and Administrative Pharmacists of Nigeria have called for a health reform and industrial harmony.
The Chairman of the Lagos State Chapter of AGPMPN, Dr Tunji Akintade, in an interview with newsmen, said a reform of the health sector in Lagos State would address the challeges facing the state health insurance scheme.
“We got a letter in November from the Lagos State Government, which said they wanted to review the Lagos State Health Law. I believe this is long overdue. There is a need for health reform in the state and we commend the government for thinking in this direction.
“The content of the reform must come up with solutions that will address current issues relating to the state health insurance. The costing is abysmally low. We cannot price the health of the public service and the private sector together. The private sector has taxes and overhead costs to settle, while government cannot pay tax to itself,” he said.
Akintade also urged state government to make available a health bank to furnish and service health facilities in the state.
“Quality health delivery comes with a price. There must also be clarity and transparency in the system. We do not have a real system in the health sector and that is one of the problems of the health insurance scheme,” he added.
The National Chairman, AHAPN, Dr Kingsley Amibor, in a statement issued on Tuesday, called for industrial harmony in the health sector.
“We are collaborating with our parent body, the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, regulatory agencies like the Pharmacists Council of Nigeria, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, as well as sister associations, such as the Nigerian Association of Pharmacists and Pharmaceutical Scientists in the Americas, the Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria, the Nigerian Association of Industrial Pharmacists, the Nigerian Association of Pharmacists in Academia and several others to achieve our corporate goals.
“We are not at loggerheads with the government. We are ready to partner with any and all groups, including the media, that will assist us to achieve our goals.
“Based on the need to maintain transparency and integrity at all times, we did assure our members of an open door policy with accountability as our watchword.
“We have definitely made progress with our eight-point agenda. We are also working hard and fast towards the institutionalisation of pharmaceutical care in our hospitals. Our specialisation agenda is on course and our public enlightenment campaigns are equally on course,” Amibor said.
He added that the association’s efforts at integrating its members under one umbrella were also yielding positive results.
Health
Immunization: Sub-NIPDs Records Success In Rivers
The four-day National Immunisation Plus Days (NIPDs) exercise in Rivers State has come to an end with a success rate of over 90 per cent.
Making this known to The Tide, the state Immunisation Officer, Rivers State Primary Health Care Management Board (RSPHCMB), Dr Joseph Urang, said from the commencement of the exercise, last Saturday to yesterday, health officials successfully immunized children at the designated areas in the state.
The designated areas were in 12 settlements in 12 wards of two Local Government Areas, Ahoada West and Obio/Akpor.
The settlements are Enito 2 (Emezi) Betterland (Joinkrama), Mbiama (Mbiama), Ulaubie (Ebiriba), Ugbatoanwhunig bko (Odioku) and Oshika (Upatabo), all in Ahoada West Local Government Area.
The other settlements in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area are: Utachay (Ob Ward I, Haastrup (Ob Ward II), Haruk road, Apostolic close (Obi Ward 12), Mgbuoshimini Water side (Ob Ward 10), Okoa Street (Ob Ward 13), and Rumuchinwo (Ob Ward 14).
Dr Urang stated that although some challenges aroused in the course of carrying out the immunization, but the experience in Christ Embassy church was unexpected.
“We had several challenges in churches and schools, but we were able to resolve all and successfully immunized targeted children.
But at Christ Embassy Church, particularly at Haastrup, in Orazi, we could not carry out the exercise because the authorities there said they would have to hear from their General Overseer first”, Urang said.
Earlier in an interactive session with the media, the Director, Community Health Services, RSPHCMB, Dr Isaac Opurum, stated that the sub-NIPDs was targeted at designated areas in which last year’s polio immunization recorded below 90 per cent coverage.
On his part, the coordinator, National Primary Health Care Development Agency, Rivers State, Dr Imoh Ukpong explained that the sub-NIPDs was necessitated by the fact that some areas were not covered during last year’s NIPDs.
According to him, “reasons for low coverage may be due to flooding, high human traffic, logistical issues which may make it impossible for immunization commodities to go round.
The immunization exercise was targeted at children from 0-59 months.
Sogbeba Dokubo
Health
FG To Select Teaching Hospital For Dutse Varsity
Federal Government will select a teaching hospital for Federal University, Dutse (FUD), Jigawa State, the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire has said.
The minister made this known when he led a team from Federal Ministry of Health on a visit to the Jigawa State Deputy Governor, Alhaji Umar Namadi in Dutse on Monday.
He said “ we are here to assess two tertiary health facilities in Jigawa in a bid to recommend a befitting teaching hospital for Federal University, Dutse.
“We came with an open mind to select between the two tertiary health facilities of Rasheed Shekoni Specialist Hospital, Dutse and the Federal Medical Center, Burnin kudu,” he said.
Ehanire said that the selection was to enable medical students from FUD to acquire the prerequisite toward becoming health practitioners.
He added that “ whatever is the outcome of our assessment will be made known to Mr President for him to take final decision.
“However, by the grace of God, our recommendation will be in the best interest of both the university and the state.”
Earlier, the deputy governor said that the state government had handed over Rasheed Shekoni Specialist Hospital to the university to serve as its teaching hospital.
Namadi added that the state government was also working to ensure the provision of at least one functional secondary health facility in each of the 27 local government areas of the state.
The Emir of Dutse, Alhaji Nuhu Muhammad, urged the team to be fair in the selection, noting that “even though the two facilities are located within my emirate, I will plead with you to put into consideration the students who may be at the receiving end of your decision.”
Health
Fermented Foods Might Be Key To Better Health
In the past one decade fermented foods seem to have exploded into the public consciousness, but it’s rare for those obsessed with it to explain what a fermented food actually is, how it’s produced, and what the possible health benefits of eating them are.
Fermentation is actually an ancient process of preserving foods, but it’s come to prominence now because fermented foods are said to be game-changers for the gut because they’re rich in probiotics.
Fermented foods like Yoghurt, and Cheese, Sauerkraut into your diet, you’ve come to the right place. Nutritionists are thinking about implementing them into your diet, you’ve come to the right place.
What is food fermentation? Where yeast and bacteria convert carbs into alcohol or acids. These act as a natural preservative. Fermented foods and drinks are those which have been through the natural process of fermentation, where yeast and bacteria convert carbs into alcohol or acids. These act as a natural preservative.
The truth is fermentation process produces bacteria that are believed to be good for our health and may also have a higher content of certain vitamins. Depending on the type of food or drink being fermented, microbes will use the starches or sugars in those foods as their own fuel source. Some fermented foods include yoghurt, cheese, (water and milk), sauerkraut. There you have it, fact fans.
Why are fermented foods good for your health? Fermented foods have been used for thousands of years for their health promoting properties. More recently the attention has been focused on their potential to support gut health and associated symptoms or conditions. The research is still very sparse in this area but anecdotally there seems to be many people who have found benefits to introducing some fermented foods into their diet.
Unfortunately, exercise caution while eating fermented foods if you have Irritating Bowel Syndrome( IBS)?
This depends on the person. Some IBS sufferers may find that fermented foods make their symptoms worse rather than better. I would advise going slowly if you are new to them, or work with nutritionist who can guide you through what might be your personal drivers and triggers for your IBS symptoms and offer advice.
If you are suffering with IBS, stress management is key, so try yoga, meditation or simple breathing exercises. Gentle movement like walking can also help some people. Eve also advises taking time over meals and chewing your food properly.
What’s the best way for someone who is new to fermented foods to implement them into their diet? The short answer is slowly and in small amounts. With fermented dairy, aim to buy yoghurts that contain ‘live’ cultures and opt for full fat – the current thinking is that the fat helps the bacteria better survive the transit to the lower part of the gut where most of our microbes reside. Plus, in my personal opinion, they taste better!
With the fermented vegetables like sauerkraut, it is important to get the ones that say ‘unpasteurised’ or ‘raw’ so that the food has not been heat treated, advises Eve. This would destroy the bacteria. Eve also recommends making a note of how your gut feels after trying a new food for the first few times, so you can find out what works for you.
Are there any other conditions for which fermented foods can help. The health of the gut, anything that the gut influences could be positively effected by eating them. This could include supporting the immune system and helping managing inflammation.
Although we can’t say for sure yet whether or not fermented foods can directly support these issues. Though research say whether or not fermented foods can help with other health conditions. That said, since fermented foods may have some benefits to the health of the gut, anything that the gut influences could be positively effected by eating them. This could include supporting the immune system and helping managing inflammation. Although we can’t say for sure yet whether or not fermented foods can directly support these issues.
Adapted from the cosmopolitan
